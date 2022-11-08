Read full article on original website
calbears.com
Cal Tops Pool On Day One Of PAC Rugby 7s
STANFORD, Calif. – California rugby went unbeaten on day one of the PAC Rugby 7s tournament, sweeping its pool to advance to the Cup Semifinals round tomorrow. Cal was the only team to win all three of its matches on day one from both pools. The Bears opened the...
calbears.com
Bears Face Broncos In First Round Of NCAA Championship
BERKELEY – California women's soccer kicks off the postseason with a Bay Area rivalry match with Santa Clara in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Championship on Saturday. The game will be held on Buck Shaw Field at Stevens Stadium in Santa Clara at 1 p.m. The Broncos...
calbears.com
Bears End 2022 In Big Clasico
BERKELEY – BERKELEY – The Cal careers of 12 Golden Bears and the first year of the Leonard Griffin era ended on Saturday at Edwards Stadium, with the Cal men's soccer team falling to fifth-ranked Stanford, 1-0, in the Big Clasico. The Bears conclude the 2022 season with...
calbears.com
Bears Bound For PAC Rugby 7s Championship
BERKELEY – California rugby is set for its final competition of the fall sevens season at the PAC Rugby 7s Championship tournament hosted by Stanford on Nov. 12-13. The two-day event will be aired on the Pac-12 Networks. The Bears have claimed eight out of the nine championship titles...
calbears.com
Cal Closes Cross Country Season At NCAA West Regionals
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WASH. – California men's and women's cross country teams closed out their fall season at the NCAA West Regionals in University Place, Wash. on Friday morning. The men's team takes home 21st place, while the women's collects 23rd-place and numerous personal records. The full results from the meet can be found here.
calbears.com
Cal Beach Volleyball Inks Elite Recruiting Class
BERKELEY – The Cal beach volleyball team signed four student-athletes to a National Letter of Intent this week, strengthening the program's depth with a collection of prospects who have each spent time in the USA Beach Volleyball National Team Development Program. Joining the Golden Bear program are Audrey Liddle...
calbears.com
Bears Fall To Broncos In Overtime Stunner
SANTA CLARA, Calif. – The California women's soccer team dominated possession for most of the afternoon but in the end fell victim to a tap in header by Santa Clara's Izzy D'Aquila with 26 seconds remaining in the second overtime. Cal (10-5-6) and the Broncos (11-6-3) battled to a...
calbears.com
Bears Battle Back, Fall Short To K-State
BERKELEY (AP) – California whittled away at a 15-point halftime deficit before ultimately falling to Kansas State 63-54 in a men's basketball nonconference clash on Friday night in Haas Pavilion. Kansas State's (2-0) Keyontae Johnson scored nine of his team-leading 16 points in the first half to help the...
calbears.com
Bears Fall Just Short On Grote’s Career Night
LOS ANGELES – California volleyball (7-18, 0-15 Pac-12) posted another five-set thriller on Thursday night, taking on UCLA (14-10, 8-7) in a rematch at Pauley Pavilion that quickly proved an entirely different narrative than that of the last matchup between the Bears and the Bruins two weeks ago. Junior...
