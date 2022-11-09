Alabama will travel to Ole Miss on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS) under conditions no one saw coming. For the first time in over a decade, the Crimson Tide (7-2, 4-2 SEC) has dropped 2 games before Thanksgiving. As a 2-loss team ranked No. 9 and no longer in control of its own destiny in the SEC, UA appears to be out of the College Football Playoff picture – barring an upset-filled, chaotic finish to the 2022 CFB season.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 12 HOURS AGO