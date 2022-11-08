ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belfry, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAZ

Play of the Week | Ironton Fighting Tigers

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Our Play of the Week this Football Friday Night belongs to the Ironton Fighting Tigers. With the Portsmouth West Senators trying to stop the bleeding, Mitchell Irwin flings it toward the endzone -- batted up in the air and Ironton’s Landen Wilson comes down with an interception at the one-yard line to keep West off the board.
IRONTON, OH
wymt.com

Eastern Ky. high school mourns loss of student killed in crash

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Students and staff at Magoffin County High School are mourning the loss of one of their own. A Facebook post from the school said Angelica Rife,15, was a member of the Hornet family. Officials said Rife was one of the two children killed in a...
WTRF- 7News

Ohio National Forest on fire

Officials say a 1,300-acre wildfire in Wayne National Forest in far southern Ohio began with multiple small wildfires earlier this week. A statement Thursday from Wayne National Forest said firefighters were working to contain the blaze and urged the public to avoid the area burning in Lawrence County, in the national forest and on privately […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
salyersvilleindependent.com

Man found in well after tragic accident

Gun Creek – The body of a Magoffin County man and active community member from the Royalton area was discovered in a well, along with his dog, after crews searched for him for hours when he didn’t return from hunting on Monday, October 31. Deputy Coroner Brian Parker...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

One teenager dead, another life flighted after crash

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Logan County Schools has confirmed that a male teen killed and a female teen who was injured in a crash are students at Chapmanville Regional High School. Superintendent Jeff Huffman said in a release that grief counseling will be available to students of Logan County...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
Williamson Daily News

Pike County, Ky., grand jury returns indictments

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Grand Jury met Oct. 19 and returned 29 felony indictments and one misdemeanor indictment. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WVNS

PHOTOS: Active brush fires in Mercer and Raleigh Counties

MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — Division of Forestry crews and five fire departments are currently on the scene of two brush fires in both Mercer and Raleigh Counties. It is on Maple Fork Road and Simms Branch. Bradley, Pax, Mt. Hope, Mabscott, and Beaver Volunteer Fire Departments are working to put out the fire. Four […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Local woman killed in Ross Co. crash

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on Route 23 at Blackwater Road. On November 8, 2022, at approximately 4:48 P.M. a 2012 Toyota Camry, driven by Maged Gerges, 56, of Upper Arlington, was traveling north on US 23. A 1996 Chevrolet S-10, driven by Angela Letsche, 67, of Chillicothe, was traveling west on Blackwater Road. Troopers say Letsche failed to yield at the stop sign at Blackwater Road and was struck by Mr. Gerges.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

One Dead One in Critical After Motorcycle vs Deer Crash

MEIGS COUNTY – One woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after hitting a deer on a motorcycle. On November 5, 2022 at 12:14 PM, The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a motorcycle crash that occurred on County Road 28 (Apple Grove Dorcas Road) in Meigs County.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WVNS

Multiple crews on scene of structure fire

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Multiple crews respond to a structure fire in Cool Ridge. According to Raleigh County dispatch, a call came in at 2:50 p.m. about a house fire off of Shiloh Circle, near Weathered Ground Brewery. Crews on the ground told 59News everyone made it out of the house before the garage […]
COOL RIDGE, WV
q95fm.net

Over 20 Individuals Arrested During “Operation Fall Festival”

Now, an update from the City of Prestonsburg Police Department:. After months of investigations by detectives and officers – ranging from Robbery and Trafficking illegal dangerous drugs, theft of vehicles and many other felonies – over twenty individuals were arrested today in Prestonsburg Police’s affectionately named “Operation Fall Festival”.
PRESTONSBURG, KY
wchsnetwork.com

UPDATE: Victims in US Route 60 crash identified

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — A Cabell County man was charged Wednesday night with driving under the influence after causing a crash that killed two people and injured two others Wednesday afternoon in western Kanawha County. Kanawha County deputies charged Andrew Jackson Wyrick, 25, of Culloden, with 2 counts of...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy