HACKENSACK, NJ – Three Hackensack police officers were recognized by the city for their quick actions to stop a distressed teenager from jumping from the ledge of a parking garage on Prospect Street. On Wednesday, Hackensack police officers Chris Lara Nunez, Frank Caneja and Matthew Debonis responded to the scene after the report of an individual threatening to jump from the parking garage. "Officers located a male juvenile on the ledge of the parking deck who appeared to be in emotional distress. Det. Lara Nunez and P.O. Caneja immediately began speaking with the juvenile, utilizing de-escalation skills and crisis intervention

HACKENSACK, NJ ・ 18 HOURS AGO