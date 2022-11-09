Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama vs. Ole Miss: Prediction and preview
Alabama will travel to Ole Miss on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS) under conditions no one saw coming. For the first time in over a decade, the Crimson Tide (7-2, 4-2 SEC) has dropped 2 games before Thanksgiving. As a 2-loss team ranked No. 9 and no longer in control of its own destiny in the SEC, UA appears to be out of the College Football Playoff picture – barring an upset-filled, chaotic finish to the 2022 CFB season.
ESPN
Nick Saban takes blame for Tide's struggles: 'I put it on me'
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Nick Saban is frustrated that his football team has lost two games by four points total, with both defeats coming on the last play of the game. ended a 15-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide when Chase McGrath kicked a 40-yard field goal for a 52-49 victory as time expired at Neyland Stadium on Oct. 15. Last week, LSU handed Alabama a 32-31 loss when Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels threw a 2-point conversion pass to Mason Taylor in overtime at Tiger Stadium.
aseaofred.com
Local “legend” Brody Peebles returning home to play at Alabama
Liberty sophomore guard Brody Peebles grew up about 100 miles from Tuscaloosa, Alabama in Hartselle. It was natural for him to become a fan of the Crimson Tide growing up, even dreaming of one day playing basketball for the hometown team. As he attended high school at Hartselle High School,...
Everything Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin Said About Facing Alabama
The Crimson Tide will visit the Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
This week in 1982, an Alabama sports writer did the unthinkable … or at least people thought he did
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first in a series of stories marking the 40th anniversary of the end of the Paul “Bear” Bryant era at Alabama, which came in 1982. This story examines when signs first began to appear that Bryant’s program might be slipping and when rumors began in earnest that he might soon retire.
Alabama Now Has Even More Reason to Hate Shaq
THAT’S RIGHT- Shaquille. The BIG ARISTOTLE. SUPERMAN. Bama fans had other things on their minds. Reports said he even got on a stage outside the stadium and DJ’d. So, SHAZAM shows up an LSU game and THAT’S NEWS IN LOUISIANA, APPARENTLY. All the local media is covering...
Has Everyone Forgotten Who Nick Saban Is? All Things CW
The 2022 football season hasn't gone the way that Crimson Tide fans had hoped, but don't make any long-term assumptions based on two losses by a combined four points.
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Alabama
Mashed compiled a list of the best pizza places in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Coach Nick Saban To Retire After This Season?
No, it's not clickbait. It is a true statement. Coach Saban WILL retire, at some point, AFTER this season. Will it be before 2023? Many are saying yes. Is it a HUGE overreaction? Yes, in my opinion. It is trending on twitter in the Southeast. IT IS EVERYWHERE!. Coach Saban...
Five Things to Know For Your Week in Tuscaloosa
1) One day before voters go to the polls, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox will join the mayors of Birmingham and Hoover this morning to voice support for state constitutional Amendment 1, otherwise known as “Aniah’s Law.”. The constitutional amendment would allow judges to deny bond to those who...
This Is The Most Violent City In The State Of Alabama
I've done lots of research on the scariest places and cities in Alabama, as well as America. I wish violent crimes were not an everyday occurrence in Alabama. Wish in one hand, and, well, you-know-what in the other hand....and see which one fills up first. As we get ready for...
Alabama Fall: Record-Breaking Highs to a Much Colder Weekend
Welcome to Fall in Alabama where one day it’s bright, sunny, and very warm. Then the weather turns colder with a snap of a finger. One day you are sitting with a fan to keep cool and the next day wrapped up to keep warm. Could we break more...
6 Alabama Cities With Extremely High Syphilis Rates
I'm in no way happy to be delivering this news. Once again Alabama tops some sort of list. Unfortunately this time it's not the type of list we would like. Somehow we managed to put 6 Alabama cities in the top 100 with the highest spread of STDs. And if...
Help West Alabama Kids: Toys for Tots Donation Box Locations
The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation has been delivering hope to children for 75 years. Over the years the program has distributed 627 million toys and supported 281 million kids, according to the foundation's website. Unfortunately, there are children in our communities that might not receive a single toy this...
Bessemer, November 09 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Bessemer. The The Altamont School basketball team will have a game with Oak Grove High School on November 08, 2022, 21:00:00. The Jemison High School basketball team will have a game with Oak Grove High School on November 09, 2022, 11:30:00.
Could Alabama Break Some More Temperature Records?
Not Too Long Ago We Had Record-Breaking Low Temperatures. Around the middle of October, we experienced some below-average temperatures. On October 18, 2022, Tuscaloosa’s 56-degree temperature broke the old record low maximum temperature for October 18th which was 58 degrees in 1966,” said the National Weather Service in Birmingham.
Dollar General Worker Does Video On “How Bad It Is”
In Alabama, you can drive a mile and see five Dollar General locations. They are everywhere and everyone loves them. Unless, in many recent cases, you work at DG. Now, an employee has posted a TikTok video on "how bad it is" at the store, in his opinion. @travisbennett767 #dollargeneral...
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, Alabama, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. Birmingham, Alabama, skyline at night from atop the City Federal Building;By Amcannally - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia.
University of Alabama Student Veterans to Clean Military Graves Thursday
A group of student veterans from the University of Alabama will honor those who came before them during a service project in honor of Veterans Day on Thursday. According to a release from a UA spokesperson, the Crimson Legion, formally known as the Campus Veterans Association, will join several other student organizations to clean around two dozen headstones belonging to veterans interred at Chambers Cemetery.
95.3 The Bear
Tuscaloosa, AL
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0