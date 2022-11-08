ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Midterm Election Results

Stay tuned here for updated election results in the Statewide, State House and US Congressional races. Unofficial results will be posted here as they become available.
CBS Philly

Election Results: Control of Congress remains undecided

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Control of Congress remains undecided two days following the Midterm Elections. In the Senate, it's 49 to 48 in favor of Republicans.With three races yet to have projected winners the balance of power is still not determined. The day after Tuesday's midterms, President Joe Biden celebrated what he called a "good day for democracy." Among the victories he celebrated is the winner of Pennsylvania's open Senate seat. John Fetterman defeated Mehmet Oz, flipping the commonwealth's open Senate seat from Republican to Democrat. "Democrats had a strong night," Biden said. "We still have a possibility of keeping the House, but it's...
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia U.S. Senate 2022 election results

ATLANTA — Georgia's U.S. Senate race is one to watch as Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock battles against Republican Herschel Walker. Georgia -- a once reliably red state -- was able to turn the tables following the 2020 election. Georgia currently holds two Democratic seats in the U.S. Senate, but that could all change after the midterm election on Nov. 8. Warnock won the seat in a Jan. 2021 runoff against then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed after Sen. Johnny Isakson's resignation. Flipping the historically Republican seat helped give Democrats a majority in the Senate.
Newsweek

Democrats' Chance of a Midterms Election Landslide

Bookies are offering odds on the Democrats winning a surprise landslide in next week's crunch mid-term elections, with control of both the Senate and House of Representatives up for grabs. Republicans are hoping to seize both chambers of Congress, allowing them to torpedo U.S. President Joe Biden's legislative agenda. By...
Newsweek

Election 2022 Results: These Senate Races Could Take Days to Decide Winner

Americans go to the polls on Tuesday in crucial midterm elections that will decide which party controls the Senate and the House of Representatives for the next two years. Many votes have already been cast, and the task of counting mail-in and absentee ballots is likely to delay final results in several states, including those where absentee ballots could prove to be important in close races.
Washington Examiner

Midterm results: Janet Mills beats Paul LePage in Maine gubernatorial election

Democratic Maine Gov. Janet Mills fended off former Gov. Paul LePage Tuesday night to secure a second term as the state's governor. Mills's victory means she will serve as the state's governor through 2027, as she was elected governor in 2018 and is permitted to only serve up to two consecutive terms, according to the state.
CBS New York

Election Results 2022: Check full New York and New Jersey election results

NEW YORK - Voters across the Tri-State Area and the nation headed to the polls Tuesday to vote in an election many experts said was the most consequential midterms in history. New York voters faced a choice for governor. Kathy Hochul was running to be the first woman ever elected to a full term as governor in the Empire State, whereas Lee Zeldin was hoping to unseat her and become the first Republican to win the governor's office in New York since George Pataki. For complete election results: CLICK HERE to check election results in New York, including governor, U.S. House, U.S. Senate, Attorney General, Comptroller, State Supreme Court, State Senate, Assembly and various ballot measures.  CLICK HERE to check election results in New Jersey, including U.S. House, State Senate, and State House. CLICK HERE for complete election day coverage across the Tri-State Area. CLICK HERE for more coverage of local and national politics.
Washington Examiner

Hillary Clinton: It's a stolen election if the Democrats lose

After liberals spent almost two years denouncing "election deniers" as domestic terrorists, Hillary Clinton sounded the alarm on so-called "far right extremists" whom she says "already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election." According to many on the Left, including President Joe Biden's White House press secretary...
NBC News

Newly-elected Ohio Democrat says he flipped district because he spoke 'to a broad group of voters'

Representative-elect Greg Landsman (D) defeated his Republican incumbent opponent, Rep. Steve Chabot, in Ohio’s 1st District, even as Democrats elsewhere in the state lost major midterm races. “It was Democrats, a lot Independents and a surprisingly large number of Republicans who wanted to be done with the extremism and chaos of Trump and folks like my opponent, “ Landsman said.Nov. 10, 2022.
Newsweek

Stacey Abrams' Chances vs. Brian Kemp as Georgia Governor Polls Shift

Democrat Stacey Abrams faces an uphill struggle to defeat Republican Governor Brian Kemp in Georgia as polls show him with a substantial lead over his challenger. Kemp and Abrams are competing in a rematch of the 2018 gubernatorial election that saw the Republican narrowly defeat his Democratic rival with 50.2 percent of the vote to her 48.8 percent.
Fox17

When will we know the results of the election?

WASHINGTON — One question on this Election Day is when will we know the results?. Will we have an idea as voting ends, or will we be waiting longer?. The reality is we may get some information quickly, but it might be several days before we understand a fuller picture.
The Associated Press

Why Nevada election results are taking days

WASHINGTON (AP) — Counting votes in Nevada’s closely watched races for Senate and governor is about to spill into the weekend — just as it’s done before and just as officials reminded everyone it would this time, too. In fact, elections authorities in Clark (home to Las Vegas) and Washoe (home to Reno) counties, the state’s most heavily populated, warned up front that it would take days to process all the ballots again this year. Here’s where things stand, with control of Congress still in the balance: WHAT WE KNOW
