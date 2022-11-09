Read full article on original website
Did You Know in Avatar: The Last Airbender... | Appa's Lost Days | Avatar #Shorts | Avatar: The Last Airbender
Did you know in Avatar: The Last Airbender... | Avatar #Shorts | Avatar: The Last Airbender. Appa's Lost Days was one of the most memorable and emotional episodes of Avatar: The Last Airbender - even winning a Humane Society Genesis Award for how it portrayed animal cruelty in the Fire Nation circus! But let's take a look at background details you may have never quite noticed the first time around...
🚨 NEW Type of Bending Revealed?! - "Does It Bend" Episode 1 | Avatar #Shorts | Avatar: The Last Airbender
🚨 NEW Type of Bending Revealed?! - "Does It Bend" Episode 1 | Avatar #Shorts | Avatar: The Last Airbender. In this series, "Does It Bend", we'll see what else in today's world could bend! In the world of Avatar, water, earth, fire, and air can all be manipulated by the gift of bending. Some people can even bend blood, lightning, and metal! So, what if the bending arts existed in today's modern society? Today's episode discusses... TOILET PAPER! 🧻
True Monster Heart (From Monster High: The Movie) Music Video | Nickelodeon
True Monster Heart (From Monster High: The Movie) Music Video | Nickelodeon. Mr. Komos, Monster High's resident "cool teacher" sings the story of Mr. Hyde, a half human and half monster! The students of Monster High join in and dance along to the song "True Monster Heart"!. Watch Monster High...
Paramount Sets 2025 Release Dates For New ‘SpongeBob’ and ‘Aang Avatar’ Animated Movies
Nickelodeon Animation and Paramount have set 2025 theatrical release dates for a new SpongeBob SquarePants movie and Aang Avatar title. The fourth SpongeBob big screen feature will debut in cinemas on May 23, 2025 while Aang Avatar will open on Oct. 10, 2025. To date, the three SpongeBob movies, the...
MCU fans joke the Avengers are done after seeing the ‘Ant-Man 3’ trailer
We’ve just gotten our first look at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania courtesy of an amazing trailer that takes us deep inside the Quantum Realm. After two urban superhero adventures, it seems Quantumania is taking a leaf out of the Guardians of the Galaxy playbook with a fantastical sci-fi world populated by weird creatures that seems to exist “under” ours.
The spiteful Marvel movie made with the sole intention of never being released won’t stop ruffling feathers
WandaVision director Matt Shakman has a fairly easy task in front of him when it comes to making the best Fantastic Four movie yet, but only because the bar has been set very low. Tim Story’s 2005 blockbuster and its sequel Rise of the Silver Surfer were about as bland...
Spectacular ‘Star Wars’ art imagines the one Disney Plus show we’re all waiting on
Who knows what’s going on with the Star Wars movies right now, but fans sure aren’t wanting for anything when it comes to the small screen. This year alone, we’ve been treated to The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, and more, with next year delivering the likes of The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and The Acolyte. And yet there’s one project that Lucasfilm has yet to announce that fans are dying to see. And this spectacular fan art has only increased the hunger for such a show.
The 8 Best Horror Anime You Should Check Out On Crunchyroll
Horror and anime go together like peas in a pod. These are the best horror anime you can watch on Crunchyroll right now.
Mission Log: Prodigy - ep 111 - "Asylum" | Star Trek: Prodigy | Roddenberry Entertainment
Mission Log: Prodigy - ep 111 - "Asylum" | Star Trek: Prodigy | Roddenberry Entertainment. Star Trek: Prodigy season 1, episode 11, "Asylum" goes into the Mission Log. Stream Star Trek: Prodigy on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Paramount Plus Renews 'Star Trek: Prodigy' for Season 2!. Follow NickALive!...
Nickelodeon to Premiere New 'The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder' Episode on November 17
Catch a magical brand new episode of The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder, premiering Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. (ET/PT), only on Nickelodeon! Check out the promo below!:. In "King Roydas," Roy (Tyler Wladis) wishes that everything he touches turns to gold despite Viv's (Audrey Grace Marshall) objections. When...
Stream a Mountain of Family Entertainment on Paramount+
Stream a Mountain of Family Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favourites on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Nickelodeon Supercharges Its Franchise Strategy With Steady Stream of New Premium Content for 2022-23 Season!. Follow NickALive! on Twitter, Reddit, Instagram, Facebook, Google News, Tumblr, via RSS and more for the latest Nickelodeon...
Beavis Tries on Women’s Yoga Pants - Mike Judge’s Beavis & Butt-Head | Comedy Central
Beavis Tries on Women’s Yoga Pants - Mike Judge’s Beavis & Butt-Head | Comedy Central. Beavis is curious to see how he looks in yoga pants and adventures into the store with Butt-Head. The result shocks them both. Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favourites on...
Star Wars: Andor Showrunner Didn't Know About Easter Eggs Until Episodes Premiered
Star Wars: Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy has made it clear with fans that he was interested in this project largely because of how little reverence he had for the franchise, which freed him up to tell a story he wanted to tell regardless of expectations or set criteria. The filmmaker was so unaware of the deep lore of the galaxy far, far away that he didn't even realize how many Easter-egg nods there were to other parts of the franchise until episodes would premiere and he would see fans analyzing the various references scattered throughout the dense sets. More specifically, Gilroy was largely unaware of just how many Easter eggs there were in Luthen's gallery.
Voot Kids to Premiere 'Motu Patlu & the Terror of Giant Beasts' on November 11
Furfuri Nagar is under attack. Do you think Motu Patlu will be able to save their town? Watch the brand new movie, Motu Patlu & the Terror of Giant Beasts, to find out. Releasing 11th Nov, 48 hrs before TV, only on Voot Kids. Download the app today: https://impact.onelink.me/wvUD/i5b5x7lu. Nickelodeon...
OG Walkthrough - My Friend Peppa Pig | Episode 1 | Outright Games
OG Walkthrough - My Friend Peppa Pig | Episode 1 | Outright Games. “Ohh goody, you’re here!" Watch this video to find out how to create a new friend and customise their outfits. Meet Peppa and her family, explore their home and help: - Daddy Pig prepare lunch - George get Mr Dinosaur down from the tree - Daddy Pig find his glasses Then go somewhere, and meet Ms. Rabbit to grab a tasty ice cream cone 🍦 before you head to the Windy Castle 🏰. 🎮 #myfriendpeppapig #peppapig.
Nickelodeon Holiday Programming Guide 2022
7:30 p.m. - The Really Loud House. 11:00 a.m. - Blaze and the Monster Machines (holiday episode) 11:00 a.m. - Blue’s Clues & You! (holiday episode) 11:00 a.m. - Santiago of the Seas (holiday episode) Thursday, December 1. 11:00 a.m. - Face’s Super Snowtacular Holiday Party. Friday, December...
New Godzilla movie confirmed by Toho
Happy birthday to legendary monster Godzilla who turned 68 on Thursday (November 3). And to celebrate the King of Monsters' big day, Japanese studio Toho announced that a new Godzilla film will arrive in exactly a year's time. The film will be Toho’s first domestic Japanese Godzilla flick since Shin...
Andor’s Director Tells Us The Princess Leia Easter Egg He Doesn’t Think Anyone Has Spotted Yet
There are going to be spoiler warnings for the current episodes of Andor in this story, so if you haven’t yet watched through episodes nine, you might want to back out now. Andor has been a remarkable addition to the Star Wars canon on Disney+, filling in the larger story of Rebel fighter Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) while also painting broader strokes regarding to corruption of the Empire and the rise of the Resistance in various corners of the Star Wars universe. It’s still very much a prequel, for those who are keen on watching the Star Wars stories in order. But that doesn’t mean that Andor can’t make references to things that are going to happen in future stories (and past movies). Such as the visual cue that Andor director Toby Haynes, a favorite of the cast, slipped into episode nine of the first season.
Nickelodeon's Jessica Borutski, Andy Suriano, and Ant Ward to Take Part In TAAFI's 2022 Toronto Animation Industry Conference
The Toronto Animation Arts Festival International (TAAFI), a non-profit organization dedicated to celebrating the animation arts and its local and international community, has announced that Nickelodeon Animation's Jessica Borutski, Andy Suriano, and Ant Ward, and voice actor Eric Bauza will be taking part in a couple of sessions at the annual 2022 Toronto Animation Industry Conference! For additional information and to purchase tickets, visit the TAAFI website at taafi.com.
Mob Psycho 100 Shares BTS Look at Its Latest Animated Masterpiece
Mob Psycho 100 has always been known for its wild animation, with Studio BONES, the same animation studio responsible for all six seasons of My Hero Academia, managing to capture the electric adventures of the young psychic which first spawned from the mind of the One-Punch Man creator known as ONE. Now, BONES has taken the opportunity to show fans how the "donuts are made," giving viewers a "behind the scenes" look at Dimple's latest action scene that showed the tiny green spirit as he's never been seen before.
