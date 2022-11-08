Read full article on original website
Veteran Hollywood Executives of Porter+Craig Film & Media CONGRATULATES Their Colleagues on the Blockbuster Launch of “WAKANDA FOREVER”
Hollywood veteran film executives, Keith L. Craig and Jeff Porter, the dynamic duo of the celebrated domestic and international film distribution agency, Porter+Craig Film and Media (pcfilmandmedia) congratulates their colleagues on the blockbuster launch of “WAKANDA FOREVER.”. Porter+Craig Film & Media head honcho Keith L. Craig is thrilled to...
R&B/Soul Recording Artist: Autumn Corin | Sheen Magazine
Autumn Corin is a female R&B recording artist currently signed under rapper DDG’s independent record label, “Zooted Music”. While managing her growing social presence of over 370K fans across all platforms, Corin still finds time to pursue a BPS in Music Business from Berklee College of Music all while splitting time between Los Angeles and Charlotte, NC for her music career. A rising star in the game, Corin has created her own distinctive sound by intertwining the genres of early 90’s and 2000’s R&B with today’s fresh hip-hop, pop, and latin styles, proving to be a force to be reckoned with.
Aqyila Returns With Passionate New Single “OH!”
R&B singer-songwriter Aqyila has always been passionate about sharing her peace through music and aims to help uplift people with her art. Her latest track, “OH!” out now via Sony Music Entertainment Canada, blends melodic tunes with catchy hooks to offer a complete vibe to the listeners. Check it out HERE.
