Read full article on original website
Related
‘It makes me roll my eyes’: Emily Blunt on the ‘worst thing ever’ to see in a script
Emily Blunt has revealed what she dreads seeing in film and TV scripts.The actor can currently be seen in BBC Two drama The English, starring as a woman on a revenge mission in 1890s America who collides with Chaske Spencer’s Eli Whipp, a Pawnee-born ex-US army officer on an adventure of his own.In a four-star review for The Independent, Nick Hilton wrote that the series is “pure, delicious, American cheese that, at its best, feels like a Coen brothers creation”.Speaking to The Telegraph in a new interview, Blunt said: “I love a character with a secret. And I loved...
18 Screenshots Of MLM "Boss Babes" Not Having A Single Ounce Of Shame Or Self-Awareness
Please don't use the death of a friend as an opportunity to post about a "giveaway."
thelitbuzz.com
How You Grow Wings by Rimma Onoseta
Sisters Cheta and Zam couldn’t be more different. Cheta, sharp-tongued and stubborn, never shies away from conflict—either at school or at home, where her mother fires abuse at her. Timid Zam escapes most of her mother’s anger, skating under the radar and avoiding her sister whenever possible. In a turn of good fortune, Zam is invited to live with her aunt’s family in the lap of luxury. Jealous, Cheta also leaves home, but to a harder existence that will drive her to terrible decisions. When the sisters are reunited, Zam alone will recognize just how far Cheta has fallen—and Cheta’s fate will rest in Zam’s hands.
Comments / 0