'War-first, America-last': GOP candidate says it's 'no surprise' Liz Cheney endorsed his Democratic opponent
Michigan state Sen. Tom Barrett, Republican congressional candidate running to represent Michigan's 7th Congressional District, believes it is "no surprise" that Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., turned on her party and endorsed his Democratic opponent, Rep. Elissa Slotkin, in her attempt to seek re-election this fall. "My entire adult life has...
Michigan election results: Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin defeats Republican Tom Barrett in key contest
Incumbent Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin has defeated her GOP challenger Tom Barrett in the race to represent Michigan's 7th Congressional District in the House, the Associated Press projects. Both Slotkin and Barrett have experience with U.S. military operations. Slotkin served as a CIA analyst and served three tours in Iraq...
Evan McMullin pledges not to caucus with Democrats if elected in Utah
Utah independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin sought Monday to dispel claims he is a secret Democrat or that he will caucus with Democrats, amid a closer-than-expected race with incumbent Republican Sen. Michael Lee. McMullin, who unsuccessfully ran for president in 2016 as a right-leaning anti-Trump candidate, told Fox News he...
Daily Iowan
Grassley wins reelection, Franken falls short
Sen. Chuck Grassley was reelected on Tuesday to the U.S. Senate for his 41st consecutive year in the position. Grassley won the race with 678,738 votes while his competitor, Mike Franken had 531,589 votes, according to unofficial results. On election night, Grassley held a watch party at the Hilton Hotel in Des Moines where he and his supporters celebrated the win.
AOL Corp
Pence support for election deniers raises question of where GOP stands on 2020 lies
As he lines up a possible bid for the White House in 2024, former Vice President Mike Pence is campaigning with the strangest of political bedfellows, throwing his name and his money behind candidates who supported the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection that put the Indiana Republican’s life in danger.
Trump Says 2024 GOP Presidential Primary Run By Mike Pence Would Be 'Very Disloyal'
Donald Trump has complained that it would be “very disloyal” if former Vice President Mike Pence or any other member of his Cabinet decided to run against him in the GOP primary for the 2024 presidential race. The comment was startking, given the former president’s silence for hours...
Tulsi Gabbard, who has held several offices and ran for president as a Democrat, said she is leaving the party
Tulsi Gabbard, a former congresswoman from Hawaii and 2020 presidential candidate, says she's no longer a member of the Democratic Party. In a video statement posted to Twitter, Gabbard explained her decision to leave, despite holding several offices as a Democrat since 2002, including vice chair of the Democratic National Committee from 2013 to 2016.
TULSI GOES TO WAR WITH LIZ CHENEY: Tulsi Gabbard calls out Cheney-backed Dem, endorses GOP opponent
FIRST ON FOX: Tulsi Gabbard, a former member of the Democratic Party, endorsed GOP congressional candidate and Michigan state Sen. Tom Barrett, days after Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., endorsed his Democratic opponent. "I'm here and really proud to support fellow veteran Tom Barrett, who's stepping up to serve and...
New Jersey Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski Loses Tight Reelection Race
Republican Tom Kean Jr. ousted Malinowski, an important foreign policy figure, in a district that became more conservative after redistricting.
Ten Republicans most likely to be their party’s next presidential candidate
The moment Tuesday’s midterm elections conclude, attention will shift to the 2024 presidential race. On the Democratic side, President Biden has said he intends to run for reelection — though a very bad night for Democrats on Tuesday would put that in serious doubt. The greater intrigue will...
Why this ex-Democratic Representative and Republican candidate in New Hampshire are working to defeat Hassan
We are former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and Lt. Gen. Don Bolduc and we kindred spirits in many ways. We are working together to defeat Sen. Maggie Hassan in New Hampshire.
Midterm elections – live: Democrats’ Senate hopes build via Arizona and Nevada as GOP turns on Trump
Control of the US Senate now hinges on two tight races in Arizona and Nevada, after the race between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker in Georgia headed for a runoff. Both Republicans and Democrats need to pick up two of these three remaining Senate seats to take control of the upper chamber, after Democrats flipped a red seat blue in Pennsylvania where John Fetterman sailed to victory over TV doctor Mehmet Oz.Both Arizona and Nevada are still too close to call. In Arizona, incumbent Democratic Senator Mark Kelly is currently leading Republican Blake Masters with more than 20 per...
Tulsi Gabbard: Campaigning with Republican not a move towards joining GOP, says 'I'm an independent'
LOUDON, N.H. – Emphasizing that former Army Gen. Don Bolduc puts "country first," former Rep. Tusli Gabbard of Hawaii urged the lunchtime crowd at the Eggshell Restaurant "to support" the Republican Senate nominee in the battleground state of New Hampshire "and to bring at least 10 of your friends along with you when it comes time to vote."
Kari Lake thanks Liz Cheney for ‘anti-endorsement’
Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, mockingly thanked Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) for her “anti-endorsement,” saying that it is having the opposite of the intended effect. Cheney released a new ad in Arizona on Friday targeting Lake and the GOP nominee for secretary of state,...
GOP keeps Ohio Senate seat with Vance win
Republican J.D. Vance won his Senate race against Tim Ryan, assuring the seat remains in GOP hands for the 5th straight term.
Biden administration braces for House, Senate losses
CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang joined Scott MacFarlane and Nikki Batiste to discuss the Biden administration's plans if Democrats lose control of the House and Senate after Election Day.
Biden predicts Democrats will win Senate
President Biden predicted on Monday that the Democratic Party will have majority control of the Senate after Tuesday’s midterm elections. Biden made the prediction while departing for a flight on Marine One with his wife, first lady Jill Biden, after being asked by a reporter about his feelings on the eve of the vote. “Well, […]
Newsom, DeSantis both claim 'freedom' as election mandates
California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are both claiming the mantle of freedom in their election day victories
Trump's the loser as GOP falters
Former President Trump is facing waves of blame after key Republican candidates lost in midterms. The big picture: There was no red wave. As of this morning, control of the Senate is undetermined, but appears to be leaning toward Democrats. The House is headed for a very narrow GOP majority, but is also uncalled.
Rift in Trump’s inner circle over 2024 presidential campaign announcement
With the ex-president facing heat for the GOP’s midterm washout, there is conflict on if he should hold off next week’s event
