ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama vs. Ole Miss: Prediction and preview

Alabama will travel to Ole Miss on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS) under conditions no one saw coming. For the first time in over a decade, the Crimson Tide (7-2, 4-2 SEC) has dropped 2 games before Thanksgiving. As a 2-loss team ranked No. 9 and no longer in control of its own destiny in the SEC, UA appears to be out of the College Football Playoff picture – barring an upset-filled, chaotic finish to the 2022 CFB season.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ESPN

Nick Saban takes blame for Tide's struggles: 'I put it on me'

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Nick Saban is frustrated that his football team has lost two games by four points total, with both defeats coming on the last play of the game. ended a 15-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide when Chase McGrath kicked a 40-yard field goal for a 52-49 victory as time expired at Neyland Stadium on Oct. 15. Last week, LSU handed Alabama a 32-31 loss when Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels threw a 2-point conversion pass to Mason Taylor in overtime at Tiger Stadium.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
aseaofred.com

Local “legend” Brody Peebles returning home to play at Alabama

Liberty sophomore guard Brody Peebles grew up about 100 miles from Tuscaloosa, Alabama in Hartselle. It was natural for him to become a fan of the Crimson Tide growing up, even dreaming of one day playing basketball for the hometown team. As he attended high school at Hartselle High School,...
HARTSELLE, AL
95.3 The Bear

Alabama Now Has Even More Reason to Hate Shaq

THAT’S RIGHT- Shaquille. The BIG ARISTOTLE. SUPERMAN. Bama fans had other things on their minds. Reports said he even got on a stage outside the stadium and DJ’d. So, SHAZAM shows up an LSU game and THAT’S NEWS IN LOUISIANA, APPARENTLY. All the local media is covering...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Coach Nick Saban To Retire After This Season?

No, it's not clickbait. It is a true statement. Coach Saban WILL retire, at some point, AFTER this season. Will it be before 2023? Many are saying yes. Is it a HUGE overreaction? Yes, in my opinion. It is trending on twitter in the Southeast. IT IS EVERYWHERE!. Coach Saban...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Five Things to Know For Your Week in Tuscaloosa

1) One day before voters go to the polls, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox will join the mayors of Birmingham and Hoover this morning to voice support for state constitutional Amendment 1, otherwise known as “Aniah’s Law.”. The constitutional amendment would allow judges to deny bond to those who...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Could Alabama Break Some More Temperature Records?

Not Too Long Ago We Had Record-Breaking Low Temperatures. Around the middle of October, we experienced some below-average temperatures. On October 18, 2022, Tuscaloosa’s 56-degree temperature broke the old record low maximum temperature for October 18th which was 58 degrees in 1966,” said the National Weather Service in Birmingham.
ALABAMA STATE
95.3 The Bear

University of Alabama Student Veterans to Clean Military Graves Thursday

A group of student veterans from the University of Alabama will honor those who came before them during a service project in honor of Veterans Day on Thursday. According to a release from a UA spokesperson, the Crimson Legion, formally known as the Campus Veterans Association, will join several other student organizations to clean around two dozen headstones belonging to veterans interred at Chambers Cemetery.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

95.3 The Bear

Tuscaloosa, AL
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy