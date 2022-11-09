ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Voot Kids to Premiere 'Motu Patlu & the Terror of Giant Beasts' on November 11

Furfuri Nagar is under attack. Do you think Motu Patlu will be able to save their town? Watch the brand new movie, Motu Patlu & the Terror of Giant Beasts, to find out. Releasing 11th Nov, 48 hrs before TV, only on Voot Kids. Download the app today: https://impact.onelink.me/wvUD/i5b5x7lu. Nickelodeon...
Did You Know in Avatar: The Last Airbender... | Appa's Lost Days | Avatar #Shorts | Avatar: The Last Airbender

Did you know in Avatar: The Last Airbender... | Avatar #Shorts | Avatar: The Last Airbender. Appa's Lost Days was one of the most memorable and emotional episodes of Avatar: The Last Airbender - even winning a Humane Society Genesis Award for how it portrayed animal cruelty in the Fire Nation circus! But let's take a look at background details you may have never quite noticed the first time around...
Classic Rugrats Comic Strip for November 9, 2022 | Nickelodeon

Classic Rugrats Comic Strip for November 9, 2022 | Nickelodeon. Stream the classic and the all new CG-animated Rugrats series on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Rugrats, provided to Creators Syndicate by Nickelodeon, based off the popular animated television series has been created for children and family's to laugh and enjoy together.
Zoe Saldaña reveals she felt ‘bitter’ filming ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

While everyone is riding the wave of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer, Zoe Saldaña is reminiscing on her “bittersweet” time on set of Vol. 3. Although it is uncertain whether or not Saldaña’s Gamora will show her face around the Christmas Special, the actress has seemingly implied the upcoming third-part of the Guardians trilogy will be her last outing as the green-skinned warrior.
New Avatar: The Way of Water trailer proves it could be the best movie of 2022

The official trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water has been released online – and we don't think there'll be a more beautiful film to arrive in theaters for a long time. The latest teaser for the long overdue Avatar sequel reveals a bit more about its family-based drama at the heart of its story. Much like its predecessor, which is the highest-grossing movie of all-time, though, it's Avatar: The Way of Water's awe-inspiring visuals that'll have viewers replaying the trailer until the movie's release later this year.
Nickelodeon to Premiere New 'The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder' Episode on November 17

Catch a magical brand new episode of The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder, premiering Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. (ET/PT), only on Nickelodeon! Check out the promo below!:. In "King Roydas," Roy (Tyler Wladis) wishes that everything he touches turns to gold despite Viv's (Audrey Grace Marshall) objections. When...
Stream a Mountain of Family Entertainment on Paramount+

Stream a Mountain of Family Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favourites on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Nickelodeon Supercharges Its Franchise Strategy With Steady Stream of New Premium Content for 2022-23 Season!. Follow NickALive! on Twitter, Reddit, Instagram, Facebook, Google News, Tumblr, via RSS and more for the latest Nickelodeon...
4 Reasons Why Parents Will Love Blue's Big City Adventure | Paramount+

The brand new Blue's Clues & You! movie isn't just for kids! Here are four reasons why parents will love Blue's Big City Adventure! Stream the all-new film on Paramount+ this November 18! Try Paramount+ for FREE at ParamountPlus.com. The feature-length Blue’s Clues & You! film is a sing and...
True Monster Heart (From Monster High: The Movie) Music Video | Nickelodeon

True Monster Heart (From Monster High: The Movie) Music Video | Nickelodeon. Mr. Komos, Monster High's resident "cool teacher" sings the story of Mr. Hyde, a half human and half monster! The students of Monster High join in and dance along to the song "True Monster Heart"!. Watch Monster High...
OG Walkthrough - My Friend Peppa Pig | Episode 2 | Outright Games

OG Walkthrough - My Friend Peppa Pig | Episode 2 | Outright Games. Hello friend! Welcome to Granny and Grandpa’s house 🏡. Here we can: 🐔 Help Granny look for the chickens and collect some eggs 🌾 Plant new seeds 🐥 Meet the cute chicks and sing to them 🪁 Play with the toy aeroplane and kite. Then we can make our way back to the Windy Castle. 🎮 #myfriendpeppapig #peppapig.
Cinedigm Acquires Horror Doc ‘Living With Chucky,’ Sets Early 2023 Release on Screambox (EXCLUSIVE)

Cinedigm has acquired all North American rights to the documentary “Living With Chucky.” The film, which had its world premiere at the Popcorn Frights Film Festival in August and recently screened at Fantastic Fest in Austin, is set to premiere on Cinedigm’s horror streaming service Screambox and on digital early next year. Featuring interviews with cast and crew, including genre icons such as Lin Shaye, Alex Vincent, Jennifer Tilly and franchise creator Don Mancini, the documentary takes an in-depth look into the creation of the franchsie. Storming into pop culture in the late 1980s, the three-foot menace known as Chucky proved that...

