Absolutely Fabulous: The time Idris Elba played a male escort in a 1995 episode
As Absolutely Fabulous turns 30, what better time to reflect on the fact that Idris Elba played a male escort in a 1995 episode?That’s right, long before Elba slipped into Luther’s coat, he played an escort hired by Joanna Lumley’s Patsy and Jennifer Saunders’ Eddie in a season three instalment of the Nineties BBC sitcom titled “Sex”.At one point in the episode, Patsy sits on his knee and asks: “Hey, has anyone ever told you that you look a bit like Sean Connery?” To which he replies: “No.”In a 2016 interview, Saunders joked that Elba was so traumatised by...
Nazis in space: how Paul Verheoven’s Starship Troopers brilliantly skewered fascism
When Paul Verhoeven’s Starship Troopers originally hit cinemas in 1997, the reviews were scathing. The Los Angeles Times’ Kenneth Turan argued that the Dutch director of Robocop, Total Recall and Basic Instinct had delivered a space flick “rigorously one-dimensional and free from even the pretense of intelligence”, even suggesting that the film-maker had preserved the “fascist utopianism” of the 1959 Robert A Heinlein novel that it had been based on. “Troopers takes us to a militaristic future where video bulletins encourage young people to ‘Join the Mobile Infantry and save the world’,” wrote Turan. “Schools teach that ‘violence is the supreme authority’ and nothing solves problems with the efficacy of ‘naked force.’” The Washington Post described Verhoeven’s tone as “so inconsistent that it’s impossible to decide whether he’s sending up the Third Reich or in love with it”.
'Yellowstone's Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille Tease 'Really Immense' Changes for Kayce and Monica in Season 5
Kayce and Monica are about to go through the ringer. ET's Rachel Smith spoke with Yellowstone stars Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille ahead of the show's season 5 premiere, and they teased the challenges the beloved couple will face in the weeks ahead. At the end of season 4, fans...
Showrunners announced for HBO prequel series to Stephen King's 'It'
MAINE, USA — Fans of Stephen King's "It" have been waiting for further announcements on the prequel series since it was first announced in March. Now, the prequel has declared its showrunners. Brad Caleb Kane and Jason Fuchs will serve as co-showrunners for the prequel series, currently known as...
Lesley Manville’s Sensational Princess Margaret Steals ‘The Crown’ Season 5
Lesley Manville is well-versed in playing a sibling who is used to playing second fiddle to the main act. Whether slowly sipping a cup of tea while delivering a withering put-down to Reynolds Woodcock (Daniel Day-Lewis) in The Phantom Thread or unleashing the decades-long buried pain of Princess Margaret’s broken heart in The Crown, the veteran actress is a forceful presence.
