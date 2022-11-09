3 more Wyoming residents succumb to COVID-19, one from Laramie Co.

CHEYENNE – Three more Wyoming residents have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus, bringing the state’s pandemic death toll to 1,917. One of them was from Laramie County.

The Wyoming Department of Health reported Tuesday that:

An older adult Laramie County woman died in October. She was a resident of a long-term care facility, and was not known to have medical conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.An older adult Natrona County woman died in October. She was a resident of a long-term care facility, and had medical conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

A total of 311 Laramie County residents have died during the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed more than 1.07 million lives nationwide.