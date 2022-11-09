Read full article on original website
nickalive.net
Classic Rugrats Comic Strip for November 9, 2022 | Nickelodeon
Classic Rugrats Comic Strip for November 9, 2022 | Nickelodeon. Stream the classic and the all new CG-animated Rugrats series on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Rugrats, provided to Creators Syndicate by Nickelodeon, based off the popular animated television series has been created for children and family's to laugh and enjoy together.
nickalive.net
🚨 NEW Type of Bending Revealed?! - "Does It Bend" Episode 1 | Avatar #Shorts | Avatar: The Last Airbender
🚨 NEW Type of Bending Revealed?! - "Does It Bend" Episode 1 | Avatar #Shorts | Avatar: The Last Airbender. In this series, "Does It Bend", we'll see what else in today's world could bend! In the world of Avatar, water, earth, fire, and air can all be manipulated by the gift of bending. Some people can even bend blood, lightning, and metal! So, what if the bending arts existed in today's modern society? Today's episode discusses... TOILET PAPER! 🧻
nickalive.net
Did You Know in Avatar: The Last Airbender... | Appa's Lost Days | Avatar #Shorts | Avatar: The Last Airbender
Did you know in Avatar: The Last Airbender... | Avatar #Shorts | Avatar: The Last Airbender. Appa's Lost Days was one of the most memorable and emotional episodes of Avatar: The Last Airbender - even winning a Humane Society Genesis Award for how it portrayed animal cruelty in the Fire Nation circus! But let's take a look at background details you may have never quite noticed the first time around...
nickalive.net
True Monster Heart (From Monster High: The Movie) Music Video | Nickelodeon
True Monster Heart (From Monster High: The Movie) Music Video | Nickelodeon. Mr. Komos, Monster High's resident "cool teacher" sings the story of Mr. Hyde, a half human and half monster! The students of Monster High join in and dance along to the song "True Monster Heart"!. Watch Monster High...
wegotthiscovered.com
Zoe Saldaña reveals she felt ‘bitter’ filming ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’
While everyone is riding the wave of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer, Zoe Saldaña is reminiscing on her “bittersweet” time on set of Vol. 3. Although it is uncertain whether or not Saldaña’s Gamora will show her face around the Christmas Special, the actress has seemingly implied the upcoming third-part of the Guardians trilogy will be her last outing as the green-skinned warrior.
CNET
'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Trailer Reveals Awesome Elven Michelle Yeoh
The Witcher: Blood Origin got a trailer Thursday, hinting at the Netflix prequel series' elven action. It's set 1,200 years before the main show, and tells the tale of the creation of the first prototype Witcher. Michelle Yeoh, who looks super cool in the trailer, plays the last member of...
nickalive.net
Did You Know That Toph... (part 3) | Wanted Poster | Avatar #Shorts | Avatar: The Last Airbender
Did you know that Toph... (part 3) | Avatar #Shorts | Avatar: The Last Airbender. Did you know that Toph's wanted poster had more to it than you may have ever known? Besides just telling her she was known only as "The Runaway," neither Aang, Katara, nor Sokka told her what it said... so, we're here to fix that!
nickalive.net
Beavis Tries on Women’s Yoga Pants - Mike Judge’s Beavis & Butt-Head | Comedy Central
Beavis Tries on Women’s Yoga Pants - Mike Judge’s Beavis & Butt-Head | Comedy Central. Beavis is curious to see how he looks in yoga pants and adventures into the store with Butt-Head. The result shocks them both. Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favourites on...
nickalive.net
Voot Kids to Premiere 'Motu Patlu & the Terror of Giant Beasts' on November 11
Furfuri Nagar is under attack. Do you think Motu Patlu will be able to save their town? Watch the brand new movie, Motu Patlu & the Terror of Giant Beasts, to find out. Releasing 11th Nov, 48 hrs before TV, only on Voot Kids. Download the app today: https://impact.onelink.me/wvUD/i5b5x7lu. Nickelodeon...
nickalive.net
Nickelodeon to Premiere New 'The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder' Episode on November 17
Catch a magical brand new episode of The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder, premiering Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. (ET/PT), only on Nickelodeon! Check out the promo below!:. In "King Roydas," Roy (Tyler Wladis) wishes that everything he touches turns to gold despite Viv's (Audrey Grace Marshall) objections. When...
nickalive.net
4 Reasons Why Parents Will Love Blue's Big City Adventure | Paramount+
The brand new Blue's Clues & You! movie isn't just for kids! Here are four reasons why parents will love Blue's Big City Adventure! Stream the all-new film on Paramount+ this November 18! Try Paramount+ for FREE at ParamountPlus.com. The feature-length Blue’s Clues & You! film is a sing and...
nickalive.net
Nickelodeon Holiday Programming Guide 2022
7:30 p.m. - The Really Loud House. 11:00 a.m. - Blaze and the Monster Machines (holiday episode) 11:00 a.m. - Blue’s Clues & You! (holiday episode) 11:00 a.m. - Santiago of the Seas (holiday episode) Thursday, December 1. 11:00 a.m. - Face’s Super Snowtacular Holiday Party. Friday, December...
nickalive.net
OG Walkthrough - My Friend Peppa Pig | Episode 1 | Outright Games
OG Walkthrough - My Friend Peppa Pig | Episode 1 | Outright Games. “Ohh goody, you’re here!" Watch this video to find out how to create a new friend and customise their outfits. Meet Peppa and her family, explore their home and help: - Daddy Pig prepare lunch - George get Mr Dinosaur down from the tree - Daddy Pig find his glasses Then go somewhere, and meet Ms. Rabbit to grab a tasty ice cream cone 🍦 before you head to the Windy Castle 🏰. 🎮 #myfriendpeppapig #peppapig.
nickalive.net
Tiny Chef | Fuel Your Dweams with Rockit Apples | The Tiny Chef Show
Tiny Chef | Fuel Your Dweams with Rockit Apples | The Tiny Chef Show. Tune into The Tiny Chef Show, only on Nick Jr. on Nickelodeon!. https://www.thetinychefshow.com. Stream your favorite Nick Jr. shows on Paramount+ and Noggin! Try Paramount+ for FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Nickelodeon Supercharges Its Franchise Strategy With Steady...
James Gunn Promises a ‘New’ DC Movie and TV Universe
Strange but true: The guy in charge of the world of DC movies (along with producer Peter Safran) is James Gunn, the writer and director of such movies as Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad. Gunn and Safran are now the CEOs of DC Studios — and the first men to hold those titles — and so they are beginning the process of reshaping the DC Cinematic Universe.
nickalive.net
NickALive!
See Blue Like You've Never Seen Her Before | Blue's Big City Adventure | Promo | Paramount+. Get ready to see Blue like you've never seen her before! Stream Blue's Big City Adventure on Paramount+ this November 18! Try Paramount+ for FREE at ParamountPlus.com. The feature-length Blue’s Clues & You!...
ComicBook
Star Trek: Prodigy's Rylee Alazraqui on Rok-Tahk's Journey Into Science
Rylee Alazraqui plays Rok-Tahk on Star Trek's first animated series for all ages, Star Trek: Prodigy. The Brikar may look imposing, but she's a gentle soul on the inside, which the 11-year-old Alazraqui brings out in her performance. At first, with that intimidating appearance, Rok-Tahk seemed to be taking on the role of protector among the USS Protostar's ad hoc crew. However, in the episodes that have aired since Prodigy returned from its midseason break, Rok-Tahk has taken a deeper interest in the sciences. While she's still working out which sciences she wants to study, the knowledge she's already acquired proved vital to curing the sickness Dal contracted in this week's episode, "All the World's a Stage."
Jason Momoa teases "dream" DC project in the works under James Gunn
"There are a lot of cool things that are going to be coming up"
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Stranger Things’ fans figure out how the final season begins as a bonafide genre icon joins latest ‘Star Wars’ series
There’s been a range of juicy updates in this sci-fi sphere this Monday, as Stranger Things fans chew over all that we learned from this weekend’s Stranger Things Day while the Star Wars crowd rejoices as a literal legend of the genre boards the latest Disney Plus series set in the galaxy far, far away. Elsewhere, an Enterprise crewmember talks the endlessly delayed Star Trek 4 as a truly terrible sequel somehow enjoys renewed success.
Indiana Jones TV Series Reportedly in Development at Disney+
Disney+ is looking to develop an Indiana Jones television series, which means it’s time to begin the countdown to how long it takes for Chris Pratt to get involved! Variety reports that Disney+ and Lucasfilm have their sights set on the famed archaeologist, but has yet to secure a writer to develop the plot. This announcement precedes the 2023 release of the fifth installment in the popular film series, starring Harrison Ford. Ford, who has been portraying the character since 1981’s Raiders of the Lost Ark, teased that the upcoming film will be his last time stepping into the role. At this year’s...
