ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBKR

Owensboro, KY Baseball Team Smoking Up Delicious Hams for Your Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is just around the corner and you're likely planning your menu. Well, if you're like me and want to save some precious time and energy, check this out!. The Post 9 American Legion Bombers baseball team here in Owensboro is selling 8-9 pound smoked hams for your Thanksgiving table. And, like they've done in the last couple of years, they are also smoking up smoked bologna rolls.
OWENSBORO, KY
KISS 106

Southern Indiana Is Home to a Virtual Racing and Drifting Experience You Don’t Want to Miss

Southern Indiana is home to a virtual racing and driving experience and if you're a car person like I am, you don't want to miss it!. It's no secret that I grew up in the garage with my dad, and I have a love for fast cars. Dad's nickname for me was Hot Rod and for good reason - I may or may not have had a habit of sticking my foot into the accelerator and an affinity for doing burnouts at every opportunity.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WANE-TV

$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold near Evansville

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Officials say Powerball tickets bought in Warrick County should be checked as one entry matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball in Wednesday night’s $20 million jackpot drawing. Officials say a $50,000 winning ticket was purchased at Giant Indiana #818 located...
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

These Tri-State races came down to the wire

TRI-STATE (WEHT) — Every election, the phrase “every vote counts” gets thrown around a lot. While not everyone believes that motto, this year’s General Election in the Tri-State proved those people wrong. After the polls closed, some neck-and-neck races simply came down to just a few votes. To the amazement of most, one race ended […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Warrick County

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Officials say Powerball tickets bought in Warrick County should be checked as one entry matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball in Wednesday night’s $20 million jackpot drawing.  Officials say a $50,000 winning ticket was purchased at Giant Indiana #818 located at 822 West Main Street in Boonville. The […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Incumbents win Vincennes School Board

Two incumbent Vincennes School Board At-Large members held onto their seats from 2 challengers. Pat Hutchison and Lynne Bobe will return to the board in 2023. Hutchison had 28.5% of votes while Bobe had nearly 29.7%. Elsewhere in the region…. There were only two contested races in Daviess County and...
VINCENNES, IN
KISS 106

12 of the Most Interesting Museums in the Western Kentucky Region

Holiday breaks from school are on the horizon, so why not spend some of that free time with the kiddos and enjoy fun and educational outings? There are many museums within and around the tristate to check out. With kids in tow, or without. From science and art to planes, trains, and automobiles, and history there are so many things to discover in the museums in the Bluegrass state.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wevv.com

First event to assist Evansville water and energy customers with rising bills happens today

It's a chance for Evansville energy and water customers to have any concerns they have heard during the first of six 'Access To Service' fair events planned. Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke is hosting the event at the C.K. Newsome Center, where representatives from Centerpoint Energy and the Evansville Water & Sewer Utility will meet one-on-one with residents.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wrtv.com

VOTE NOW: Using the new I-69

Work on the final section of the new I-69 between Indianapolis and Evansville is expected to finish on-time in 2024. The last section has always been considered the most complicated. It features a number of new exits and an interchange with I-465. We want to know, will new road be part of your commute, once it's finished?
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
14news.com

Decision 2022: Voter turnout throughout the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s Election Day and we are in Indiana and Kentucky looking at the turnout for voters throughout the Tri-State. Our Jordan Yaney was live at Washington Square Mall in Evansville to tell us about the voter turnout at 4 p.m. in Indiana. Jordan Yaney helped...
EVANSVILLE, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Republicans sweep county races 2022

With very few exceptions Election Night heavily favored Spencer County Republicans, sweeping almost all contested races. Both Democrats on the County Council were defeated, as was incumbent Sheriff Kelli Reinke and Assessor Jane McGinnis. LaVon Case, the Democratic candidate for Gentryville Town Council, did stand out as a victor in a close-fought race between four candidates. In the Santa Claus Council meanwhile, Republican Jason Little retained his seat and Republican Brian Warran secured the seat previously held by Mike Johannes, who was defeated in the May Primary. Democrats did pull off some other downticket wins in the township boards, though Republicans tended to dominate there as well.
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Funeral arranged for victim of fatal Gibson County crash

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — Mount Vernon resident Zack Allyn was only 25-years-old when he unexpectedly passed away in a fatal car accident earlier this week. Now, he will be laid to rest. His obituary states that Zack had a love for farming and even worked on his family’s farm after graduating college. He was […]
MOUNT VERNON, IN
KISS 106

KISS 106

Evansville IN
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy