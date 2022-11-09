Read full article on original website
890kdxu.com
KDXU Election Center: Results Here
(Salt Lake City, UT) -- The following are the results from the Utah Division of Elections for the Midterm Vote on November 8, 2022. Shall PAIGE PETERSEN be retained in the office of Justice of the Supreme Court of Utah?. YES 83.93% 77049. NO 16.07% 14751. Constitutional Amendment A. AGAINST...
Iron County school officials conclude investigation on ‘blackface’ viral video
The Iron County School District has concluded their investigation into the viral video that includes three individuals in blackface at a Cedar City Walmart.
890kdxu.com
Earthquake Reported Near Utah-Arizona Border
(Colorado City, AZ) -- Residents of southern Utah may have felt the ground shaking a little early yesterday. The U.S. Geological Survey says an earthquake was detected about a mile east of Colorado City, Arizona during the early morning hours. The area is just south of the Utah-Arizona border. Reports indicate that Utahns in Kanab and Hurricane felt the tremor, which had a magnitude of three-point-eight.
Investigation shows no crime committed in Utah teen blackface video
Cedar City police and the Iron County School District reported they completed their investigations into a viral video that showed Utah teens wearing blackface in a Cedar City Walmart.
Gephardt Daily
Iron County Sheriff Search & Rescue volunteers help man stranded by snow
IRON COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Iron County Sheriff‘s Search & Rescue volunteers responded late Sunday to a call for the snow team to help a man stranded by snow in his vehicle. ICSSAR crews responded during a snowstorm to the area of Highway 14...
Gephardt Daily
Cedar City hotel employee arrested after allegedly using customers’ credit card numbers
CEDAR CITY, Utah, Nov. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An employee of a Cedar City hotel has been booked into jail on suspicion of using credit card numbers belonging to hotel guests. The girlfriend of Devon David Gajnos, 27, allegedly booked a two-night stay for herself and Gajnos at...
