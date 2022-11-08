Read full article on original website
NEWNAN, Ga. — An officer in Newnan was arrested and fired after he got into a single-car crash under suspicion of DUI, according to the department on Saturday. Newnan Police Department said an officer was driving to work in his department-issued patrol car on Friday around 5:34 p.m. when they got into a wreck. No other vehicles were involved, and the department said it happened around 5410 GA. on Highway 54.
Detectives with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office arrested a local man for breeding, training, and facilitating over 100 pit bulls in conjunction with dog fighting at his Paulding County home. After a lengthy investigation, detectives arrested 55-year-old Vincent Lemark Burrell on Nov. 8 for his role in a massive...
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — The Peachtree City Police Department, with the help of the LaGrange Police Department, has arrested six people including a 16-year-old for meth, fentanyl and psilocybin mushrooms, a type of psychedelic. Early Thursday morning, crews executed search and arrest warrants on two separate units in the...
JONESBORO, Ga. - Police in Clayton County are investigating a car break-in that led to a shooting inside a Jonesboro neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Residents on Winding Way Lane were awakened by the sound of gunfire when homeowners confronted two people trying to break into their car and the suspects opened fire.
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — An adult brother and sister were both shot and killed as they watched TV inside their Stone Mountain house after someone fired dozens of shots into their home. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Tom Regan was on Olde...
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - The sheriff of Coweta County credits his jail staff with saving the life of an inmate that was having a heart attack. This is the second time since September the staff at the Coweta County Jail has had to rush in to save an inmate's life.
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are asking the public for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl after running away from her guardian. Officials say on Monday, 16-year-old Samarrh Norris jumped out of the car while her guardian was driving her to school on McDonough Road in Hampton, Georgia.
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The man stabbed during a robbery at the Macy’s at the Mall of Georgia in September says he was fired for violating company policy by intervening in the crime. “Everything I did was to protect the people in that store,” said David Walker, who...
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 is learning more about the Alabama man being accused of violent crimes across metro Atlanta. Michael Butler is accused of forcing his way into a Coweta County home, tying up the couple who lived there and kidnapping them, according to police. Investigators say he also tried to shoot one of them three times, but the gun jammed.
Search warrants executed at The Greens at Peachtree City apartments on Nov. 10 resulted in several arrests and the seizure of various illegal drugs. More information will be forthcoming. “In the early morning hours of Nov. 10, members of the Peachtree City Police Department’s Special Response Team, with the assistance...
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for a man who allegedly kidnapped and raped a woman before stealing her car. According to police reports, a woman told police that she had been kidnapped from a southwest Atlanta nightclub around 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 28 near Lee and White streets.
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are injured after an explosion flash happened inside a hotel that is under construction. The incident happened at the future Candlewood Suites in Smyrna off Interstate 75 and Windy Hill Road. The workers are in the hospital with moderate to severe burns. They...
A 19-year-old Georgia man is charged with murder in the killing of one of his family members on Clermont Court in Palm Coast the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 9. Suspect Luke Ingram, of Dunwoody, Georgia, is also charged with domestic battery by strangulation in connection with an attack on a second family member. The second family member told detectives that Ingram had schizophrenia and had been acting strange the previous day, according to an arrest report.
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies want to find the driver of a struck two Fayette County teens on Halloween night, sending them to the hospital. Sean and Joshua Ball ended up side-by-side at the trauma unit at Grady Memorial Hospital after being hit by a car along Redwine Road. It happened just after 10 p.m. on Oct. 31.
ATLANTA — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says a metro interstate is the second most dangerous highway in the United States. Many people who drive Interstate 20 said they weren’t surprised by the new report. In fact, some people told Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston they try to...
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Thursday, November 10, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Thursday, November 10, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill will be getting his pension. Hill was issued his first pension payment last week, according to a member of the county pension board 11Alive talked with on Thursday. A federal jury found Hill guilty last month on six of...
A six-hour SWAT standoff in Fayette County on Sunday ended with a man arrested on charges of child molestation, according to the sheriff’s office.
Clayton Residents to Receive Application Assistance Onsite. (Clayton County, GA)- Clayton County residents impacted by Coronavirus (COVID-19), can apply in-person for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) funding for rent and utilities. Representatives from Melanated Pearl Corporation, Clayton County Community Service Authority, and Georgia Micro Enterprise Network (GMEN) will help residents complete applications and upload the required documents onsite Saturday, November 19, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at:
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — There's a crash on Henry County that has part of the interstate blocked off Wednesday afternoon. The Georgia Department of Transportation said the crash is on Interstate 75 south past Interstate 675. Initially all lanes were blocked, but they have since reopened. GDOT cameras showed...
