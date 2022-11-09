ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Call Center Lays Off 100 Employees Over Zoom — This Woman Captured the Response

It appears layoffs are happening more and more these days, with employers giving little to no notice to those they intend on firing. They’re also using tactics such as cutting employee hours to zero as they weather the storm inflation has caused. The call center company InfoCision was recently accused of doing just this over Zoom in a Facebook Reel uploaded by a former employee.
ZDNet

Once again, workers say they would rather quit than return to the office

As employees settle into their remote and hybrid work routines, companies are ready for staff to return to the office. But that could be easier said than done: a survey from careers service Zety asked more than 1,000 US workers what their work expectations will be going into 2023, and 60% said they would rather quit their job than return to their desks five days a week.
