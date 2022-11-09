Read full article on original website
Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
‘Psycho’ Hubby Stabbed Wife to Death in Front of Kids, Sentenced to 20 YearsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Sanzari's: Upscale Italian Food In The Heart Of Bergen CountyOssiana TepfenhartBergen County, NJ
Female inmate found dead in the Hudson County Correctional FacilityBLOCK WORK MEDIAHudson County, NJ
Lottery now open for affordable apartments in luxury building on the ConcourseWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
theobserver.com
KPD: With 1-year-old baby nearby, trio fights with knife over a Cash App card
On Nov. 2 at 4:57 p.m., Officer Andre Fernandes responded with other officers to 425 Elm St. on a report of a knife fight. They located Francis Mejia and Brianna Kagan-Gonzalez, both 20, and of Kearny, and William Kearney, 28, of Manchester. The Kearny pair said they came to the location to retrieve a Cash App card from Kearney (the man, not the town and thus the spelling difference,) but did not get it.
Trenton, NJ man murdered girlfriend, hid her remains, officials say
Having already been charged with moving and concealing his girlfriend's remains, a Trenton man is now accused of being the one who caused her death. Alton Eubanks, 48, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 41-year-old Corrine Daniels, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.
New Jersey man accused of calling cops on Black girl killing lanternflies
CALDWELL, N.J. (PIX11) – A New Jersey mom is angry after she says a white neighbor called police on her young Black daughter while the girl was outside killing lanternflies. The incident happened in a neighborhood in Caldwell back on Oct. 22. “There is a little Black woman walking and spraying stuff on the sidewalks […]
Driver hurt when truck carrying plywood overturns on Route 1, hits 4 vehicles
A tractor-trailer driver was seriously hurt Wednesday when the truck he was driving overturned in Middlesex County, dumping plywood across the highway and smashing into four vehicles, police said. The crash occurred shortly after 10 a.m. as the driver swerved to avoid a car that had cut him off on...
Hackensack police officers rescue teen threatening to jump from parking garage ledge
HACKENSACK, NJ – Three Hackensack police officers were recognized by the city for their quick actions to stop a distressed teenager from jumping from the ledge of a parking garage on Prospect Street. On Wednesday, Hackensack police officers Chris Lara Nunez, Frank Caneja and Matthew Debonis responded to the scene after the report of an individual threatening to jump from the parking garage. “Officers located a male juvenile on the ledge of the parking deck who appeared to be in emotional distress. Det. Lara Nunez and P.O. Caneja immediately began speaking with the juvenile, utilizing de-escalation skills and crisis intervention The post Hackensack police officers rescue teen threatening to jump from parking garage ledge appeared first on Shore News Network.
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange man arrested for shooting two Newark police officers
NEWARK, NJ — The man suspected of shooting two Newark police officers on Tuesday, Nov. 1, was arrested and charged the following day, Nov. 2. Kendall Howard, 30, of East Orange, is accused of shooting the two police officers as they tried to question him that afternoon near an apartment building in Newark, according to authorities.
Monmouth County, NJ sobriety checkpoint set up for this weekend
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP— Heads up if you plan to travel through Monmouth County tomorrow night. The Monmouth County DWI Task Force will be conducting a DWI checkpoint starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 until 1 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 in an effort to combat drunk driving in the state.
‘You’re nothing special!’ Staten Island crash victim claims she was assaulted, degraded by love interest seconds before impact
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Testifying in front of a packed courtroom Wednesday, former Staten Island business owner Diana Petrone recalled a devastating crash two years ago, which prosecutors say was carried out intentionally by a male love interest who was trying to kill her. Petrone, who was sitting in...
wrnjradio.com
No headlights, disregarding stop sign leads to DWI arrest in Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – An officer’s observation of a vehicle allegedly being driven without its headlights and disregarding a stop sign in Denville Township Tuesday led to the driver being charged with driving while intoxicated. On November 8, an officer stopped a vehicle on Savage Road...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Middlesex Man Arrested And Charged In New Jersey Shul Threat Plot
A Middlesex County man was arrested today for posting a manifesto online containing threats to attack a synagogue and Jewish people, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Omar Alkattoul, 18, of Sayreville, New Jersey, was arrested this morning and is charged by complaint with one count of transmitting a threat...
Man arrested in threat to New Jersey synagogues
The FBI's Newark office issued a stark warning last week as it announced it had received "credible information" about a nonspecific but widescale threat to synagogues in New Jersey. He allegedly sent at least six people a manifesto through social media on Nov. 1 in which he identified as a Muslim and threatened to attack a synagogue based on a motive of “hatred towards Jews,” the U.S. Department of Justice says. [ more › ]
‘You know how hard it is to die?’ Man charged with shooting Staten Island EMT in ambulance enters plea
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island man who shot an EMT earlier this year inside an ambulance had plenty to say to detectives following his arrest, according to court documents. “I did it ... the damage is done,” stated Thomas McCauley, 37, of Elm Park, who also at...
Murphy Announces Plan to Combat Auto Theft as Crime Hits Close to Home
A resident of Washington Avenue of Morristown, NJ, had a white SUV stolen from their driveway while they sleptMorristown Minute. Auto thefts across NJ in September of this year dropped 14% from a year ago. Meanwhile, in Morris County auto theft is on the rise, up 19% in 2022 from a year prior.
Morris County Prosecutor's Office Investigating Serious Rt. 46 Motorcycle Crash: DEVELOPING
A serious motorcycle crash required prosecutor's office response on Route 46 Thursday afternoon, authorities said. The crash occurred on Route 46 in Mount Olive, a Morris County Prosecutor’s spokesperson told DailyVoice.com. Initial and unconfirmed reports stated that the crash occurred near Village Way and required CPR on the victim.
‘Capturing the Killer Nurse.’ N.J. detectives, whistleblower share real story behind movie.
Bruce Ruck will never forget the day he got a call from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office. It was a detective asking about digoxin, a drug used to treat heart failure.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Driver Fleeing From Trenton Police Crashes into D&R Canal
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police were pursuing a stolen vehicle from North Hermitage Ave Tuesday night just before 11:00 Pm when the car entered the Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park Trail the pursuit was terminated but the car lost control and crashed into the canal. Trenton Firefighters from the Marine unit searched the car and did not locate anyone inside the vehicle. Police officers also did not locate anyone in the area.
Car Struck By Train In Jersey City
A sedan was struck by a train Tuesday, Nov. 8 in Jersey City. There were no injuries reported in the crash at 1st and Washington Street grade crossing — between Harsmus Cove and Harborside stations — around 3:50 p.m., NJ Transit officials said. No injuries were reported to...
Officials investigate after woman found dead in NJ jail cell
Officials launched an investigation after a 38-year-old inmate at a New Jersey jail was found dead inside her cell Tuesday morning, authorities said.
wrnjradio.com
Man accused of shoplifting from 7-Eleven in Mount Olive Township
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was arrested after he allegedly stole from the 7-Eleven in Mount Olive Township Tuesday morning, according to police. On November 1, at around 2:20 a.m., police responded to the 7-Eleven, located in the Budd Lake section of the...
2 deaths in NJ after deer cause separate car accidents
Deer are being blamed for causing two deaths in two separate incidents in New Jersey on Sunday. In Gloucester County, Franklin Deputy Police Chief Matthew DeCesari said a deer ran onto Delsea Drive around 5:15 p.m. and struck a Kia Soul. The deer went through the front windshield on the...
