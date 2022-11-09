ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As the COVID pandemic raged, the government gave out relief payments to Americans struggling financially. From April 2020 to December 2021, millions of people were sent their share of $931 billion that the federal government doled out. However, not everyone got everything they should have and, according to Uncle Sam, there could be 10 million individuals who are still eligible for payments. The good news is, they aren't too late to receive them... yet.
money and envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for an estimated 70 million Americans. That's the number of individuals who will see a 8.7% increase in their Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments. This is great news as prices are rising due to inflation. On average, Social Security benefits will increase by more than $140 per month. (Source) This is good news but perhaps could be even better since inflation is currently 12.8% in Washington state at time of publishing. (source)
man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) If you or a loved one is on Social Security, you know that a payment increase is required to help keep up with the rising cost of living in Ohio. Thankfully, here is some good news for you. Tens of millions of older Americans are going to be bringing in larger checks from Social Security starting in January of 2023.
If your credit score is in the 600s, you’ve still got some work to do before you can enter the post-700 big leagues — but you’re not in the basement, either. The next card you choose could be your ticket to the realm of excellent credit, where you’ll get the perkiest perks, the swankiest cards and the lowest interest rates. But for now, where you land between 600-700 will determine which cards offer your best chance at approval.
Mortgage rates are the highest they’ve been in over 20 years, and everywhere you turn, there’s talk about the inevitable burst of a housing bubble that has been growing over the past few years since the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. Article continues below advertisement. The housing market has cooled...
Social Security recipients will see an 8.7% increase in their benefits next year, the Social Security Administration announced Thursday. That's the largest bump in more than 40 years. The cost of living adjustment, or COLA, has been automated annually since 1975. It's determined by changes in inflation in the third...
Today we can see scores of sites are working as penny auction sites. If you are having a good habit of saving and always keep an account of things like how many pennies are in $100 to save pennies, penny auction is not for you. By penny auction here we means sites which ask the people to bid pennies and in return they can shop in very small budget. But at the same time not every bidder is going to get a price or shopping product despite bidding pennies. It is more or less like a lottery system where only winner is entitled to get the price and rest of the participants lose their money. So here are few valuable tips to save pennies from penny auctions.
Missing your monthly credit card payment can be a financially costly move. Not only will your issuer charge a fee, it can have a seriously negative effect on your credit score. But gone are the days of having to write a check and mailing it out. You can now pay your credit card statement online and automate the process by having a payment automatically sent from a checking account or savings account. Autopay can help you better manage your finances, stay on top of your bills and protect your credit score. Here's everything you need to know.
SOME drivers may finance a car only to realize their interest rate or monthly payments are too expensive. Refinancing your vehicle can get you a more affordable loan, but there are some key factors to consider when undergoing this process. How soon can I refinance a car after purchase?. You...
For most credit card users, being able to withdraw cash from an ATM seems like a revelation. After all, who wouldn’t want to take advantage of being able to borrow cash from their credit card now and again when money gets low in your bank account?. But getting cash...
Market Realist was founded to make institutional-quality market research more accessible for both experts and non-professionals. Through our site and partner feeds, we share must-know news highlights, in-depth analysis, and overviews of companies as well as industries. We also publish quick-read newsletters that make it easy for our readers to stay informed.

