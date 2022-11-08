Read full article on original website
Walmart Permanently Closes This Store on November 11thBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Remembering Jason Bay's Award-Winning 2004 Rookie SeasonIBWAAPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Store Temporarily ClosesJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Breakfast Sandwiches in all of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes open regular season with 91-53 win over Robert MorrisThe LanternColumbus, OH
Robert Griffin III's Joke About His Wife Going Viral Tonight
The football world is officially done with having to watch subpar Thursday night football matchups. Tonight's contest between the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons has left plenty to be desired. Unfortunately, that's been the case for most of the Thursday night games this season. Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III...
Look: Eli Manning Is Not Happy With His Brother, Peyton
Peyton and Eli Manning are constantly throwing brotherly jabs at one another. During his co-hosting duties at the 2022 CMA Awards, Peyton made sure to keep this tradition alive — taking several shots at his younger brother during the award show. Eli took note of each jab, counting them...
How to watch Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Munich: Time, TV channel, free live stream
The NFL heads to Munich, Germany, for the first time in history, where the Seattle Seahawks will square off with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena on Sunday, November 13 (11/13/2022). The game will be broadcast nationwide on NFL Network, and can be streamed live on fuboTV, Sling and...
4 Schools Mentioned For Kirk Herbstreit's QB Recruit Son
St. Xavier quarterback Chase Herbstreit, who happens to be the son of ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, is turning a lot of heads with his performances on the gridiron. Just two weeks ago, Herbstreit had 232 yards and two touchdowns in a thrilling win over Fairfield. He has made a plethora of impressive throws this fall.
Jeff Saturday Makes Official Decision On Matt Ryan's Role With The Colts
Newly-hired interim head coach Jeff Saturday just made his first major decision as leader of the Indianapolis Colts. Jeff Saturday, hired earlier this week following the Colts' decision to fire Frank Reich, is reportedly bringing one of Indianapolis' veterans back into the fold in Week 10. ...
SB Nation
Our expert picks for NFL Week 10
Welcome to Week 10 of the NFL, and we’ll get to the picks in a second — AFTER we address this week’s loser’s tweet. There was a multi-loser logjam this week that had to be settled by pick quality, but the important thing is that RJ Ochoa lost the week. It’s not like I want to relish in RJ;s misfortune, but I’ve been fascinated to see how someone would look to burn our resident Dallas Cowboys fan with a punishment tweet.
Jalen Hurts tells Jason and Travis Kelce that he thought Pittsburgh would draft him in 2020
Jason and Travis Kelce have one of the top podcasts out as the brothers have teamed up for the critically acclaimed ‘New Heights’ show presented by Jukes. With Philadelphia 8-0 and preparing for a Monday night matchup against the Commanders, Hurts talked powerlifting, the MVP race, cooking for his Eagles offensive line, and the thought that he’d be drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2020.
atozsports.com
Why one Eagles player has emerged as one of the best at his position
The Philadelphia Eagles are putting everyone on notice. Why? Well, being 8-0 helps, but the talent they are putting out on the field is a big part too. They have put out a great product, and people are buying it. People are buying into the Jalen Hurts MVP stock. People are buying into the A/.J. Brown top-five receiver stock.
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Yardbarker
Odell Beckham Jr. Visits with GM (But Not Cowboys GM - Yet)
NOV 12 OBJ VISITS WITH GM Great news ... except the visit wasn't (yet) with the Dallas Cowboys GM. According to Bills standout Von Miller, that visit has occurred by phone in Buffalo. I’ve had him on the phone with the general manager,'' Miller said this week. "(Buffalo GM Brandon)...
Former Pro Bowl Running Back Cut Thursday Morning
The Colts made a change to their backfield this Thursday, releasing running back Phillip Lindsay to make room for Jake Funk on the practice squad. Lindsay, 28, had 49 rushing yards on 15 carries for the Colts this season. He also had six receptions for 19 yards. In 2018, Lindsay...
Shannon Sharpe Reveals Score Prediction For Cowboys-Packers Game
Fox Sports analyst Shannon Sharpe has named his pick for Sunday's matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers. The former NFL tight end believes the Cowboys will take advantage of the Packers' recent struggles and notch yet another victory on their solid season so far. Sharpe has Dallas...
Colin Cowherd Thinks Starting Quarterback Will Be Out Of The Job Next Year
Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports has been very supportive of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. He once referred to him a future Hall of Famer. On this Friday's edition of "The Herd," Cowherd made a shocking prediction regarding Carr's future in Las Vegas. Cowherd believes the Raiders will move on from...
Yardbarker
Eagles Believe They Can Tackle Scheduling Quirk
There are some reasons that Washington can come into Philadelphia and steal a win, such as a ground attack with a pair of thumpers in Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson, a better quarterback than Carson Wentz in Taylor Heinecke, and a defensive line capable of shutting down the running game.
atozsports.com
Steelers fans won’t feel very good after hearing comments from NFL MVP contender
Pittsburgh Steelers fans might be sick to their stomach after hearing recent comments from Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. The former Alabama and Oklahoma quarterback, who is a contender for the NFL MVP award this season, told Jason Kelce that he thought he was going to be drafted by Pittsburgh in 2020.
Legendary Coach Tony Dungy Reveals Surprising Pick For Midseason NFL MVP
Halfway through the NFL season, three players seem to have separated from the pack in the race to win the league MVP award. Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts all have odds of +300 or better, according to the SI Sportsbook, with the next-closest player, Lamar Jackson, at +1100. But a ...
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers’ 'I’m still the reigning two-time MVP' comment causes controversy
On Tuesday, during The Pat McAfee Show, Aaron Rodgers reminded the world who he is. This season is undoubtably one of the worst seasons the Green Bay Packers have had during the Aaron Rodgers era. Losing five games in a row and sitting at 3-6 is not how Packers fans imagined this season unfolding.
profootballnetwork.com
What Time Is the NFL Munich Game Today? TV Schedule, Live Stream for Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Week 10
What time is the NFL Munich game today? The NFL International Series makes its first trip to Germany in Week 10 after shutting down NFL Europa in 2007. While Munich is one hour ahead of London, the game will still kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET. Who plays in the first regular-season NFL Munich game, and what does the rest of the Week 10 schedule look like?
NFL World Furious With Max Kellerman's Distasteful Opinion
After the Minnesota Vikings notched their seventh win of the season this past weekend, a video of veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins went viral on social media. The Vikings signal caller danced on the team plane with no shirt on, rocking several gold chains. During a recent episode of Keyshawn, JWill...
Yardbarker
Nick Sirianni hints he could add recently fired HC to Eagles staff
It appears Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and former Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich could soon work together again. "Yeah, we’ll see how that goes. I don’t know yet," Sirianni responded when asked Thursday about possibly adding Reich to his staff, per Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. "That’s not something that’s been — that happened, when, Monday? And my focus has been completely on Washington. So, again, you know how I feel about Frank. I’m always going to use him as a consultant, whether he’s in the building or he’s not in the building. But, I haven’t even really thought about that, to be quite honest with you. We’re really just focused on today to get ready for Washington."
