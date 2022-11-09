Read full article on original website
Owensboro, KY Baseball Team Smoking Up Delicious Hams for Your Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is just around the corner and you're likely planning your menu. Well, if you're like me and want to save some precious time and energy, check this out!. The Post 9 American Legion Bombers baseball team here in Owensboro is selling 8-9 pound smoked hams for your Thanksgiving table. And, like they've done in the last couple of years, they are also smoking up smoked bologna rolls.
Southern Indiana Is Home to a Virtual Racing and Drifting Experience You Don’t Want to Miss
Southern Indiana is home to a virtual racing and driving experience and if you're a car person like I am, you don't want to miss it!. It's no secret that I grew up in the garage with my dad, and I have a love for fast cars. Dad's nickname for me was Hot Rod and for good reason - I may or may not have had a habit of sticking my foot into the accelerator and an affinity for doing burnouts at every opportunity.
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold near Evansville
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Officials say Powerball tickets bought in Warrick County should be checked as one entry matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball in Wednesday night’s $20 million jackpot drawing. Officials say a $50,000 winning ticket was purchased at Giant Indiana #818 located...
These Tri-State races came down to the wire
TRI-STATE (WEHT) — Every election, the phrase “every vote counts” gets thrown around a lot. While not everyone believes that motto, this year’s General Election in the Tri-State proved those people wrong. After the polls closed, some neck-and-neck races simply came down to just a few votes. To the amazement of most, one race ended […]
Incumbents win Vincennes School Board
Two incumbent Vincennes School Board At-Large members held onto their seats from 2 challengers. Pat Hutchison and Lynne Bobe will return to the board in 2023. Hutchison had 28.5% of votes while Bobe had nearly 29.7%. Elsewhere in the region…. There were only two contested races in Daviess County and...
Exceptional Kentucky Teacher Wins Prestigious Educator Award and Gets $25,000 Prize
It was an exciting Thursday morning at Newton Parrish Elementary School in Owensboro, KY. Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman, Education Commissioner Dr. Jason Glass and other local and state dignitaries were on hand for a school-wide pep rally, which was packed full of Newton Parrish faculty, staff and students. Everyone knew...
12 of the Most Interesting Museums in the Western Kentucky Region
Holiday breaks from school are on the horizon, so why not spend some of that free time with the kiddos and enjoy fun and educational outings? There are many museums within and around the tristate to check out. With kids in tow, or without. From science and art to planes, trains, and automobiles, and history there are so many things to discover in the museums in the Bluegrass state.
WATCH: UE tears down first Evansville College dorm from 1958
Big changes are coming to the University of Evansville. Just this week, they started tearing down Hughes Hall, a once-dormitory for student living built in 1958.
Bring the Whole Family to Southern Indiana For This Immersive Art & Music Experience
When it comes time to get out of the house with the family - or take a break from them - this holiday season, there is a fully immersive experience that can help reduce stress and it's waiting for you in Southern Indiana. A Magical Place in Southern Indiana. Located...
First event to assist Evansville water and energy customers with rising bills happens today
It's a chance for Evansville energy and water customers to have any concerns they have heard during the first of six 'Access To Service' fair events planned. Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke is hosting the event at the C.K. Newsome Center, where representatives from Centerpoint Energy and the Evansville Water & Sewer Utility will meet one-on-one with residents.
Kimball Electronics names winners of 2022 Dubois County Making a Difference awards
Kimball Electronics announced the names of the winning students in the 2022 Dubois County Making A Difference Awards, which took place at the Astra on Oct. 13. Here are the top-place finishers in the essay contest. High School: Avery Schneider (Forest Park) Sixth Grade: First Place, Ayden Stenftenagel (Cedar Crest);...
FREE Bus Rides Offered on Election Day in Southern Indiana and Western Kentucky
Tuesday, November 8th is an important day for all Americans. It's election day, and all registered voters are encouraged to let their voices be heard by getting to the polls and casting their votes. Officials in cities throughout the Tri-State are trying to eliminate one particular hurdle that might prevent someone from voting - not having a ride.
VOTE NOW: Using the new I-69
Work on the final section of the new I-69 between Indianapolis and Evansville is expected to finish on-time in 2024. The last section has always been considered the most complicated. It features a number of new exits and an interchange with I-465. We want to know, will new road be part of your commute, once it's finished?
Decision 2022: Voter turnout throughout the Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s Election Day and we are in Indiana and Kentucky looking at the turnout for voters throughout the Tri-State. Our Jordan Yaney was live at Washington Square Mall in Evansville to tell us about the voter turnout at 4 p.m. in Indiana. Jordan Yaney helped...
Owensboro announces free rides for Veterans Day
As November nears the end of its second week, many are looking for a way to honor the Veterans of our country for Veteran's Day.
How Active Duty Military Members Can Get Free Tickets to the 2022 Hadi Shrine Circus in Evansville
The Thanksgiving Weekend tradition will return to the Ford Center in downtown Evansville when the 88th Hadi Shrine Circus kicks off on Thanksgiving evening. As they've done for the past several years, the Shriners are saying thanks to all active duty members of the military by giving them the opportunity to take in a performance absolutely free.
Evansville’s 11 Best Deals, Discounts & Freebies for Veterans Day 2022
Every year A number of businesses offer specials to both active and retired military members to celebrate, and we have a list of 11 of the best deals, discounts, and freebies in the Evansville area. Why We Celebrate on November 11th. November 11th was not always celebrated in the way...
Republicans sweep county races 2022
With very few exceptions Election Night heavily favored Spencer County Republicans, sweeping almost all contested races. Both Democrats on the County Council were defeated, as was incumbent Sheriff Kelli Reinke and Assessor Jane McGinnis. LaVon Case, the Democratic candidate for Gentryville Town Council, did stand out as a victor in a close-fought race between four candidates. In the Santa Claus Council meanwhile, Republican Jason Little retained his seat and Republican Brian Warran secured the seat previously held by Mike Johannes, who was defeated in the May Primary. Democrats did pull off some other downticket wins in the township boards, though Republicans tended to dominate there as well.
Funeral arranged for victim of fatal Gibson County crash
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — Mount Vernon resident Zack Allyn was only 25-years-old when he unexpectedly passed away in a fatal car accident earlier this week. Now, he will be laid to rest. His obituary states that Zack had a love for farming and even worked on his family’s farm after graduating college. He was […]
