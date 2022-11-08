Read full article on original website
Hurricane Debris Removal To Resume in the City of Melbourne on Saturday, Nov. 12
The City of Melbourne’s disaster debris contractors will resume hurricane debris collection on Saturday, November 12, when the Brevard County landfills are schedule to re-open. They will continue to remove vegetative debris (trees, limbs, palm fronds, brush, etc.) that resulted from recent hurricanes. Your cooperation and patience is much...
Brevard County Announces Damage Assessment and Crisis Cleanup Opportunities for Hurricane Nicole
Brevard County announces crisis cleanup assistance and damage self-reporting opportunities following Hurricane Nicole. Residents are encouraged to complete a damage report if your property or home has been damaged as a result of Hurricane Nicole. This includes water in your home, roof or structure damage, etc. This form is not an application for any kind of assistance, Brevard County Emergency Management uses this information to make informed decisions on operations to serve our community. Residents should be prepared to provide the address of the property, name and photos of the damage incurred. Link to damage reporting form: https://www.crisistrack.com/public/brevardFL/request.html.
Applications Now Open for 2023 “Melbourne Salutes Hometown Heroes” Recognition Program
The City of Melbourne is now accepting applications for the 2023 “Melbourne Salutes Hometown Heroes” military banner recognition program. Between May 1, 2023, and July 4, 2023, the City will display street pole banners along New Haven Avenue in Downtown Melbourne, each featuring a different veteran’s name, photo, branch of service, and years served.
Please Continue to Shelter in Place; Damage Assessments to Begin When Conditions Are Safe
We urge everyone to remain sheltered and stay off the roads until public safety officials deem it is safe to travel. As soon as it is safe to do so, city crews will begin preliminary damage assessments. We will post updates here as soon as possible. Please do not call...
Damage Assessments and Repairs Underway; Roadway Conditions Remain Hazardous
City crews are out out assessing damage, cleaning roadways and working on repairs. Many roadway hazards remain citywide, including standing water in some areas, power lines down, debris and trees in roadways, and some traffic signals are out. Though winds have died down, there are still some gusts — especially beachside.
