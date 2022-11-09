ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, NJ

theobserver.com

KPD: With 1-year-old baby nearby, trio fights with knife over a Cash App card

On Nov. 2 at 4:57 p.m., Officer Andre Fernandes responded with other officers to 425 Elm St. on a report of a knife fight. They located Francis Mejia and Brianna Kagan-Gonzalez, both 20, and of Kearny, and William Kearney, 28, of Manchester. The Kearny pair said they came to the location to retrieve a Cash App card from Kearney (the man, not the town and thus the spelling difference,) but did not get it.
KEARNY, NJ
Shore News Network

Hackensack police officers rescue teen threatening to jump from parking garage ledge

HACKENSACK, NJ – Three Hackensack police officers were recognized by the city for their quick actions to stop a distressed teenager from jumping from the ledge of a parking garage on Prospect Street. On Wednesday, Hackensack police officers Chris Lara Nunez, Frank Caneja and Matthew Debonis responded to the scene after the report of an individual threatening to jump from the parking garage. “Officers located a male juvenile on the ledge of the parking deck who appeared to be in emotional distress. Det. Lara Nunez and P.O. Caneja immediately began speaking with the juvenile, utilizing de-escalation skills and crisis intervention The post Hackensack police officers rescue teen threatening to jump from parking garage ledge appeared first on Shore News Network.
HACKENSACK, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

East Orange man arrested for shooting two Newark police officers

NEWARK, NJ — The man suspected of shooting two Newark police officers on Tuesday, Nov. 1, was arrested and charged the following day, Nov. 2. Kendall Howard, 30, of East Orange, is accused of shooting the two police officers as they tried to question him that afternoon near an apartment building in Newark, according to authorities.
NEWARK, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

‘You’re nothing special!’ Staten Island crash victim claims she was assaulted, degraded by love interest seconds before impact

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Testifying in front of a packed courtroom Wednesday, former Staten Island business owner Diana Petrone recalled a devastating crash two years ago, which prosecutors say was carried out intentionally by a male love interest who was trying to kill her. Petrone, who was sitting in...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
thelakewoodscoop.com

Middlesex Man Arrested And Charged In New Jersey Shul Threat Plot

A Middlesex County man was arrested today for posting a manifesto online containing threats to attack a synagogue and Jewish people, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Omar Alkattoul, 18, of Sayreville, New Jersey, was arrested this morning and is charged by complaint with one count of transmitting a threat...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
Gothamist

Man arrested in threat to New Jersey synagogues

The FBI's Newark office issued a stark warning last week as it announced it had received "credible information" about a nonspecific but widescale threat to synagogues in New Jersey. He allegedly sent at least six people a manifesto through social media on Nov. 1 in which he identified as a Muslim and threatened to attack a synagogue based on a motive of “hatred towards Jews,” the U.S. Department of Justice says. [ more › ]
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Driver Fleeing From Trenton Police Crashes into D&R Canal

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police were pursuing a stolen vehicle from North Hermitage Ave Tuesday night just before 11:00 Pm when the car entered the Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park Trail the pursuit was terminated but the car lost control and crashed into the canal. Trenton Firefighters from the Marine unit searched the car and did not locate anyone inside the vehicle. Police officers also did not locate anyone in the area.
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Car Struck By Train In Jersey City

A sedan was struck by a train Tuesday, Nov. 8 in Jersey City. There were no injuries reported in the crash at 1st and Washington Street grade crossing — between Harsmus Cove and Harborside stations — around 3:50 p.m., NJ Transit officials said. No injuries were reported to...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
