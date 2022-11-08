Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
This Epic Indiana Antique Mall is a Must VisitTravel MavenHighland, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
BCH Earns Accreditation from National Financial Accountability OrganizationBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
laportecounty.life
Northwest Health – La Porte expands access to healthcare In Michigan City with new medical office
To meet the growing demand for quality healthcare in La Porte County, Northwest Medical Group and the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of a new medical office building at 6923 West 400 North in Michigan City. The new medical location, Northwest Health’s third in Michigan City, expands the practices of internal medicine physicians Joseph Arulandu, M.D., and Vinay Tumuluri, M.D. The facility also houses Northwest Health Bariatric and Weight Loss Services and Northwest Medical Group – Gastroenterology. Additional physicians will also be seeing patients at the new location in upcoming months.
valpo.life
BucherTech prepares for move to new, accessible Valparaiso office
Bucher Technologies (BucherTech) is closing out the year with a big change – the family-owned IT and managed services provider is migrating to a new office on 2803 Boilermaker Court – making them neighbors to Menards, Target, and the other shops of the Valparaiso Marketplace. Currently nestled downtown...
valpo.life
Porter-Starke Services to Expand Crisis Care
Porter-Starke Services, a not-for-profit community mental health center serving Northwest Indiana, was recently awarded multiple grants to expand access to behavioral healthcare services particularly to serve people with serious mental illness or substance use disorder, and individuals who are experiencing a mental health or substance use-related crisis. “We are excited...
valpo.life
Community Hospital receives recertification for complex neonatal, obstetric care
MUNSTER | Community Hospital is equipped to care for patients facing complex maternal medical issues and for infants who need neonatal intensive care, state health officials affirm. The hospital recently was recertified by state health officials as an Obstetric Level of Care III and Neonatal Level of Care III facility....
nwi.life
St. Mary Medical Center first in Northwest Indiana to offer groundbreaking TCAR procedure to treat carotid artery disease
HOBART | St. Mary Medical Center is the first hospital in Northwest Indiana to treat carotid artery disease and reduce the risk of future strokes using an innovative procedure called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR). TCAR is a clinically proven and minimally invasive approach for patients who need carotid artery treatment.
Inside Indiana Business
Community Healthcare System to host job fair
Community Healthcare System is hosting a career fair Thursday to fill a variety of positions throughout northwest Indiana. The health system says it has immediate openings for registered nurses, CT technologists and radiology technologists, among others. The event will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Community...
valpo.life
Porter-Starke Services and Marram Health Center make an impact on mental health awareness in the community
Porter-Starke Services is a not-for-profit health center that has multiple locations throughout Northwest Indiana, including LaPorte, Knox, Valparaiso, and Portage. With mental health awareness on the rise, Porter-Starke is equipped to provide a variety of services to those who need it. Porter-Starke is licensed through the Indiana Division of Mental Health and Addictions and the Social Services Administration.
valpo.life
Valpo honors its veterans at Valpo Parks’ Veterans Day Ceremony
Valparaiso Parks and Recreation invited the Valparaiso community to honor its veterans early this morning at the Service Memorial in Foundation Meadows. The ceremony opened with the presentation of the Colors by the Valparaiso Police Department Honor Guard and featured speeches by Director of Valpo Parks John Seibert, Mayor of the City of Valparaiso Matt Murphy, and Air Force Veteran Aaron Treble. Additionally, three veterans read the names on the Service Memorial to honor those who had given everything.
nwi.life
Lake County Booms in Industrial Interest
Lake County, IN has seen quite the spike in interest from developers over the years and that same incline is expected to continue throughout 2022 and well into 2023. Lake County has been a bountiful area with a surplus of land to be developed and aged industrial facilities ready to be resurfaced. This didn’t happen by chance, but with the hard work of the Lake County Economic Alliance (LCEA). LCEA President & CEO, Karen Lauerman and Director of Economic Development, Don Koliboski worked hand in hand to ensure that Lake County was seen to developers as the proper place to invest and develop.
panoramanow.com
Lakeshore Manor Breaks Ground in East Chicago Indiana
On Thursday, October 27th the East Chicago Housing Authority held a Groundbreaking Ceremony for the $40 Million Lakeshore Manor Senior Housing Development along Main and Guthrie that will replace the aging John B. Nicosia Senior Housing high rises. In place of the nine-story building that dominated the Indiana Harbor landscape...
22 WSBT
LaPorte County Fire Official: Be careful when burning outdoors
Firefighters in LaPorte County were back at the scene of a massive field fire on Friday. They were putting out hot spots after battling the blaze near Fish Lake on Thursday and overnight. Just the sheer size of the fire and what was burning made it a challenge for firefighters...
hometownnewsnow.com
Doors Open at New Aldi
(La Porte, IN) - A ribbon cutting was held this morning at a new grocery store in La Porte. Aldi is now operating from its new location at the corner of Pine Lake and Truesdell Avenue on redeveloped former industrial property. Mayor Tom Dermody, who was among the dignitaries taking...
thefabricator.com
Why an Indiana metal fabricator keeps upgrading its laser cutting capabilities
Lyle Martin is only 32 years old, but you might consider him old school when it comes to laser cutting. He’s been hanging around the business since the early 2000s, coming into the family shop after school and working there in the summers. His timing was impeccable because that was around the same period that Southwest Welding, which began as a small welding shop in 1985 in Goshen, Ind., started making investments in more sophisticated sheet metal cutting equipment. In fact, Southwest Welding purchased its first laser cutting machine back in 2007.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Road closures planned in Schererville and Merrillville
73rd Avenue will be closed in Merrillville next week. Starting Monday, 73rd will be closed between Taft and Arthur Boulevard for a NIPSCO project. It'll be closed between 8:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. for two days, weather-permitting. The town asks drivers to use Taft, U.S. 30 and Broadway as a...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
East Chicago's Benjamin Harrison Elementary named Purple Star school
A Region school is being honored for its commitment to military families. East Chicago's Benjamin Harrison Elementary is one of 20 newly-designated Purple Star schools, according to the Indiana Department of Education. To qualify, schools have to have a public military display and an annual military program. But they also...
WNDU
Firefighters battle blaze in LaPorte County along E. State Road 4
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Firefighters responded to a woodland fire in LaPorte County. According to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department, first responders were dispatched to the 5600 block of E. State Road 4 around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Eight separate fire crews partnered to combat the fire. The intersection...
WIBC.com
Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway in Northwest Indiana
NORTHWEST INDIANA — The Allen Law Group and Food Bank of Northwest Indiana are working together to provide people in need with Thanksgiving meals. The Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway will be next Monday, Thursday, and Saturday. The details about each day are listed below:. Date – Thursday, November 17th.
panoramanow.com
Frank Mrvan Wins Congressional Race Over Newcomer Jennifer Ruth Green
Although newcomer Jennifer Ruth Green won in Porter County and also LaPorte County, Frank Mrvan’s long history of service in Lake County tipped him over the top, serving as North Township Trustee for 16 years, and leaving that position to run for office as Representative in 2021. Lake County had a higher voter turnout of 36.85%.
panoramanow.com
Lake County Election: Beck vs. Olthoff – War of the Roses
It was a very close race between incumbent Indiana State Representative Lake County’s District 19 between Julie Olthoff and challenger former District 19 State Representative, Lisa Beck. As votes are continuing to be counted according to Ballotpedia Ms. Olthoff won by over 1225 votes. It seems these two wonderful ladies have been battling for that seat for years. Let’s go dig up some history.
Roofing firm accused of unsafe work practices, faces federal fines
An area roofing contractor faces steep fines for failing to protect employees from deadly fall hazards, federal officials say. WBBM Newsradio’s Brandon Ison reports.
Comments / 0