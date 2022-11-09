ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KDXU Election Center: Results Here

(Salt Lake City, UT) -- The following are the results from the Utah Division of Elections for the Midterm Vote on November 8, 2022. Shall PAIGE PETERSEN be retained in the office of Justice of the Supreme Court of Utah?. YES 83.93% 77049. NO 16.07% 14751. Constitutional Amendment A. AGAINST...
Earthquake Reported Near Utah-Arizona Border

(Colorado City, AZ) -- Residents of southern Utah may have felt the ground shaking a little early yesterday. The U.S. Geological Survey says an earthquake was detected about a mile east of Colorado City, Arizona during the early morning hours. The area is just south of the Utah-Arizona border. Reports indicate that Utahns in Kanab and Hurricane felt the tremor, which had a magnitude of three-point-eight.
