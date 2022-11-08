ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Robert Griffin III's Joke About His Wife Going Viral Tonight

The football world is officially done with having to watch subpar Thursday night football matchups. Tonight's contest between the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons has left plenty to be desired. Unfortunately, that's been the case for most of the Thursday night games this season. Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Look: Eli Manning Is Not Happy With His Brother, Peyton

Peyton and Eli Manning are constantly throwing brotherly jabs at one another. During his co-hosting duties at the 2022 CMA Awards, Peyton made sure to keep this tradition alive — taking several shots at his younger brother during the award show. Eli took note of each jab, counting them...
The Spun

4 Schools Mentioned For Kirk Herbstreit's QB Recruit Son

St. Xavier quarterback Chase Herbstreit, who happens to be the son of ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, is turning a lot of heads with his performances on the gridiron. Just two weeks ago, Herbstreit had 232 yards and two touchdowns in a thrilling win over Fairfield. He has made a plethora of impressive throws this fall.
CINCINNATI, OH
SB Nation

Our expert picks for NFL Week 10

Welcome to Week 10 of the NFL, and we’ll get to the picks in a second — AFTER we address this week’s loser’s tweet. There was a multi-loser logjam this week that had to be settled by pick quality, but the important thing is that RJ Ochoa lost the week. It’s not like I want to relish in RJ;s misfortune, but I’ve been fascinated to see how someone would look to burn our resident Dallas Cowboys fan with a punishment tweet.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jalen Hurts tells Jason and Travis Kelce that he thought Pittsburgh would draft him in 2020

Jason and Travis Kelce have one of the top podcasts out as the brothers have teamed up for the critically acclaimed ‘New Heights’ show presented by Jukes. With Philadelphia 8-0 and preparing for a Monday night matchup against the Commanders, Hurts talked powerlifting, the MVP race, cooking for his Eagles offensive line, and the thought that he’d be drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2020.
PITTSBURGH, PA
atozsports.com

Why one Eagles player has emerged as one of the best at his position

The Philadelphia Eagles are putting everyone on notice. Why? Well, being 8-0 helps, but the talent they are putting out on the field is a big part too. They have put out a great product, and people are buying it. People are buying into the Jalen Hurts MVP stock. People are buying into the A/.J. Brown top-five receiver stock.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
FLORIDA STATE
Yardbarker

Odell Beckham Jr. Visits with GM (But Not Cowboys GM - Yet)

NOV 12 OBJ VISITS WITH GM Great news ... except the visit wasn't (yet) with the Dallas Cowboys GM. According to Bills standout Von Miller, that visit has occurred by phone in Buffalo. I’ve had him on the phone with the general manager,'' Miller said this week. "(Buffalo GM Brandon)...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Former Pro Bowl Running Back Cut Thursday Morning

The Colts made a change to their backfield this Thursday, releasing running back Phillip Lindsay to make room for Jake Funk on the practice squad. Lindsay, 28, had 49 rushing yards on 15 carries for the Colts this season. He also had six receptions for 19 yards. In 2018, Lindsay...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Eagles Believe They Can Tackle Scheduling Quirk

There are some reasons that Washington can come into Philadelphia and steal a win, such as a ground attack with a pair of thumpers in Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson, a better quarterback than Carson Wentz in Taylor Heinecke, and a defensive line capable of shutting down the running game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
profootballnetwork.com

What Time Is the NFL Munich Game Today? TV Schedule, Live Stream for Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Week 10

What time is the NFL Munich game today? The NFL International Series makes its first trip to Germany in Week 10 after shutting down NFL Europa in 2007. While Munich is one hour ahead of London, the game will still kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET. Who plays in the first regular-season NFL Munich game, and what does the rest of the Week 10 schedule look like?
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Nick Sirianni hints he could add recently fired HC to Eagles staff

It appears Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and former Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich could soon work together again. "Yeah, we’ll see how that goes. I don’t know yet," Sirianni responded when asked Thursday about possibly adding Reich to his staff, per Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. "That’s not something that’s been — that happened, when, Monday? And my focus has been completely on Washington. So, again, you know how I feel about Frank. I’m always going to use him as a consultant, whether he’s in the building or he’s not in the building. But, I haven’t even really thought about that, to be quite honest with you. We’re really just focused on today to get ready for Washington."
PHILADELPHIA, PA

