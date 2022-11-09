ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno County, KS

adastraradio.com

Election ’22: Area Results from Tuesday’s General Election

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – In addition to statewide races, mid-Kansas area voters made their voices heard in local races Tuesday, retaining area members of the Kansas House of Representatives and electing three new members to the Reno County Commission. Tax proposals in three communities were also approved. State Representatives Jason...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Wilderness emergency class in Harvey County

NEWTON, Kan. — US Outdoor First Aid announced on Nov. 11, their first Wilderness and Remote First Aid Class for the 2022-2023 training season will be held on Dec. 10 and 11, at Camp Hawk, in Harvey County just south of Newton, Kan. This is US Outdoor First Aid's...
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

USD 373 superintendent thanks voters as bond issue passes

NEWTON, Kan. — Newton USD 373 Superintendent Fred VanRanken expressed his thanks to the community for their support of the bond issue for Lindley Hall and Santa Fe school that passed on Tuesday. "The passing of the bond is something very important to our students and staff at the...
NEWTON, KS
Hutch Post

Washington box culvert on Tuesday City Council agenda

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council will look at the contract with Reece Construction Company for emergency replacement of the reinforced concrete box under Washington Street during its meeting on Tuesday. The box on the new Washington Street bicycle boulevard between 18th and 19th is due to cost...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Chamber Blue deadline is next week

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Debra Teufel with the Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce reminds those who expressed interest in Chamber Blue to finish the process to make sure they are covered for 2023. "Those who filled out the survey in August are eligible to enroll now in Chamber Blue," Teufel...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Reno County Veterans Memorial continues to add names

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kelly Danyluk with the Reno County Veterans Memorial told Hutch Post that he is about halfway to another group of names to go on the memorial. "Toward the end of the summer, we printed a wall that had an additional 315 names on it," Danyluk said. "Currently, I think I have about 80 names collected and I have a partial panel. When I collect about 70 more, we'll print one in the Spring. They don't like to engrave in the winter. It's too cold. They're afraid they'll crack a panel. It will be springtime before we do any more engraving."
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Statewide call for artists issued for Newton murals

NEWTON, Kan. — There will be five artistic murals of Kansas birds to be displayed on the educational kiosks at the new R. Michael Rhoades (RMR) Community Wetlands Park in Newton. Newton Murals & Arts Project received grant funding from Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission (KCAIC) and the Rotary...
NEWTON, KS
Hutch Post

Parking lot and capital fundraising going well at CCS

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Dr. John Walker with Central Christian School said the parking lot project is coming along nicely. "They got kind of the southeast quadrant just about complete," Walker said. "They painted the parking stalls. I'm hoping that we'll be able to open up that section of it here before too long."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Grandfather voices continued concern to Hoisington school board

An incident that occurred in September was again a topic for public comments at Monday's USD 431 Hoisington Board of Education meeting. Wayne Stout reported to the board in October that his granddaughter was the victim of a breach of privacy inside the Hoisington Middle School locker room. Monday he again expressed concerns about the enforcement of policy in the district.
HOISINGTON, KS
Hutch Post

USD 308 to host Second Annual Educator for a Day event next week

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson USD 308 will host its second annual Educator for a Day event in celebration of American Education Week on Thursday, November 17. Educator for a Day is an immersive event that goes beyond a typical school tour. Community leaders will be paired with a USD 308 principal while engaging in classroom activities, meeting with staff, and sharing their experiences with district leaders.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSNT News

Cheese recall: 4 Kansas stores listed in FDA update

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An updated list of stores in Kansas impacted by a cheese recall has been released by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA reports that four Dillons locations in Kansas have been added to an expanded list of retail establishments that received recalled bulk Brie and Camembert cheese from Old Europe Cheese, […]
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson couple raising funds for medical bills

A Hutchinson woman is raising money for her boyfriend who recently underwent brain surgery at the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) in Omaha, Neb., to remove a tumor on Nov. 7. To offset the costs of her boyfriend’s medical expenses the woman, Cassie Withington, is making and selling cancer...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Chicken ordinance not quite hatched by planning commission

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Planning Commission continued to discuss a draft ordinance to change city policy on the keeping of chickens at their meeting on Tuesday. The intent is to have planning consultant Matt Williams look at the specific language to clarify that the amount of chickens, that the board hopes can be kept between eight and 20, can be restricted by the amount of area with proper fencing, rather than simply by the square footage of the lot entirely. Chickens would be allowed in the R-2, R-3, R-4, R-5, R-6 and MH districts.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
