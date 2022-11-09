Read full article on original website
‘Marcel the Shell With Shoes On’ Qualifies for Oscars’ Animated Feature Race (Exclusive)
The Motion Picture Academy’s short films and feature animation branch executive committee has confirmed that Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood, Marcel the Shell With Shoes On and Eternal Spring are eligible for consideration in the animated feature film category for the 95th Academy Awards. The decision was made after the committee reviewed background materials provided by the filmmakers.More from The Hollywood ReporterGina Prince-Bythewood, Audible Founder to Receive Gotham Awards Tributes'Banshees of Inisherin' Actress Kerry Condon to Be Honored at Oscar Wilde Awards (Exclusive)Versace Fashion Show Scheduled to Take Place in Hollywood Two Days Before Oscars A24’s touching Marcel the Shell...
‘Descendant’ reviews: Netflix documentary is ‘essential cinema’ and ‘validation of a history so many tried to bury’
Documentary filmmaker Margaret Brown (“The Order of Myths,” “The Great Invisible”) returns to her hometown of Mobile, Alabama to document the search for and discovery of The Clotilda, the last known ship to arrive in the United States, illegally carrying enslaved Africans in 1860. After a century of secrecy and speculation, the 2019 discovery of the ship turns attention toward the descendant community of Africatown and presents a moving portrait of a community actively grappling with and fighting to preserve their heritage while examining what justice looks like today.
AFI Fest Announces Short Film Jury Awards – Film News in Brief
AFI FEST 2022 announced the three winners of this year’s short film Jury awards on Nov. 7, spotlighting the live action short “Birds,” the documentary short “Haulout” and the animated short “Sierra” for creating art that can “bring people together,” AFI president and CEO Bob Gazzale said. “Birds,” directed by Katherine Propper, is a 14-minute narrative that follows the lives of teenagers in Austin, Texas through summer boredom. Directors Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev’s “Haulout” features Maxim Chakilev, a man who waits in the Russian Arctic to observe an ancient gathering. “Sierra,” directed by Sander Joon, is a black comedy that...
New Europe Film Sales Adds Sales on Annecy-Prized ‘My Love Affair With Marriage,’ Venice Winner ‘Blanquita’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Signe Baumane’s second feature film, “My Love Affair With Marriage,” which saw its Spanish Premier at this week’s Seville European Film Festival, has been picked up by HBO Central Europe. This builds on deals already secured in France with independent distributor Tamasa and upscale film-TV SVOD platform Filmin in Spain. The animated feature centers on Zelma (Dagmara Domińczyk) confronting society’s expectations of her as she grows from being a girl into womanhood. Baumane mixes music, absurdism, and scientific explanation to concoct a story of female rebellion. The film was written and directed by Signe Baumane and stars Dagmara Domińczyk, of “Succession” fame, Stephen...
Collider
'Heaven's Gate' Was An Egotistical Masterpiece That Destroyed New Hollywood
There are few films more infamous than Heaven’s Gate. The brainchild of once Hollywood superstar Michael Cimino, the film served as his follow-up to the acclaimed Vietnam War drama The Deer Hunter. Its sweep at the 1979 Academy Awards saw Cimino walking away with the Oscar for both Best Picture and Best Director, a triumph that earned him total creative freedom with Heaven’s Gate. What followed was one of the most chaotic shoots in cinematic history, falling behind schedule almost immediately to the tune of an ever-increasing budget. Tales of Cimino’s dictatorial behavior have become the stuff of film infamy, ranging from refusing to begin filming until the clouds drifted to a position he liked to demanding an entire set be demolished and then rebuilt because it looked slightly wrong. It poisoned his relationship with United Artists, but Cimino remained committed to his vision, confident he was making a masterpiece.
A dystopian Australia, stomach-churning physical humour, and several films with donkeys: the best films of the 2022 Adelaide Film Festival
The Adelaide Film Festival is well timed in the festival calendar, as it lands between many films premiering at the Venice Film Festival and their Australian theatrical release. This year’s program balanced big films like My Policeman, TÁR and Banshees of Inisherin with smaller, edgier films. Over the week, I saw a respectable 15 films. Here are my top five highlights. Survival of Kindness Rolf De Heer’s Survival of Kindness, supported by the festival’s investment fund, opens with BlackWoman (Mwajemi Hussein) abandoned in a desert, locked in a cage, left alone to die. As the film starts, we see her struggle to...
UV Cavalier Daily
“Women Talking” tells a powerful story at the Virginia Film Festival
The Virginia Film Festival held a screening Saturday for “Women Talking” at The Paramount Theater ahead of its December release. A Q&A with Tony-nominated actor Judith Ivey followed the screening, where she talked about the film, the process of making it and her career. Written and directed by...
The English review: Pure, delicious, American cheese that, at its best, feels like a Coen brothers creation
What right does the BBC have, making a lavish six-part western? The BBC – which is all about stuffy, bonneted period dramas and documentaries where a nonagenarian cavorts with chimpanzees – tackling the quintessence of American culture? And, to add to the impertinence, calling it The English? Well, that’s the situation we arrive at with Hugo Blick’s BBC Two drama (co-produced with Amazon), which arrives on our screen with a thunder of hooves.Emily Blunt is Cornelia Locke, an Englishwoman whose father owns “half of Devon”. She’s journeying through the heart of America on an unarticulated voyage of revenge. It’s there that she encounters...
Israel’s Yes Studios, India’s Applause Entertainment Seal Partnership With ‘Fauda’ Indian Reimagining ‘Tanaav’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Hitmaking Israeli producer Yes Studios and Indian content producing giant Applause Entertainment are extending their existing agreement into a full-scale partnership. Applause, the content studio of the Aditya Birla Group, has previously adapted Yes’s “Your Honor” for SonyLIV and “Tanaav,” the reimagining of Yes’s “Fauda” bows on SonyLIV on Nov. 11. Applause also has a relationship with Armoza Formats and has adapted its “Hostages,” “La Famiglia” as “Mind the Malhotras” and the upcoming “Honey Badgers.” Earlier this year, Armoza’s head of international sales Sharon Levi joined Yes Studios as managing director. “We’ve been just talking to Sharon about a whole...
