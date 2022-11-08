ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie County, WY

Current status of COVID-19 in Laramie County, statewide

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YFIEQ_0j3l9MJf00

The following totals are current as of Tuesday, Nov. 8, unless otherwise noted (numbers in parentheses represent changes from the previous weekly report):

Laramie County

Lab-confirmed active cases: 29 (-12)

Probable and lab-confirmed cases in past 7 days: 61 (-13)

Total cases since pandemic began: 30,449 (+64)

Lab confirmed: 21,728 (+51)/Probable: 8,721 (+13)

Deaths since pandemic began: 311 (+1)

Current COVID-19 hospitalized patients: 5 (at CRMC; as of Nov. 1)

Wyoming

Lab-confirmed active cases: 175 (-38)

Probable and lab-confirmed cases in past 7 days: 425 (+76)

Total cases since pandemic began: 179,366 (+500)

Lab confirmed: 139,969 (+360)/Probable: 39,397 (+140)

Deaths since pandemic began: 1,917 (+3)

Current COVID-19 hospitalized patients: 26 (as of Nov. 1)

Vaccine Update

The following was current as of Nov. 7:

Wyomingites fully vaccinated: 47.1%

Laramie County residents fully vaccinated: 48.41%

Laramie County children, ages 5-11, fully vaccinated: 15.27%

Laramie County adolescents, ages 12-17, fully vaccinated: 42.77%

Laramie County adults, ages 18-64, fully vaccinated: 56.57%

Laramie County adults, ages 65+, fully vaccinated: 77.48%

Source: Wyoming Department of Health

