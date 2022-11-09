The official trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water has been released online – and we don't think there'll be a more beautiful film to arrive in theaters for a long time. The latest teaser for the long overdue Avatar sequel reveals a bit more about its family-based drama at the heart of its story. Much like its predecessor, which is the highest-grossing movie of all-time, though, it's Avatar: The Way of Water's awe-inspiring visuals that'll have viewers replaying the trailer until the movie's release later this year.

8 DAYS AGO