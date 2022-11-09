Read full article on original website
Peyton Manning Reacts to Colts Hiring Jeff Saturday
When it comes to the Indianapolis Colts hiring Jeff Saturday as the interim head coach,… The post Peyton Manning Reacts to Colts Hiring Jeff Saturday appeared first on Outsider.
Tony Dungy Pushes Back On Jim Irsay's Decision To Fire Frank Reich
The Indianapolis Colts have made headlines for some strange decision-making lately. First, the Colts benched starting quarterback Matt Ryan two weeks ago in favor of sixth-round draft pick Sam Ehlinger. Then, this week, they fired head coach Frank Reich. Reich will be replaced by former Colts ...
Frank Reich Sends Clear Message After Being Fired By Colts
Following a disappointing start to the 2022 season, the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich. An embarrassing loss to the New England Patriots was the final nail in the coffin for the head coach. Despite his past success, owner Jim Irsay decided it was time to move on from Reich.
WIBC.com
Jeff Saturday On Coaching The Colts: “I feel capable.”
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay says Jeff Saturday is the right man to take over as interim head coach of his team going forward. On Monday, Irsay made the decision to fire Frank Reich as the head coach of the Colts, the first time in his ownership tenure he has relieved a coach mid-season. He called the decision to fire Reich a tough, but necessary one.
Colts’ Jim Irsay: change necessary because of ‘collapse’
INDIANAPOLIS – It was time, because Jim Irsay – down deep – felt it was time. And necessary. As the owner of the Indianapolis Colts noted during a Monday evening press conference to introduce Jeff Saturday as interim coach following the firing of Frank Reich, there’s no roadmap for these situations. Intuitive, Irsay mentioned once, […]
Jim Irsay making his plan for Indianapolis Colts very clear
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is making his plan for his team very clear. Irsay received all sorts of criticism and questions on Monday after he made Jeff Saturday the team’s interim head coach. Saturday does not have any experience as a coach at the college or pro level.
Colts owner Jim Irsay called Jeff Saturday before he fired Frank Reich
The timeline of how Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay hired Jeff Saturday is murky. In his first solo news conference since being named interim head coach, Saturday admitted that Irsay called the former Colts center and ESPN analyst twice on Sunday. The first call came during Indianapolis' Week 9 loss to the New England Patriots, though Saturday denies the two spoke about a job offer during that conversation, while the second call sometime late Sunday night before Irsay officially fired Frank Reich. That second call was the job offer, but Saturday didn't accept until he called Irsay back in the very early hours of Monday morning after consulting with his wife.
CBS Sports
Former Colts head coach Frank Reich opens up about his firing after four-plus seasons in Indy
Frank Reich's tenure in Indianapolis came to a close this week as the head coach was fired after four-plus seasons on the job. This dismissal came after a lifeless 26-3 loss at the hands of the New England Patriots that pushed them to 3-5-1 on the year. Speaking of his departure, Reich expressed "disappointment and hurt" with how things ultimately panned out.
'A total stab in the dark': National media on Colts firing Frank Reich, hiring Jeff Saturday
No, you didn't dream it: The Colts really did fire head coach Frank Reich on Monday and hire Jeff Saturday to be his interim replacement. We had plenty of coverage around here, but this story made waves nationally. Here's what national media is saying about the state of the franchise.
Saturday faces daunting task in preparing Colts for Raiders
INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Indianapolis Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday faces a daunting task this week. First, he must select a play-caller. Then he must map out a game plan, figure out what's wrong with the offense, try to fix a struggling offensive line and beat Las Vegas on the road.
NFL: Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts
Oct 30, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich on the sideline in the second half against the Washington Commanders at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
