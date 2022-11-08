ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coweta County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
11Alive

Newnan officer arrested and fired following wreck in patrol car

NEWNAN, Ga. — An officer in Newnan was arrested and fired after he got into a single-car crash under suspicion of DUI, according to the department on Saturday. Newnan Police Department said an officer was driving to work in his department-issued patrol car on Friday around 5:34 p.m. when they got into a wreck. No other vehicles were involved, and the department said it happened around 5410 GA. on Highway 54.
NEWNAN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Jonesboro residents interrupting car break-in met with gunfire

JONESBORO, Ga. - Police in Clayton County are investigating a car break-in that led to a shooting inside a Jonesboro neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Residents on Winding Way Lane were awakened by the sound of gunfire when homeowners confronted two people trying to break into their car and the suspects opened fire.
JONESBORO, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: 16-year-old Clayton County missing after jumping out of car

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are asking the public for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl after running away from her guardian. Officials say on Monday, 16-year-old Samarrh Norris jumped out of the car while her guardian was driving her to school on McDonough Road in Hampton, Georgia.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man accused of kidnapping Ga. couple also shot homeowner after giving him ‘gift card,’ family says

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 is learning more about the Alabama man being accused of violent crimes across metro Atlanta. Michael Butler is accused of forcing his way into a Coweta County home, tying up the couple who lived there and kidnapping them, according to police. Investigators say he also tried to shoot one of them three times, but the gun jammed.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
palmcoastobserver.com

Georgia man, 19, charged with murder in killing of family member in Palm Coast

A 19-year-old Georgia man is charged with murder in the killing of one of his family members on Clermont Court in Palm Coast the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 9. Suspect Luke Ingram, of Dunwoody, Georgia, is also charged with domestic battery by strangulation in connection with an attack on a second family member. The second family member told detectives that Ingram had schizophrenia and had been acting strange the previous day, according to an arrest report.
PALM COAST, FL
Polk Today

Polk Jail report – Thursday, November 10, 2022

Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Thursday, November 10, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Thursday, November 10, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
claytoncountyga.gov

EXTERNAL: NEWS RELEASE: Clayton Residents to Receive Application Assistance Onsite for Emergency Rental Assistance

Clayton Residents to Receive Application Assistance Onsite. (Clayton County, GA)- Clayton County residents impacted by Coronavirus (COVID-19), can apply in-person for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) funding for rent and utilities. Representatives from Melanated Pearl Corporation, Clayton County Community Service Authority, and Georgia Micro Enterprise Network (GMEN) will help residents complete applications and upload the required documents onsite Saturday, November 19, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at:
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
B93

B93

Midland, TX
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

B93 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://b93.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy