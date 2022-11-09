Did You Know in Avatar: The Last Airbender... (PART 2) | Aang’s Wanted Poster | Avatar #Shorts | Avatar: The Last Airbender

Shawn Levy has been on quite a run with Ryan Reynolds over the last few years, with the two first teaming up on Free Guy and then collaborating on The Adam Project, which can be viewed with a Netflix subscription. Now Levy and Reynolds are in the midst of preparing for Deadpool 3, with Levy being the third director to tackle The Merc with the Mouth following Tim Miller and David Leitch. But although we’re still a ways off from Deadpool 3 beginning principal photography, Levy is reportedly already lining up his next big franchise to join.

2 DAYS AGO