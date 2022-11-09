ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WIBC.com

Jeff Saturday On Coaching The Colts: “I feel capable.”

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay says Jeff Saturday is the right man to take over as interim head coach of his team going forward. On Monday, Irsay made the decision to fire Frank Reich as the head coach of the Colts, the first time in his ownership tenure he has relieved a coach mid-season. He called the decision to fire Reich a tough, but necessary one.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Colts’ Jim Irsay: change necessary because of ‘collapse’

INDIANAPOLIS – It was time, because Jim Irsay – down deep – felt it was time. And necessary. As the owner of the Indianapolis Colts noted during a Monday evening press conference to introduce Jeff Saturday as interim coach following the firing of Frank Reich, there’s no roadmap for these situations. Intuitive, Irsay mentioned once, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
102.5 The Bone

Colts owner Jim Irsay called Jeff Saturday before he fired Frank Reich

The timeline of how Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay hired Jeff Saturday is murky. In his first solo news conference since being named interim head coach, Saturday admitted that Irsay called the former Colts center and ESPN analyst twice on Sunday. The first call came during Indianapolis' Week 9 loss to the New England Patriots, though Saturday denies the two spoke about a job offer during that conversation, while the second call sometime late Sunday night before Irsay officially fired Frank Reich. That second call was the job offer, but Saturday didn't accept until he called Irsay back in the very early hours of Monday morning after consulting with his wife.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WSPA 7News

Panthers down Falcons Thursday night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – D’Onta Foreman carried 31 times for 130 yards and a touchdown, Laviska Shenault added a 41-yard burst to the end zone and the Carolina Panthers beat the Atlanta Falcons 25-15 on a rainy night. The Panthers piled up a season-high 232 yards on the ground, and Eddy Pineiro kicked four field […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
