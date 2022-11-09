Read full article on original website
Related
Trea Turner Is Rumored To Have 1 Preferred Destination
One of the top free agents that is set to hit the market on Thursday is Trea Turner. Turner is coming off two seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers after he spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Washington Nationals. It's long been rumored that he wants...
Red Sox trade rumors: Boston ‘reaching out’ about second basemen in case Xander Bogaerts leaves (report)
The Red Sox will try to re-sign star shortstop Xander Bogaerts who became a free agent Monday after he opted out of the remaining three years, $60 million on his contract. Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said Oct. 6 that Bogaerts is Boston’s No. 1 priority. But the Red...
The First Trade Of The 2023 MLB Offseason Is Here
The first trade of the 2023 Major League Baseball offseason has arrived. Over the weekend, the Houston Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Six of the 2022 World Series. On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers agreed to the first trade of the year. "We've acquired...
Yankees Reportedly Make Decision On Anthony Rizzo
It was announced on Monday that Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo has declined his player option for the 2023 season. Moments ago, MLB insider Jon Heyman provided an update on the team's plans for Rizzo. Heyman is reporting that Rizzo is expected to receive a $19.65 million qualifying offer from...
Rafael Devers issues warning to Red Sox amidst fraught negotiations
The Boston Red Sox are officially on the clock. For the second year in a row, Rafael Devers has informed the team that he will engage in extension talks until the end of spring training, but not during the regular season, which begins on March 30, 2023. This is it....
Dodgers president Andrew Friedman says getting Clayton Kershaw back 'is a real priority'
The Dodgers have not yet determined whether they’ll make a qualifying offer to Clayton Kershaw, president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said last night at the GM Meetings (Twitter thread via Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register). Friedman emphasized that bringing Kershaw back “is a real priority” for the team, adding that “things just feel more right in the world when Kershaw is wearing a Dodgers uniform.” The team did not extend a qualifying offer to Kershaw last year, due largely out of respect for the veteran lefty, whom they didn’t want to force into a rushed decision.
MLive.com
Former Tigers’ manager won’t be back with Oakland in 2023
Former Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus won’t be back for a second season as bench coach with the Oakland Athletics. Ausmus declined an offer to return to the dugout and will instead pursue front-office opportunities, the New York Post reported Monday. Oakland finished 60-102 in manager Mark Kotsay’s first...
Cardinals: Insider Katie Woo predicts blockbuster signing for St. Louis
In a recent piece on The Athletic, Katie Woo predicted a big signing is coming for St. Louis. The Cardinals have been off to a busy start to their offseason, already revamping their coaching staff and planting seeds for big moves this winter, and Cardinals insider Katie Woo is buying into the buzz that St. Louis will make a major upgrade this offseason.
Yardbarker
Angels GM Indicates He Can Sign Another Star This Offseason
The Los Angeles Angels had a forgettable 2022 season. After starting the season hot, they quickly collapsed and fell out of postseason contention. That ultimately resulted in a 73-89 finish. Even after signing Ryan Tepera, Michael Lorenzen, Aaron Loup, and Noah Syndergaard to bolster the pitching staff, the Angels could...
Astros targeting big upgrade at catcher?
The Houston Astros are not wasting a second after their World Series win. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Wednesday that the Astros are one of the teams who are most involved in courting Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. Morosi also mentions the St. Louis Cardinals and the Detroit Tigers as being in the mix.
FOX Sports
MLB Odds: Lines on Aaron Judge's next team, from Giants to Phillies
Aaron Judge is coming off of one of the greatest individual seasons ever by a player in the New York Yankees' rich history. Judge hit 62 home runs in the regular season, breaking Yankees legend Roger Maris's single-season American League home run record. But the Yankees once again faltered in...
theScore
Boras: Dodgers' previous issues with Astros shouldn't prevent Correa signing
Carlos Correa's agent Scott Boras doesn't think previous bad blood between the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers will prevent his client from signing with the National League West champions this offseason. "I don't think anybody cares about what happened years ago and has been remedied," Boras said, according to...
Phillies Claim Luis Ortiz And Andrew Vasquez From Giants
The Phillies announced that they have claimed two relievers off waivers from the Giants. Right-hander Luis Ortiz and left-hander Andrew Vasquez will jump to Philadelphia. Meanwhile, Phillies also outrighted five players: right-handers Mark Appel and Hans Crouse, lefties Kent Emanuel and Damon Jones, along with infielder Yairo Munoz.
WZZM 13
Locked on Tigers: The Detroit Tigers catcher situation
Today we discuss the future of the Tigers at the catcher position. There were rumors swirling about Wilson Contreras and making a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays.
Rays decline three-time Gold Glover Kevin Kiermaier’s option
The Rays announced they officially declined their option over outfielder Kevin Kiermaier. Kiermaier collects a $2.5M buyout and heads to free agency for the first time in his career. There hasn’t much suspense with this decision, as reports emerged in early August that Tampa Bay would buy the center fielder...
RUMOR: Rangers fans will love latest Jacob deGrom update
The hot stove for MLB free agency is just beginning to heat up. With the Houston Astros officially being crowned as the World Series champions for the 2022 season, teams around the league are beginning to put together their plans for free agency and the offseason as a whole in their quest to win it all next season. If you are the Texas Rangers or a fan of the team, you have to love the latest update on star pitcher Jacob deGrom’s free agency.
Yardbarker
Alex Anthopoulos says final spot in the rotation is up for grabs
MLB free agency begins Thursday, and the Braves are sure to be active in rumors with a hole at shortstop. There are four marquee free agents on the market, and I’d bet my bottom dollar Atlanta lands one of Dansby Swanson, Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, or Xander Bogaerts. However, much of Braves Country seems fixated on Jacob deGrom. And for a good reason. He’s the most talented pitcher on the planet, and Atlanta has been tied to deGrom for some time.
MLB
Here are the free agents for every team
Here is a team-by-team breakdown of the notable free agents and players with options for all 30 MLB clubs this offseason. OF Jackie Bradley Jr., RHP David Phelps, RHP Ross Stripling. After picking up Anthony Bass’ $3 million club option, the Blue Jays could be interested in a reunion with...
Cubs Pitcher Declines Mutual Option, Becomes Free Agent
The Chicago Cubs have another free agent as starting pitcher Drew Smyly has declined his mutual option.
MLB Trade Rumors
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
914K+
Views
ABOUT
MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/
Comments / 0