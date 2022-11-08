Current status of COVID-19 in Laramie County, statewide
The following totals are current as of Tuesday, Nov. 8, unless otherwise noted (numbers in parentheses represent changes from the previous weekly report):
Laramie County
Lab-confirmed active cases: 29 (-12)
Probable and lab-confirmed cases in past 7 days: 61 (-13)
Total cases since pandemic began: 30,449 (+64)
Lab confirmed: 21,728 (+51)/Probable: 8,721 (+13)
Deaths since pandemic began: 311 (+1)
Current COVID-19 hospitalized patients: 5 (at CRMC; as of Nov. 1)
Wyoming
Lab-confirmed active cases: 175 (-38)
Probable and lab-confirmed cases in past 7 days: 425 (+76)
Total cases since pandemic began: 179,366 (+500)
Lab confirmed: 139,969 (+360)/Probable: 39,397 (+140)
Deaths since pandemic began: 1,917 (+3)
Current COVID-19 hospitalized patients: 26 (as of Nov. 1)
Vaccine Update
The following was current as of Nov. 7:
Wyomingites fully vaccinated: 47.1%
Laramie County residents fully vaccinated: 48.41%
Laramie County children, ages 5-11, fully vaccinated: 15.27%
Laramie County adolescents, ages 12-17, fully vaccinated: 42.77%
Laramie County adults, ages 18-64, fully vaccinated: 56.57%
Laramie County adults, ages 65+, fully vaccinated: 77.48%
Source: Wyoming Department of Health
