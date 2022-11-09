ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Great Bend Post

Kansas City-area man drowns on river in Missouri

DALLAS COUNTY, MO. —A Kansas City-area man drowned just before 9a.m. Monday in Dallas County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 75-year-old Dennis W. Steckline of Lee's Summitt drowned near the Barclay Spring Access of the Niangua River. The circumstances of the drowning are unknown and there were no...
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
Great Bend Post

Democratic Rep. Davids reelected in redrawn Kansas district

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Democrat Sharice Davids held on to her Kansas City-area congressional seat in Tuesday’s election, overcoming Republican attacks over crime and the economy and new GOP-drawn boundaries designed to make her district harder for her to win. Davids, the only Democrat representing the state...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Republican US Sen. Moran wins reelection in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Republican Jerry Moran on Tuesday won a third term in the U.S. Senate, defeating Democrat Mark Holland, former mayor of Kansas City, Kansas. Former President Donald Trump endorsed Moran early in 2021, insulating him from a serious Republican primary challenge, though Moran voted to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election the month before Trump’s endorsement. Holland won the Democratic primary in August against five other largely unknown candidates.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Devin Neal Named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week

LAWRENCE, Kan. – After combining for 334 yards of offense on Saturday, sophomore Devin Neal has been named the Big 12 Conference Offensive Player of the Week, the conference announced on Monday. Neal rushed for 224 yards and had 110 yards through the air in Kansas’ 37-16 victory over...
LAWRENCE, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

