Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
1 Stock to Buy This Week Following Its Recent Earnings Beat
Biopharmaceutical giant Gilead Sciences (GILD) reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and sales and raised its full-year guidance. Analysts see immense growth potential in the company's HIV and oncology franchises, which should...
kitco.com
IAMGOLD reports net loss in Q3, revises FY2022 production guidance upwards
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company expects that its FY 2022 production will exceed the top end of the previous guidance range...
NASDAQ
AMD Stock Is a Screaming Buy After Its Latest Earnings Report
The odds were stacked against Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) leading up to its third-quarter 2022 earnings report. The slump in personal computer (PC) sales was all set to wreck this fast-growing chipmaker's momentum. But it looks as if the company did well enough to earn investors' vote of confidence.
tipranks.com
Roblox (RBLX) Q3: Is User Growth Enough to Catapult this Stock?
Roblox is slated to release its Q3 earnings results on November 9, ahead of which analysts are cautiously optimistic. The company revealed strong user growth numbers for September which definitely might have bode well for the company, but a few concerns still remain. Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) is on deck to report...
tipranks.com
Jim Cramer Says Keep Your Eye on These 2 Old-Guard Stocks
It’s on to the rubbish heap for flashy tech stocks, and time to place bets on the old-timers. That at least seems to be Jim Cramer’s latest piece of advice for investors. The well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program says investors need to accept the “new reality” in which tech names are shunned aside in favor of the stock market’s more vintage collection.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway likely boosted its Chevron bet last quarter. Here are 6 key insights from its Q3 earnings.
Buffett's company benefited from higher interest rates and a stronger dollar, and has ramped up its stock buybacks this quarter.
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
7 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Aristocrats That Blew Away Q3 Earnings Expectations
With the potential for big downside still looming, and interest rates definitely headed higher, stock investors may want to consider these seven Dividend Aristocrats that posted solid third-quarter results that exceed Wall Street expectations.
freightwaves.com
Meritor takeover, China drag on Cummins’ Q3 earnings
Cummins Inc. took a hit to third-quarter earnings from its $3.7 billion acquisition of Meritor Inc., but the purchase will help at least two divisions of the engine maker and power distribution in coming years, the company said Thursday. “The integration of Meritor’s people, products and capabilities in axle and...
Beyond Meat revenue drops as it cuts prices to boost demand
Plant-based meat maker Beyond Meat said its revenue fell 22.5% in the third quarter as it cut prices in the face of weaker demand. The El Segundo, California-based company reported net revenue of $82.5 million for the July-September period. That was far lower than the $93.6 million Wall Street had forecast, according to analysts polled by FactSet. Beyond Meat shares fell to a 52-week low of $11.56 before closing at $11.82 on Wednesday. They continued to fall in after-market trading after Beyond Meat released its third quarter results. U.S. food service sales rose 5.6% as partners like Panda Express expanded the rollout of plant-based chicken. But U.S. retail sales fell nearly 12%. International revenue also fell as Beyond Meat cut prices and the strong dollar weakened foreign profits.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Disney Misses on Profit and Key Revenue Segments, Warns Streaming Growth Could Taper
Disney fell short of expectations for profit and key revenue segments during the fiscal fourth quarter Tuesday. The company warned strong streaming growth for its Disney+ platform may taper going forward. Both its parks and media divisions underperformed estimates during the period. Disney fell short of expectations for profit and...
NASDAQ
3 Stocks to Buy If They Take a Dip
This year hasn't been an easy one for investors as the stock market has been battling pressure from soaring inflation, rising interest rates, and a softening macroeconomic backdrop. As of this writing, the S&P 500 is down 21% in 2022 after being up 29% in 2021 and 18% in 2020.
tipranks.com
Here’s Why LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock Is Trending Higher
Shares of global technology company LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) gained over 7% in the extended trading hours on November 7 following stronger-than-expected Q3 revenues as well as increased FY2022 revenue guidance. Q3 revenues jumped 9.5% year-over-year to $129.6 million, beating the consensus by around $7 million. Positively, the company reported adjusted EBITDA...
Zacks.com
TransDigm (TDG) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y
TDG - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings of $5.50 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.46. The bottom line improved by a solid 29.4% from the $4.25 per share reported a year ago. Barring one-time items, the company reported GAAP earnings of $3.98 per...
tipranks.com
Unity Software Shares (NYSE: U) Fall after Revenue Miss
Shares of Unity Software (NYSE: U) fell over 6% in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Adjusted earnings per share came in at -$0.14, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of -$0.15 per share. Sales increased by 12.7% year-over-year, with revenue...
tipranks.com
Tesla Stock (NASDAQ:TSLA): Forget the Noise. Focus on Its Financials
From insurance subsidies in China to automobile recalls and CEO Elon Musk’s political tweets, there’s plenty of news to distract Tesla stock traders. Yet, investors should stick to the established fiscal data before considering a long or short position. People who’ve stayed invested in Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) have...
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Health Catalyst Stock (NASDAQ: HCAT) Surged Almost 30% Today
Shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT) surged almost 30% in today’s session after it reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Adjusted earnings per share came in at -$0.13, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of -$0.19 per share. Sales increased 10.72% year-over-year, with revenue hitting...
futurumresearch.com
Qualcomm Revenue Hits $11.39B for Q4, $44.2B for Fiscal 2022
Analyst Take: Qualcomm revenue numbers came in hot for Q4 and for the full FY2022 as the processor, modem, RF systems, 5G, connectivity and software powerhouse vendor again showed healthy growth and sales for its diverse and quality product lines. Through its broad diversification, Qualcomm continued in Q4 to display...
tipranks.com
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Posts Mixed Q3 Results, Revises Outlook Lower
Novavax again lowered its full-year revenue guidance to reflect the declining demand for COVID-19 vaccines. Biotechnology company Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) delivered mixed results for the third quarter of 2022 and revised its full-year revenue guidance to reflect the lower demand for COVID-19 vaccines. The company’s net loss per share narrowed to $2.15 from $4.31 in the prior-year quarter, but significantly missed analysts’ expectations of earnings per share of $1.57.
Comments / 0