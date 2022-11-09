ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Fox News

Evan McMullin pledges not to caucus with Democrats if elected in Utah

Utah independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin sought Monday to dispel claims he is a secret Democrat or that he will caucus with Democrats, amid a closer-than-expected race with incumbent Republican Sen. Michael Lee. McMullin, who unsuccessfully ran for president in 2016 as a right-leaning anti-Trump candidate, told Fox News he...
UTAH STATE
Daily Iowan

Grassley wins reelection, Franken falls short

Sen. Chuck Grassley was reelected on Tuesday to the U.S. Senate for his 41st consecutive year in the position. Grassley won the race with 678,738 votes while his competitor, Mike Franken had 531,589 votes, according to unofficial results. On election night, Grassley held a watch party at the Hilton Hotel in Des Moines where he and his supporters celebrated the win.
DES MOINES, IA
CBS News

Tulsi Gabbard, who has held several offices and ran for president as a Democrat, said she is leaving the party

Tulsi Gabbard, a former congresswoman from Hawaii and 2020 presidential candidate, says she's no longer a member of the Democratic Party. In a video statement posted to Twitter, Gabbard explained her decision to leave, despite holding several offices as a Democrat since 2002, including vice chair of the Democratic National Committee from 2013 to 2016.
HAWAII STATE
The Independent

Midterm elections – live: Democrats’ Senate hopes build via Arizona and Nevada as GOP turns on Trump

Control of the US Senate now hinges on two tight races in Arizona and Nevada, after the race between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker in Georgia headed for a runoff. Both Republicans and Democrats need to pick up two of these three remaining Senate seats to take control of the upper chamber, after Democrats flipped a red seat blue in Pennsylvania where John Fetterman sailed to victory over TV doctor Mehmet Oz.Both Arizona and Nevada are still too close to call. In Arizona, incumbent Democratic Senator Mark Kelly is currently leading Republican Blake Masters with more than 20 per...
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Kari Lake thanks Liz Cheney for ‘anti-endorsement’

Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, mockingly thanked Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) for her “anti-endorsement,” saying that it is having the opposite of the intended effect. Cheney released a new ad in Arizona on Friday targeting Lake and the GOP nominee for secretary of state,...
ARIZONA STATE
DC News Now

Biden predicts Democrats will win Senate

President Biden predicted on Monday that the Democratic Party will have majority control of the Senate after Tuesday’s midterm elections. Biden made the prediction while departing for a flight on Marine One with his wife, first lady Jill Biden, after being asked by a reporter about his feelings on the eve of the vote.  “Well, […]
GEORGIA STATE
Axios

Trump's the loser as GOP falters

Former President Trump is facing waves of blame after key Republican candidates lost in midterms. The big picture: There was no red wave. As of this morning, control of the Senate is undetermined, but appears to be leaning toward Democrats. The House is headed for a very narrow GOP majority, but is also uncalled.
GEORGIA STATE

