Brevard County announces crisis cleanup assistance and damage self-reporting opportunities following Hurricane Nicole. Residents are encouraged to complete a damage report if your property or home has been damaged as a result of Hurricane Nicole. This includes water in your home, roof or structure damage, etc. This form is not an application for any kind of assistance, Brevard County Emergency Management uses this information to make informed decisions on operations to serve our community. Residents should be prepared to provide the address of the property, name and photos of the damage incurred. Link to damage reporting form: https://www.crisistrack.com/public/brevardFL/request.html.

MELBOURNE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO