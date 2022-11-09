Read full article on original website
Related
Your coworkers aren't less productive because they're 'quiet quitting.' They're just new to the job.
"Quiet quitting" isn't to blame for recent dips in worker productivity, an economist says. Instead it's "actual quitting."
Welcome to the new labor market, where everyone still quits all the time and some people will just never come back to work
The US labor market includes millions of Americans quitting in near-record numbers month after month. People exited the US labor force in October while the number of unemployed increased. Cyclical and structural changes are affecting labor force participation, according to one expert. The dust is settling a little bit on...
Call Center Lays Off 100 Employees Over Zoom — This Woman Captured the Response
It appears layoffs are happening more and more these days, with employers giving little to no notice to those they intend on firing. They’re also using tactics such as cutting employee hours to zero as they weather the storm inflation has caused. The call center company InfoCision was recently accused of doing just this over Zoom in a Facebook Reel uploaded by a former employee.
Workers who switched jobs during the ‘Great Resignation’ are now worried about keeping their new ones
Americans who changed employers during the pandemic are worried about losing their new jobs. Many may have also traded in their job security. Nearly 40% of working Americans changed jobs sometime over the past two years, according to a recent poll by Marist, with many taking advantage of the pandemic’s hot labor market to search for better wages and perks.
Americans Are Choosing To Be ‘Over-Employed’ Instead of Working Back-to-Back Jobs
As inflation increases the costs of everything from food to shelter, more workers need to take on multiple jobs or side gigs to make ends meet. But instead of working multiple retail or food service...
Quiet quitting? 8 in 10 workers say they’re putting as much or more effort into jobs than six months ago
A new survey from The Conference Board highlights workers’ attitudes toward workplace engagement and employment overall. Around one-third of respondents reported being less engaged with their position than they were six months ago. Regardless of this attitude, the majority of respondents are working just as hard as in the...
Meta shuts down Quitter, a tool that shows data on employees leaving and attrition trends, as layoffs rock the company
Before Quitter was shuttered, Meta employees could use the tool to see data about how many people were leaving the company and track attrition trends.
ZDNet
Once again, workers say they would rather quit than return to the office
As employees settle into their remote and hybrid work routines, companies are ready for staff to return to the office. But that could be easier said than done: a survey from careers service Zety asked more than 1,000 US workers what their work expectations will be going into 2023, and 60% said they would rather quit their job than return to their desks five days a week.
MarketRealist
Los Angeles, CA
71K+
Followers
10K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Market Realist was founded to make institutional-quality market research more accessible for both experts and non-professionals. Through our site and partner feeds, we share must-know news highlights, in-depth analysis, and overviews of companies as well as industries. We also publish quick-read newsletters that make it easy for our readers to stay informed.https://marketrealist.com/
Comments / 1