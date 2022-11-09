ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie County, WY

3 more Wyoming residents succumb to COVID-19, one from Laramie Co.

 2 days ago

CHEYENNE – Three more Wyoming residents have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus, bringing the state’s pandemic death toll to 1,917. One of them was from Laramie County.

The Wyoming Department of Health reported Tuesday that:

An older adult Laramie County woman died in October. She was a resident of a long-term care facility, and was not known to have medical conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.An older adult Natrona County woman died in October. She was a resident of a long-term care facility, and had medical conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.An older adult Natrona County woman died in October. She was a resident of a long-term care facility, and had medical conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

A total of 311 Laramie County residents have died during the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed more than 1.07 million lives nationwide.

Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

