Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WMUR.com
Representatives from both ends of age spectrum elected to New Hampshire House
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Granite Staters of all ages were elected to the New Hampshire House this week, including one of the youngest state representatives every elected. Republican Valerie McDonnell is 18 years old and just elected as one of the representatives for Rockingham District 25. "This really feels incredible,"...
laconiadailysun.com
Republicans hold on to 4-1 Executive Council majority despite strong challenge by Democrats
Democrats lost their bid to unseat four Republican executive councilors. From left to right, Somersworth Mayor Dana Hilliard, Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington, Katherine Harake, Sen. Kevin Cavanaugh, and Nashua Alderwoman Shoshanna Kelly filed for office together. Only Warmington won her race. (Annmarie Timmins | New Hampshire Bulletin.)
WMUR.com
After election, New Hampshire voters celebrate, express frustration
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A day after the 2022 midterm elections in New Hampshire, some voters were celebrating victories, while others were left frustrated with how the races turned out. While official turnout numbers are still being counted, the secretary of state's office said it's possible a record number of...
NHPR
Long lines at Derry’s lone polling place prompt N.H. Attorney General's involvement
This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting. It was an election that ran smoothly throughout the state – even the weather was sunny and clear, the perfect day to vote. Not so for voters in Derry, who were held up for over an hour in a long line of vehicle traffic stretching out from the town’s lone polling place at Calvary Bible Church on Hampstead Road.
manchesterinklink.com
2022 Election Results for Manchester’s 12 Wards
For a look at statewide results as they are being tabulated go to NHPR.com. Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and licensed to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.
nhbr.com
Laconia’s puzzling housing crisis
Despite projects to expand housing inventory on the horizon, Belknap County’s vacancy rate of 0.7 percent is drastically below a healthy rental market threshold of 5 percent. The average home price for a single-family home was well over $360,000 as of September. With such high costs and limited inventory,...
laconiadailysun.com
Bolduc concedes at election night party in Manchester
Republican candidate Gen. Don Bolduc addressed supporters in Manchester before conceding the U.S. Senate race to Sen. Maggie Hassan. "You are the heart and soul of the Granite State and I want to thank you," Bolduc told his supporters at The Goat Tuesday night. "This is not a loss. We woke up a lot of people. Hopefully, we put [Hassan] on notice and she'll do the right thing for Granite Staters." Hassan, the Democrat incumbent and former New Hampshire governor, claimed 53.6% of the vote statewide compared with 44.5% for Bolduc, with 94% of precincts reporting. (Roberta Baker/The Laconia Daily Sun photos)
NHPR
Overvoted ballots could slow down N.H. election workers and delay results
This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting. It was 3 a.m. by the time Derry Town Clerk Tina Guilford finished hand-counting ballots on the night of the state primary vote in September. Guilford’s...
An Out Trans Man Was Just Elected to a State Legislature for the First Time Ever
James Roesener has become the first out trans man ever to be elected to a state legislature in the United States, according to the LGBTQ Victory Fund, which funds and promotes openly LGBTQ candidates. Roesener, a 26-year-old Democrat, won New Hampshire’s 22nd State House District, Ward 8. According to his...
WMUR.com
How State House, Senate races are shaping up in New Hampshire
VIDEO: Political Director Adam Sexton and analyst Scott Spradling break down how the balance of power in Concord could look in coming year. See the latest results for the State House, State Senate and Executive Council races.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire secretary of state says some minor problems reported at polls
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire secretary of state said there were only minor problems reported at some polling locations Tuesday, as record turnout was expected for the midterm election. Secretary of State David Scanlan said some of the problems that were reported were arguments between voters and local...
WMUR.com
Hearing held on emergency suspension of Concord nursing home administrator
CONCORD, N.H. — The administrator of a Concord nursing home is waiting to learn if he'll get his license back after it was suspended. The suspension happened after three of his patients were rushed to the hospital. The state's board of nursing home administrators held a hearing on the...
laconiadailysun.com
Newfound Lake is the 8th clearest lake in the United States
New Hampshire has a multitude of lakes that draw visitors and vacation homeowners from all over the country. The most well-known are Winnipesaukee and Squam; however, I remember a geography project I was doing in high school on Newfound Lake in the 1960s; back then, it was called one of the cleanest lakes in the country by National Geographic. When I was in grammar school, my parents would bring my siblings and I to Wellington State Park Beach and I always remember how crystal clear the bottom of the lake was from the swim raft.
WMUR.com
Candidates in New Hampshire congressional races reach out to voters on eve of election
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The candidates in New Hampshire's 1st and 2nd Congressional Districts were out Monday, making a final push for votes. U.S. Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas joined their fellow Democrats on Monday for a get-out-the-vote rally in Manchester. >> On the issues: 1st District | 2nd...
manchesterinklink.com
4-story Trinity High proposal gets zoning variances for expansion
MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Thursday night, the Manchester Zoning Board of Adjustment (ZBA) granted a set of variances to needed to allow a 19,000 square foot expansion and renovation of Trinity High School. Representatives of the Roman Catholic Bishop of Manchester, also known as the Diocese of Manchester, requested...
Police clock driver going 137 mph on I-95 in New Hampshire
GREENLAND, N.H. - Police in New Hampshire say they clocked a driver going more than double the speed limit on I-95 North early Saturday morning.A trooper recorded 20-year-old Darryl Germain of Portland, Maine going 137 mph in a 65 mph zone on the highway in Greenland at about 2:46 a.m. Police said the trooper stopped Germain's 2021 Nissan Armada and noticed an opened bottle of an alcoholic beverage in the backseat.Germain was taken into custody and charged with reckless operation and transportation of alcoholic beverages by a minor. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is due to appear in a Portsmouth court on December 19."State Police reminds all motorists to obey posted speed limits and to drive with courtesy and care on New Hampshire roadways," police said in a statement.
businessnhmagazine.com
UNH Research Warns NH’s Climate is Already Changing
Climate scientists at the University of NH in Durham released a report at the end of June cautioning that the Granite State has become warmer and wetter since the 1970s. The state can expect a new normal with higher temperatures and more extreme precipitation events if changes are not made to reduce emissions and greenhouse gases as well as transition to efficient low carbon sources of energy.
New Hampshire’s Had a Lot of Strange Sounds in the Night Lately
For a quiet place, New Hampshire can be awfully loud. Most recently, residents in Portsmouth took to the town’s Facebook group to discuss strange noises coming from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in the middle of the night. Alas, any and all conspiracy theories were promptly put to rest. An...
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 63 service calls from 8 a.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday. Three people were arrested.
laconiadailysun.com
Kenzo Morris sleeps outdoors on a mission to help the homeless
LACONIA — In a secluded spot in the woods, Kenzo Morris has set up camp. Her makeshift tent is fashioned from dead branches that she cut with a hand saw, and covered with the plastic tarp her church hands out to people experiencing homelessness who come for clothes and a meal on Sundays. Inside is her sleeping bag, and a metal firebox packed with tiny sticks she has gathered to cook oatmeal over an open flame.
Comments / 1