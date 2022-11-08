The best way to spend your winter vacation: A luxury mountain escape in Tahoe!

Read full article on original website
Glenbrook Girls Win Region 1 Division V Cross Country Title and Other Region 1 Division V resultsUnder The Radar NWLARuston, LA
Airway Commerce Center to Provide 350+ New Jobs at Reno-Tahoe International AirportAnthony J LynchReno, NV
Clear Capital Lays Off More Than 25% of StaffAnthony J LynchReno, NV
Live Design
Anolis Helps Spread Romanza In Reno
The unique ambience, smells, tastes and cultural whiffs of traditional Italy and its beautiful Tuscany region can be exquisitely sampled by lucky diners delving into the fine cuisine offered at the Romanza restaurant in Reno, Nevada, USA. Part of the exclusive Peppermill Resort Hotel & Spa property, the whole Romanza...
rosevilletoday.com
Reno Christmas Wonderland: Baby, it’s Cold Outside!
RENO, Nev. – THE ROW announces the return of “Christmas Wonderland” in the Eldorado Showroom, beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 23, with performances through Sunday, Dec. 25. This notable family-friendly holiday spectacular will be complete with stunning glitzy costumes, festive thematic decor, new numbers and choreography along with performances from the highest kicking chorus girls found on this side of the North Pole!
2news.com
Snow Totals and Cold Temperatures
Snow is not fun to drive in but we do need it in the Sierra this year. Hopefully an active start to November is only the beginning to a snowy winter season, but unfortunately there is no correlation between the two. Regardless, I think we’ll take the feet of snow...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
South Lake Tahoe sets cold temp record; More snow possible this weekend
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The multi-day snowstorm that moved out earlier this week left record-breaking cold temperatures behind, and a bit more winter weather may be on the way this weekend. South Lake Tahoe set a cold temperature record on Thursday when the thermometer dropped to 2 degrees...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno instructor explains dangers of puffy jackets inside car seats
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s cold outside and the chances are parents are layering their kids, but experts say to think twice before buckling children wearing thick coats in the car seats. Child Passenger Safety Instructor at REMSA, Nellie Martinez said, bulky winter coats will cause the straps to...
KOLO TV Reno
Free Holiday Arts Festival at the Lake Mansion
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Arts for All Nevada is kicking off the holiday season with the Lake Mansion Holiday Arts Festival. It’s free and family friendly. The event takes place on Saturday, November 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lake Mansion at 250 Court Street in Reno. It is open to the public will feature eight hands-on art making stations, ornament making, a meet and greet with Santa, and a holiday pop-up store. Every child in attendance will receive a free book from Spread the Word Nevada and there will be a toy drive to benefit the Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation. Santa Claus will be making an appearance from 10 a.m. to noon to hear wish lists and for photo opportunities. The free event, hosted by Arts for All Nevada, features interactive art stations, Santa Claus, free books for kids and more.
mynews4.com
Caught on cam: Bear takes relaxing dip in Reno resident's pond
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Splish splash I was taking a bath! Shocking moments caught on camera when a bear helps themselves to a dip in homeowner's pond in Reno. The residents had just recently moved their Ring doorbell when they noticed their pond was missing a significant amount of water two days in a row.
KOLO TV Reno
Noble Pie Parlor gets ready to bring back its famous holiday-inspired calzones
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tis the season for holiday calzones! “Renoites” go crazy for Noble Pie Parlor’s Thanksgiving and Christmas themed pizza pockets. And owner, Ryan Goldhammer, stopped by Morning Break to give us a peek at how it’s done. Beginning Thursday, Nov. 10 through the...
Sierra Sun
Another 2 feet of snow in forecast; Winter storm warning extended
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The main part of the winter storm is expected to hit Tuesday morning at Truckee-Tahoe. The National Weather Service in Reno is expecting moderate to heavy snow throughout the day and have extended the winter storm warning from 4 a.m. through 10 a.m. Wednesday due to continued travel impacts.
steeledodgenews.com
Rabbits, owners pack a charter bus headed to Reno
The next time you see a charter bus rolling down the highway, don’t always assume it’s loaded with people. In the case of a charter bus that left Owatonna Oct. 27 and returned Nov. 3, it was packed with rabbits—380 of furry creatures to be exact. Rabbit...
franchising.com
Saladworks and Frutta Bowls to Open Co-Branded Location in Reno, Nevada
Co-Branded Restaurant Will Feature Fresh, Customizable Salads and Superfoods Café. November 10, 2022 // Franchising.com // Reno, NV - Saladworks will debut a co-branded restaurant location in Reno, NV on November 14. The new restaurant, located at 5210 Longley Lane Suite 100, focuses on salad and Açai bowl customization through its array of over 60 fresh, flavorful and healthy ingredients – allowing guests to create a meal as original as they are. In addition to a wide array of chef-created Signature recipes, Saladworks and Frutta Bowls offer create-your-own options, including salads, wraps, soups, bowls, smoothies, toasts, protein bites and more.
nevadabusiness.com
Dickson Commercial Group Industrial Team Announces Panattoni Development’s 195,000± SF Addition to Spanish Springs Business Center
(RENO, Nev.) — Dickson Commercial Group (DCG) is pleased to announce the development of 420 Ingenuity Ave. by Panattoni Development Company, a 195,000± square foot Class A industrial building in northern Nevada’s Spanish Springs Business Center with planned delivery in Q4 2023. The project will feature a...
KOLO TV Reno
Storm brings chain requirements to Reno-Sparks area
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 5:50 A.M. UPDATE: NDOT has lifted chain requirements on I-80. ORIGINAL STORY: The Nevada Department of Transportation has put chain requirements in effect as a winter storm moves into northern Nevada. Chains or snow tires are required on many highways and roads in the Reno-Sparks area including from the McCarran Boulevard exit on Interstate 80 in Sparks west to the state line. In California, chains or 4-wheel-drive with snow tires are required from the state line to Gold Run.
Record-Courier
Craft Fairs in Gardnerville and Sunridge this weekend
Young At Heart Senior Citizens Club will be hosting their annual two-day craft fair 5-8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Douglas County Community and Senior Center in Gardnerville. More than 100 vendors are expected at the fair, which supports local soup programs and other...
Mountain Democrat
Big rig recovery takes days in snowstorm crash
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — An 18-wheel semi-truck that crashed near Emerald Bay in a snowstorm Nov. 2 did not have tire chains installed, according to the California Highway Patrol. No injuries were reported but it took tow truck operators more than two days to pull the big rig from the steep slope below Highway 89.
KOLO TV Reno
Shelter in place order lifted in Carson City
CARSON CITY Nev. (KOLO) - A shelter in-place order has been lifted for a neighborhood in Carson City after the SWAT team was called out Thursday night to serve a search warrant. It happened in the area of Harvard Drive and Yale Drive on the north end of town on...
cityoffernley.org
Feral Horses in the City
Fernley Animal Control has received numerous reports of feral horses in the city. As a reminder, please do not harass the horses, including petting, feeding, or capturing them. These horses are not domesticated and you could be seriously injured. Feeding or capturing feral range horses is prohibited by NRS 569.040. Please be extra vigilant, especially during nighttime hours, on our roadways as the horses have been reported near 95A, Main Street, and Farm District Road. Feral horses are under the jurisdiction of the Nevada Department of Agriculture. If you have a horse emergency, feral horses on your property, or see them in the road, please contact Wild Horse Connection's emergency line at 775-352-3944.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Nevada County Sheriff looking for missing teen girl
The Nevada County Sheriff is looking for a teen that went missing on Wednesday night. 𝑴𝑰𝑺𝑺𝑰𝑵𝑮 𝑷𝑬𝑹𝑺𝑶𝑵 𝑨𝑳𝑬𝑹𝑻!. Last night at approximately 10:30pm, 16-year-old Trinity walked away from a residence in the 18000 block of Kentucky Ravine Road. Our deputies, Nevada County Sheriff’s Search & Rescue volunteers and allied agencies have been on scene and searching ever since.
KOLO TV Reno
Local government offices close early due to weather
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada says it will be closing its executive offices early Tuesday due to the worsening weather. All State executive branch offices closed today at 3:30 p.m. in Carson City, Washoe County, Storey County, Lyon County, and Douglas County. The order does not...
Early closure of state government offices due to worsening weather conditions
Comments / 0