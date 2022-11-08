Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Play of the Week | Ironton Fighting Tigers
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Our Play of the Week this Football Friday Night belongs to the Ironton Fighting Tigers. With the Portsmouth West Senators trying to stop the bleeding, Mitchell Irwin flings it toward the endzone -- batted up in the air and Ironton’s Landen Wilson comes down with an interception at the one-yard line to keep West off the board.
wchstv.com
Family expresses gratitude for support after Cabell Midland student killed on I-64
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The family of a Cabell Midland High School student released a statement, expressing “our sincerest gratitude for the outpouring of kind gestures, thoughtfulness and prayers received from the Tri-State area and beyond” following his death on Interstate 64. Caige A. Rider, 17,...
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. high school mourns loss of student killed in crash
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Students and staff at Magoffin County High School are mourning the loss of one of their own. A Facebook post from the school said Angelica Rife,15, was a member of the Hornet family. Officials said Rife was one of the two children killed in a...
Police looking for suspects of chase in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — According to Cabell 911, the Huntington Police Department is looking for two suspects that allegedly led police on a brief vehicle chase in the 2500 block of 12th Avenue. Police made the radio call around 11:14 a.m. on Sunday. Dispatchers tell 13 News the occupants allegedly jumped out of the vehicle […]
UPDATE: One confirmed dead in tragic crash involving high school students
UPDATE: CHAPMANVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Additional details have emerged regarding the tragic Thursday morning vehicle accident involving students from Chapmanville Regional High School. Logan County Schools has issued a statement confirming one fatality in the crash, which is also reported to have involved a second student, a passenger. The...
Ohio National Forest on fire
Officials say a 1,300-acre wildfire in Wayne National Forest in far southern Ohio began with multiple small wildfires earlier this week. A statement Thursday from Wayne National Forest said firefighters were working to contain the blaze and urged the public to avoid the area burning in Lawrence County, in the national forest and on privately […]
salyersvilleindependent.com
Man found in well after tragic accident
Gun Creek – The body of a Magoffin County man and active community member from the Royalton area was discovered in a well, along with his dog, after crews searched for him for hours when he didn’t return from hunting on Monday, October 31. Deputy Coroner Brian Parker...
wymt.com
One teenager dead, another life flighted after crash
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Logan County Schools has confirmed that a male teen killed and a female teen who was injured in a crash are students at Chapmanville Regional High School. Superintendent Jeff Huffman said in a release that grief counseling will be available to students of Logan County...
Williamson Daily News
Pike County, Ky., grand jury returns indictments
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Grand Jury met Oct. 19 and returned 29 felony indictments and one misdemeanor indictment. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
PHOTOS: Active brush fires in Mercer and Raleigh Counties
MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — Division of Forestry crews and five fire departments are currently on the scene of two brush fires in both Mercer and Raleigh Counties. It is on Maple Fork Road and Simms Branch. Bradley, Pax, Mt. Hope, Mabscott, and Beaver Volunteer Fire Departments are working to put out the fire. Four […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Local woman killed in Ross Co. crash
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on Route 23 at Blackwater Road. On November 8, 2022, at approximately 4:48 P.M. a 2012 Toyota Camry, driven by Maged Gerges, 56, of Upper Arlington, was traveling north on US 23. A 1996 Chevrolet S-10, driven by Angela Letsche, 67, of Chillicothe, was traveling west on Blackwater Road. Troopers say Letsche failed to yield at the stop sign at Blackwater Road and was struck by Mr. Gerges.
sciotopost.com
One Dead One in Critical After Motorcycle vs Deer Crash
MEIGS COUNTY – One woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after hitting a deer on a motorcycle. On November 5, 2022 at 12:14 PM, The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a motorcycle crash that occurred on County Road 28 (Apple Grove Dorcas Road) in Meigs County.
Multiple crews on scene of structure fire
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Multiple crews respond to a structure fire in Cool Ridge. According to Raleigh County dispatch, a call came in at 2:50 p.m. about a house fire off of Shiloh Circle, near Weathered Ground Brewery. Crews on the ground told 59News everyone made it out of the house before the garage […]
Fox 19
Jury hears wiretap recordings of Wagner family: ‘I feel like I’m living in Nazi Germany’
WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - The jury in George Wagner IV’s murder trial listened Wednesday to secret recordings of the Wagner family. The recordings are from wiretaps on their phones and one of their vehicles more than four years ago before the Wagners were arrested for the 2016 Pike County massacre.
q95fm.net
Over 20 Individuals Arrested During “Operation Fall Festival”
Now, an update from the City of Prestonsburg Police Department:. After months of investigations by detectives and officers – ranging from Robbery and Trafficking illegal dangerous drugs, theft of vehicles and many other felonies – over twenty individuals were arrested today in Prestonsburg Police’s affectionately named “Operation Fall Festival”.
wchsnetwork.com
UPDATE: Victims in US Route 60 crash identified
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — A Cabell County man was charged Wednesday night with driving under the influence after causing a crash that killed two people and injured two others Wednesday afternoon in western Kanawha County. Kanawha County deputies charged Andrew Jackson Wyrick, 25, of Culloden, with 2 counts of...
