Rylee Alazraqui plays Rok-Tahk on Star Trek's first animated series for all ages, Star Trek: Prodigy. The Brikar may look imposing, but she's a gentle soul on the inside, which the 11-year-old Alazraqui brings out in her performance. At first, with that intimidating appearance, Rok-Tahk seemed to be taking on the role of protector among the USS Protostar's ad hoc crew. However, in the episodes that have aired since Prodigy returned from its midseason break, Rok-Tahk has taken a deeper interest in the sciences. While she's still working out which sciences she wants to study, the knowledge she's already acquired proved vital to curing the sickness Dal contracted in this week's episode, "All the World's a Stage."

