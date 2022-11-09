In San Marcos, people are more likely to die from a car accident than a homicide. Yet the city spends more on police funding than on making roadways safer. In 2021 there were 3,096 vehicular crashes in Hays County, 25 of which were fatal. Of those crashes, 1,322 happened in San Marcos, which resulted in seven fatalities. That same year, there were two homicides in San Marcos.

SAN MARCOS, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO