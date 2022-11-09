Read full article on original website
Related
Red Sox make savvy trade with Seattle Mariners to kick off offseason
Red Sox trade RHP Easton McGee to Seattle Mariners for cash considerations. On Wednesday evening, the Boston Red Sox announced that they traded Easton McGee to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for cash considerations. If you have no idea who that is, don’t worry, you’re probably not alone.
Yardbarker
Report: Cubs Showing Interest in Two-Time Cy Young Winner
Only one National League team with a worse record than the Chicago Cubs got better production from their starters. For a team with a 74-88 record, few could have expected more from the Cubs rotation that posted a 3.95 ERA. And yet, the Cubs are still looking for improvement. They've...
MLB
3 ways Guardians could fill their catcher need for 2023
LAS VEGAS -- The Guardians were pleased with their unexpected 92-win season that led to a division title. But now, it’s time to focus on how they can get better for 2023. Cleveland’s front office rarely divulges its offseason plans. President of baseball operations Chris Antonetti noted at the GM Meetings on Tuesday afternoon that there could be a handful of different ways to improve Cleveland’s roster, but he specified that adding a catcher will be at the top of his team’s to-do list.
Yardbarker
Yuli Gurriel Shared A Wholesome Message From The Parade
The World Series is complete, and the Houston Astros have emerged victorious for the second time in the last six years. Houston defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in six games to capture their second crown. Yesterday, the City of Houston got a chance to celebrate with their World Series Champions during...
Astros targeting big upgrade at catcher?
The Houston Astros are not wasting a second after their World Series win. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Wednesday that the Astros are one of the teams who are most involved in courting Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. Morosi also mentions the St. Louis Cardinals and the Detroit Tigers as being in the mix.
Report: Willson Contreras declines qualifying offer from Cubs
All-Star catcher Willson Contreras declined the one-year qualifying offer of $19.65 million from the Chicago Cubs, making him a free
MLB
A Rockies prospect with 'intriguing power potential'
This story was excerpted from Thomas Harding’s Rockies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Rockies No. 13 prospect Grant Lavigne looks the part, at 6-foot-4 and his current muscled-up weight of 245 pounds. Lavigne, a 23-year-old first...
MLB
3 Cubs storylines from GM Meetings
LAS VEGAS -- The goal for the Cubs this week in Las Vegas was to start laying the foundation for what is expected to be a crucial offseason. Free agency opens Thursday, and the North Siders plan on making moves with next October in mind. The Cubs might still be...
MLB
Anthopoulos: Swanson's 'an amazing player'
ATLANTA -- As Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos met with media members at the General Managers Meetings on Wednesday, he was asked how Dansby Swanson’s situation might be different than the one Freddie Freeman experienced last year. “I think any time you have a great player who...
MLB
Dustin Kelly named Cubs' hitting coach
LAS VEGAS -- One of the Cubs' goals is to have the hitting side of their operations make the same developmental strides displayed in recent years by the pitching infrastructure. That has led to another change at the top of the hitting group's leadership. On Tuesday at the GM Meetings...
MLB
Rangers anticipate 2nd big-spending offseason
Almost every move the Rangers have made in the past year -- from the free-agent signings of Corey Seager and Marcus Semien last December to the hiring of Bruce Bochy as the club’s new manager this offseason -- has been with the intent to return to playoff contention and challenge the Astros in the American League West.
MLB
O's GM enters offseason with eyes on playoffs
Mike Elias has shown an open, honest demeanor while publicly discussing his plans for the Orioles over his four years as general manager. He made it known early that the organization needed to rebuild and that some difficult seasons at the MLB level would likely follow. Now, Elias isn’t hiding...
MLB
It's never too early: 2023 Power Rankings
The 2022 World Series trophy has been handed out and the dust has settled on the Astros' victory parade, which can mean only one thing ... It's time for the way-too-early 2023 Power Rankings. Sure, free agency hasn't even started yet and a lot of teams will look very different...
MLB
Royals in 'pretty thorough' search for pitching coach
LAS VEGAS -- Almost immediately after Matt Quatraro was hired as the Royals’ manager last week, he and the front office turned their attention to pitching coach candidates, treating lists for the hire as almost equally important to bringing Quatraro into the fold as manager. A week later, the...
MLB
'A dream accomplished': White Sox host ACE signing day
CHICAGO -- As a young man with an abundance of baseball talent, Corey Ray had a plan. The native of the South Side of Chicago was going to use the game as a tool to get an education. “With ACE, I was allowed to do just that,” said the fifth...
MLB
Rays' GM points to team's biggest offseason need
ST. PETERSBURG -- A month ago, Rays president of baseball operations Erik Neander sat at Tropicana Field and identified an obvious weakness in Tampa Bay’s lineup. “I don't know if we've ever had a club that has struggled so much against right-handed pitching as this one did,” Neander said during the Rays’ season-ending press conference, “and that's something we've got to find a way to improve.”
MLB
8 teams that need a title the most
Congratulations to the Houston Astros on their championship. One of the many, many great things about winning a World Series is that it is a culmination: All the troubles and woes that a franchise and its fans might have gone through in the years before they win a World Series stop being “painful memories” and become “compelling backstory.” Your team’s woes vanish in an instant. It all hurts, until it doesn’t.
MLB
The Twins need a starting shortstop. Where will they find one?
This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park's Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Carlos Correa is no longer a Minnesota Twin. Now what?. Correa opting out of the final two years of his three-year, $105.3 million contract...
MLB
A's prospect Gelof sets up for a big finish in AFL
MESA, Ariz. -- After batting .300 in his first 10 Arizona Fall League games, Zack Gelof fell into a 3-for-31 tailspin. He tried not to overthink his struggles and used a three-day break in the developmental league's schedule to reset himself for the final week. In his first game back,...
Comments / 0