fintechnexus.com
Podcast 393: Randy Kern of Marqeta
The card space (both debit and credit) has seen tremendous innovation over the last decade. Use cases that were inconceivable 10 years ago are now commonplace due to the steady march of fintech innovation. The company that has been at the very center of these developments is Marqeta. They have basically invented a new category of fintech, what they call “modern card issuing”.
fintechnexus.com
PitchIt Podcast #71: Bruno Chan, Co-Founder & CEO, Klavi
Thanks again for tuning into this week’s episode of PitchIt. I sat down with Klavi’s Co-Founder & CEO, Bruno Chan. Klavi is a SaaS platform that provides Open Finance (or Open Banking) solutions. The company has a mission of becoming a leader in Open Finance solutions in Brazil.
Billionaire Barry Diller said there is something 'quite odd' in Mark Zuckerberg's decision to turn Facebook into Meta
IAC founder Barry Diller said "something is quite odd" in Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse pivot. The billionaire questioned Zuckerberg's decision to focus on tech that "doesn't yet exist." Meta has shed over 70% of its value since the Facebook founder changed its name. Media mogul Barry Diller had some harsh words...
Airbnb hosts are worrying about an 'Airbnbust.' Here's the main reason some short-term-rental owners are experiencing a rough patch.
Some hosts are seeing bookings slow, even as Airbnb earned record profits. People who thought short-term-rentals were a surefire way to make money may be in for a rude awakening.
Meta and Google are snapping up Twitter employees as Elon Musk plays a game of will-he-won't-he with the company
Over 500 employees have left Twitter in the past 90 days amid the company's court battle with Elon Musk. Many of the employees have moved to major tech companies like Google and Meta, LinkedIn data shows. Musk has reportedly said he plans to lay off 75% of staff if he...
Mark Zuckerberg, a crypto CEO, Elon Musk, and Jeff Bezos top list of billionaires who have seen their net worths drop the most this year
The world's 10 richest people collectively lost almost a quarter of a trillion dollars year-to-date. Tech CEOs investing in the metaverse and cryptocurrency are ranked as the biggest losers. These billionaires have seen their net worth drop the most, per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. 1. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg: -$87.3...
CNBC
Twitter early investor Chris Sacca says Elon Musk is 'alone right now and winging this'
Venture capitalist Chris Sacca was one of Twitter's first investors and an early user. In a Twitter thread on Monday, Sacca said Musk needs to listen to people who challenge his assumptions on how to run the social media company. "The only way I see that happening is if anyone...
How an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job cured one former tech exec's burnout
Former Microsoft and Facebook exec Phillip Su said his role as a seasonal Amazon worker helped lift him out of his depression.
Here's why Mark Zuckerberg can't be fired as CEO of Meta
Despite growing pushback to Facebook's metaverse pivot, Zuckerberg structured his company so that it's nearly impossible for him to be ousted.
Elon Musk reported to have fired Twitter curation team responsible for tackling misinformation – business live
Twitter has temporarily closed its offices and cut workers’ access to internal systems as it began laying off staff
mytotalretail.com
Kohl’s CEO Michelle Gass to Step Down, Join Levi Strauss as CEO in Waiting
Kohl's announced Tuesday that CEO Michelle Gass is leaving for a new opportunity after the retailer came under pressure to shake up its leadership. In a separate release, Levi Strauss & Co. said Gass will join the company in early January as president and step into the role of CEO within the next 18 months, succeeding Chip Bergh. Kohl’s — and Gass — have faced scrutiny and skepticism from investors, as the retailer invested in refreshing its brand and reported lackluster sales results. Activist investor Ancora Holdings has pushed Kohl’s to remove Gass from the position. Another activist investor, Macellum Advisors, also urged a change in leadership, including an ouster of the company’s chairman.
As layoffs mount, one tech CEO figured out how to do them right
Patrick Collison, chief executive officer of Stripe Inc., speaks at the Italian Tech Week forum in Turin, Italy, on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. If you have a Twitter account, you’ve most likely seen the backlash from employees who were among widespread layoffs last week via a robotic-type internal memo. But recent weeks have shown that not all layoffs are created equal. In fact, digital payments provider Stripe on Friday showed there’s a far more humane way to deliver bad news.
Some Twitter staff were told to listen to a podcast hosted by 2 of Elon Musk's advisers for 'insights' into mass layoffs, report says
Twitter's health team was instructed to listen to tech podcast "All In," Platformer reports. In the podcast, Musk advisers David Sacks and Jason Calacanis discussed Silicon Valley layoffs. Staff were told the podcast "provides some insight into why this is happening/necessary," Platformer reported. Twitter staff were told to listen to...
Gizmodo
Lyft Just Laid Off Nearly 700 Corporate Employees and Partly Blamed It on Paying for Drivers’ Insurance
Lyft workers, like so many others in the tech industry this year, opened their inboxes today to read some dreaded news: Nearly 700 of their coworkers would lose their jobs. The company’s two co-founders, John Zimmer and Logan Green, sent the memo to staff Wednesday confirming earlier reports by The Wall Street Journal suggesting the company would part ways with 13% of its workforce. Fears over an impending recession and increasing rideshare insurance were cited among several reasons for the layoffs. The founders claimed they, “worked hard” to bring down costs over the summer but ultimately to no avail.
Lyft lays off hundreds, Amazon freezes corporate hiring as tech downturn continues
Lyft confirmed its plans Thursday to lay off 13% of its workforce, equivalent to about 700 employees, as the broader downturn in once high-flying tech companies continues. In a company-wide email obtained by NBC News, Lyft executives said the cuts were necessary as the company becomes "leaner" amid “several challenges playing out across the economy.”
Amazon joins other tech companies in cost-cutting moves
The stock market pulled back in the opening days of November after the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 14% in October, its best month since 1976. On Friday, the Labor Department reported the U.S. economy added 261,000 jobs in October, exceeding economist estimates of 205,000 jobs. Wages were up 4.7% year-over-year and increased 0.4% from September.
Reports: Elon Musk takes control of Twitter, immediately fires CEO
Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter and ousted its CEO and at least two other top executives, according to numerous reports. Two people familiar with the deal told The Associated Press Thursday night that CEO Parag Agrawal and Twitter's chief financial officer and top lawyer had been shown the door.
straightarrownews.com
Meta executes major layoffs as worries grow over another dot-com crash
Tech stocks have had a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad year. Take Meta, which announced Wednesday it is laying off 13% of its staff, or more than 11,000 employees. The company’s stock is down about 70% in 2022 amid declining sales and profit and rising expenses. And while...
Silicon Valley is telling us something about the recession to come with a huge wave of layoffs and hiring freezes this week
One of the clearest indicators yet that an economic downturn is knocking at the door began flashing red this week, when a number of U.S. tech companies announced widespread layoffs or hiring freezes. Amazon announced it would no longer fill certain corporate positions, while Apple said it would stop hiring...
Kohl's CEO leaves for Levi Strauss
Activist investor groups have wanted Kohl's to sell its real estate and spin-off the company's online business, or go private.
