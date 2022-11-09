ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fintechnexus.com

Podcast 393: Randy Kern of Marqeta

The card space (both debit and credit) has seen tremendous innovation over the last decade. Use cases that were inconceivable 10 years ago are now commonplace due to the steady march of fintech innovation. The company that has been at the very center of these developments is Marqeta. They have basically invented a new category of fintech, what they call “modern card issuing”.
fintechnexus.com

PitchIt Podcast #71: Bruno Chan, Co-Founder & CEO, Klavi

Thanks again for tuning into this week’s episode of PitchIt. I sat down with Klavi’s Co-Founder & CEO, Bruno Chan. Klavi is a SaaS platform that provides Open Finance (or Open Banking) solutions. The company has a mission of becoming a leader in Open Finance solutions in Brazil.
mytotalretail.com

Kohl’s CEO Michelle Gass to Step Down, Join Levi Strauss as CEO in Waiting

Kohl's announced Tuesday that CEO Michelle Gass is leaving for a new opportunity after the retailer came under pressure to shake up its leadership. In a separate release, Levi Strauss & Co. said Gass will join the company in early January as president and step into the role of CEO within the next 18 months, succeeding Chip Bergh. Kohl’s — and Gass — have faced scrutiny and skepticism from investors, as the retailer invested in refreshing its brand and reported lackluster sales results. Activist investor Ancora Holdings has pushed Kohl’s to remove Gass from the position. Another activist investor, Macellum Advisors, also urged a change in leadership, including an ouster of the company’s chairman.
Fortune

As layoffs mount, one tech CEO figured out how to do them right

Patrick Collison, chief executive officer of Stripe Inc., speaks at the Italian Tech Week forum in Turin, Italy, on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. If you have a Twitter account, you’ve most likely seen the backlash from employees who were among widespread layoffs last week via a robotic-type internal memo. But recent weeks have shown that not all layoffs are created equal. In fact, digital payments provider Stripe on Friday showed there’s a far more humane way to deliver bad news.
Business Insider

Some Twitter staff were told to listen to a podcast hosted by 2 of Elon Musk's advisers for 'insights' into mass layoffs, report says

Twitter's health team was instructed to listen to tech podcast "All In," Platformer reports. In the podcast, Musk advisers David Sacks and Jason Calacanis discussed Silicon Valley layoffs. Staff were told the podcast "provides some insight into why this is happening/necessary," Platformer reported. Twitter staff were told to listen to...
Gizmodo

Lyft Just Laid Off Nearly 700 Corporate Employees and Partly Blamed It on Paying for Drivers’ Insurance

Lyft workers, like so many others in the tech industry this year, opened their inboxes today to read some dreaded news: Nearly 700 of their coworkers would lose their jobs. The company’s two co-founders, ​​John Zimmer and Logan Green, sent the memo to staff Wednesday confirming earlier reports by The Wall Street Journal suggesting the company would part ways with 13% of its workforce. Fears over an impending recession and increasing rideshare insurance were cited among several reasons for the layoffs. The founders claimed they, “worked hard” to bring down costs over the summer but ultimately to no avail.
NBC News

Lyft lays off hundreds, Amazon freezes corporate hiring as tech downturn continues

Lyft confirmed its plans Thursday to lay off 13% of its workforce, equivalent to about 700 employees, as the broader downturn in once high-flying tech companies continues. In a company-wide email obtained by NBC News, Lyft executives said the cuts were necessary as the company becomes "leaner" amid “several challenges playing out across the economy.”
The Detroit Free Press

Amazon joins other tech companies in cost-cutting moves

The stock market pulled back in the opening days of November after the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 14% in October, its best month since 1976. On Friday, the Labor Department reported the U.S. economy added 261,000 jobs in October, exceeding economist estimates of 205,000 jobs. Wages were up 4.7% year-over-year and increased 0.4% from September.
CBS Pittsburgh

Reports: Elon Musk takes control of Twitter, immediately fires CEO

Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter and ousted its CEO and at least two other top executives, according to numerous reports. Two people familiar with the deal told The Associated Press Thursday night that CEO Parag Agrawal and Twitter's chief financial officer and top lawyer had been shown the door.
straightarrownews.com

Meta executes major layoffs as worries grow over another dot-com crash

Tech stocks have had a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad year. Take Meta, which announced Wednesday it is laying off 13% of its staff, or more than 11,000 employees. The company’s stock is down about 70% in 2022 amid declining sales and profit and rising expenses. And while...

