universitystar.com
Poll workers persist despite public opinion, Election Day challenges
Hays County poll workers continue to fight the misconception that involves working for an election-based job, giving insight into the work they do for the community throughout the election season. Poll workers are responsible for facilitating poll stations by confirming eligibility, distributing voter passes and assisting in various tasks to...
universitystar.com
Jane Hughson reelected as mayor of San Marcos
*Results are complete, but unofficial. Jane Hughson has been reelected the mayor of San Marcos, receiving 62.76% of the vote. The runner-up, John Thomaides, received 37.24% of the vote. Hughson was first elected mayor in 2018 and was reelected in 2020. Thomaides was the mayor of San Marcos from 2016...
universitystar.com
Saul Gonzales reelected to city council
*Results are complete, but unofficial. Saul Gonzales, a councilman of 6 years, has been reelected to San Marcos City Council, Place 2, receiving 75.27% of the vote. Atom Von Arndt, the runner-up, received 24.73% of the vote. “I’m just grateful that I get to serve all my community for another...
universitystar.com
Matthew Mendoza elected to city council
*Results are complete, but unofficial. Matthew Mendoza has been elected to San Marcos City Council, Place 1, with 52.07% (8,866) of the vote. Incumbent candidate and runner-up Maxfield Baker received 47.93% (8,160) of the vote. ”It's one of those things where you think, what more could I have done?” Baker...
universitystar.com
Incumbent commissioner Walt Smith nabs second term
*Results are complete, but unofficial. Republican incumbent Walt Smith received 54.14%, (15,189) of the vote and will serve as a Hays County commissioner in Precinct 4 for four more years. The position serves Dripping Springs, Driftwood and part of Buda. Independent candidate Susan Cook received 45.86% (12,865) of the vote....
universitystar.com
Opinion: A fight for funding; police vs. poverty
In San Marcos, people are more likely to die from a car accident than a homicide. Yet the city spends more on police funding than on making roadways safer. In 2021 there were 3,096 vehicular crashes in Hays County, 25 of which were fatal. Of those crashes, 1,322 happened in San Marcos, which resulted in seven fatalities. That same year, there were two homicides in San Marcos.
universitystar.com
Proposition A passes, marijuana to be decriminalized in San Marcos
Proposition A, the ordinance that will end arrests and citations for up to four ounces of marijuana in San Marcos, has passed with an 81.84% vote 'for' the proposition. Social justice groups Mano Amiga and Ground Game Texas worked in conjunction with local volunteers over the last several months to acquire the over 4,000 signatures required to secure proposition A’s place on the November ballot.
universitystar.com
Local veterans take the plunge into scuba diving
Mission Support SCUBA (MSS) hosted its Try SCUBA event to give veterans an introduction to scuba diving under the guidance of professional instructors at Dive Shop San Marcos and the San Marcos Activity Center on Nov. 5. The Try SCUBA event gives veterans an introductory lesson into the world of...
universitystar.com
San Marcos Art Center honors veterans and military through November showcase
Trigger Warning: This article contains discussion of suicide. An eclectic mix of photographs, sculptures, jewelry and paintings lines the walls of the San Marcos Art Center. Each individual work of art has a unique emotion behind it, but they have one thing in common. All of the almost 20 different creators featured in the showcase are veterans or on active duty.
universitystar.com
Veteran players lead women's basketball
College basketball season is here and the Texas State women’s team has begun preparing for the 2022-23 season after a stinging 25-point loss in last year's conference tournament forced a second-round exit for the Bobcats. All eyes are on the 2023 Sun Belt Conference tournament in Pensacola, Florida. Last...
universitystar.com
Bobcat football chokes double-digit lead, winless on road
Bobcat football (3-6, 1-4 Sun Belt Conference) remains winless on the road despite leading by three touchdowns in the first quarter against Louisiana-Monroe (3-6, 2-3 Sun Belt Conference) on Nov. 5. The Warhawks retaliated by outscoring the Bobcats 17-3 after trailing, which cut the Texas State lead to seven at...
universitystar.com
Thompson shines as Bobcats dominate in season opener
Texas State women’s basketball opened its 2022-2023 season with a 104-35 drubbing of Howard Payne at Strahan Arena in San Marcos Monday night. Texas State welcomed Howard Payne, a team that went 2-18 in the American Southwest Conference and had an overall record of 4-21 last season. The Bobcats...
