Read full article on original website
Related
KAKE TV
So far Sedgwick County is problem-free receiving and processing votes, unlike August election
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Amber Noah says no matter what, she always does everything she can to get out and vote in every election. But Tuesday, on her way to her precinct, she couldn't help but feel nervous. "I was a little, kind of, I was a little worried actually,"...
Republican challenger defeats Democratic incumbent in Sedgwick County Commission race
Ryan Baty has defeated Lacey Cruse.
adastraradio.com
Election ’22: Area Results from Tuesday’s General Election
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – In addition to statewide races, mid-Kansas area voters made their voices heard in local races Tuesday, retaining area members of the Kansas House of Representatives and electing three new members to the Reno County Commission. Tax proposals in three communities were also approved. State Representatives Jason...
KAKE TV
How likely is Kansas to pass medical marijuana after Missouri votes to legalize recreational use?
Teressa Hammond opened The Health Connection, CBD store, in Wichita in 2018 after her husband started using the product to help is COPD. Today, she says they see all sorts of illness. “We see people every day that are suffering with high blood pressure, anxiety, Crohn's, cancer.”. Hammond says...
Wilderness emergency class in Harvey County
NEWTON, Kan. — US Outdoor First Aid announced on Nov. 11, their first Wilderness and Remote First Aid Class for the 2022-2023 training season will be held on Dec. 10 and 11, at Camp Hawk, in Harvey County just south of Newton, Kan. This is US Outdoor First Aid's...
USD 373 superintendent thanks voters as bond issue passes
NEWTON, Kan. — Newton USD 373 Superintendent Fred VanRanken expressed his thanks to the community for their support of the bond issue for Lindley Hall and Santa Fe school that passed on Tuesday. "The passing of the bond is something very important to our students and staff at the...
Washington box culvert on Tuesday City Council agenda
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council will look at the contract with Reece Construction Company for emergency replacement of the reinforced concrete box under Washington Street during its meeting on Tuesday. The box on the new Washington Street bicycle boulevard between 18th and 19th is due to cost...
Chamber Blue deadline is next week
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Debra Teufel with the Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce reminds those who expressed interest in Chamber Blue to finish the process to make sure they are covered for 2023. "Those who filled out the survey in August are eligible to enroll now in Chamber Blue," Teufel...
Reno County Veterans Memorial continues to add names
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kelly Danyluk with the Reno County Veterans Memorial told Hutch Post that he is about halfway to another group of names to go on the memorial. "Toward the end of the summer, we printed a wall that had an additional 315 names on it," Danyluk said. "Currently, I think I have about 80 names collected and I have a partial panel. When I collect about 70 more, we'll print one in the Spring. They don't like to engrave in the winter. It's too cold. They're afraid they'll crack a panel. It will be springtime before we do any more engraving."
Statewide call for artists issued for Newton murals
NEWTON, Kan. — There will be five artistic murals of Kansas birds to be displayed on the educational kiosks at the new R. Michael Rhoades (RMR) Community Wetlands Park in Newton. Newton Murals & Arts Project received grant funding from Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission (KCAIC) and the Rotary...
Newton school bond passes; Winfield fails
Voters in Newton and Winfield look to pass bonds for school improvements.
Inman USD 448 parents encouraged to fill out survey for superintendent search
INMAN, Kan. —The Inman USD 448 Board of Education is partnering with the Kansas Association of School Boards as the board searches for the district’s next superintendent. Current leader Scott Friesen will retire on June 30, 2023. An online survey has been sent to parents in the district....
Parking lot and capital fundraising going well at CCS
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Dr. John Walker with Central Christian School said the parking lot project is coming along nicely. "They got kind of the southeast quadrant just about complete," Walker said. "They painted the parking stalls. I'm hoping that we'll be able to open up that section of it here before too long."
Grandfather voices continued concern to Hoisington school board
An incident that occurred in September was again a topic for public comments at Monday's USD 431 Hoisington Board of Education meeting. Wayne Stout reported to the board in October that his granddaughter was the victim of a breach of privacy inside the Hoisington Middle School locker room. Monday he again expressed concerns about the enforcement of policy in the district.
USD 308 to host Second Annual Educator for a Day event next week
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson USD 308 will host its second annual Educator for a Day event in celebration of American Education Week on Thursday, November 17. Educator for a Day is an immersive event that goes beyond a typical school tour. Community leaders will be paired with a USD 308 principal while engaging in classroom activities, meeting with staff, and sharing their experiences with district leaders.
Great Bend adjusts sewer rate for ‘unique’ business in town
In 2015, Terry Esfeld with Great Bend Livestock Company addressed the Great Bend City Council to request that the sewer bill for the business he owns, located on Railroad Avenue, be reduced. Esfeld uses the business to house cattle for a few months of the year at which time they...
Oscar Mayer Weinermobile making stops around Wichita
The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile has been in Wichita this week and has made several stops.
Cheese recall: 4 Kansas stores listed in FDA update
TOPEKA (KSNT) – An updated list of stores in Kansas impacted by a cheese recall has been released by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA reports that four Dillons locations in Kansas have been added to an expanded list of retail establishments that received recalled bulk Brie and Camembert cheese from Old Europe Cheese, […]
Hutchinson couple raising funds for medical bills
A Hutchinson woman is raising money for her boyfriend who recently underwent brain surgery at the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) in Omaha, Neb., to remove a tumor on Nov. 7. To offset the costs of her boyfriend’s medical expenses the woman, Cassie Withington, is making and selling cancer...
Chicken ordinance not quite hatched by planning commission
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Planning Commission continued to discuss a draft ordinance to change city policy on the keeping of chickens at their meeting on Tuesday. The intent is to have planning consultant Matt Williams look at the specific language to clarify that the amount of chickens, that the board hopes can be kept between eight and 20, can be restricted by the amount of area with proper fencing, rather than simply by the square footage of the lot entirely. Chickens would be allowed in the R-2, R-3, R-4, R-5, R-6 and MH districts.
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
19K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0