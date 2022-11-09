Read full article on original website
Rangers anticipate 2nd big-spending offseason
Almost every move the Rangers have made in the past year -- from the free-agent signings of Corey Seager and Marcus Semien last December to the hiring of Bruce Bochy as the club’s new manager this offseason -- has been with the intent to return to playoff contention and challenge the Astros in the American League West.
Wong's 2023 option picked up by Brewers
MILWAUKEE -- As the 2022 Brewers prepared to play their final game, second baseman Kolten Wong was asked to assess the plusses and minuses of his second season in Milwaukee. He started with the latter. “Obviously the defense is a minus,” Wong said. “I have to get that cleaned up.”...
O's GM enters offseason with eyes on playoffs
Mike Elias has shown an open, honest demeanor while publicly discussing his plans for the Orioles over his four years as general manager. He made it known early that the organization needed to rebuild and that some difficult seasons at the MLB level would likely follow. Now, Elias isn’t hiding...
Rays' GM points to team's biggest offseason need
ST. PETERSBURG -- A month ago, Rays president of baseball operations Erik Neander sat at Tropicana Field and identified an obvious weakness in Tampa Bay’s lineup. “I don't know if we've ever had a club that has struggled so much against right-handed pitching as this one did,” Neander said during the Rays’ season-ending press conference, “and that's something we've got to find a way to improve.”
Cubs name Kelly hitting coach; 11 coaches return from '22
The Cubs on Tuesday announced David Ross’ major league coaching staff for the 2023 season. New to the coaching staff are Dustin Kelly (hitting coach), Jim Adduci (assistant hitting coach, game planning) and Alex Smith (major league coach, data development and process). Eleven coaches are returning from the 2022 season with Juan Cabreja transitioning to assistant hitting coach from staff assistant and Jonathan Mota now a major league coach from staff assistant.
A Rockies prospect with 'intriguing power potential'
This story was excerpted from Thomas Harding’s Rockies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Rockies No. 13 prospect Grant Lavigne looks the part, at 6-foot-4 and his current muscled-up weight of 245 pounds. Lavigne, a 23-year-old first...
Rangers Trade for Atlanta Starting Pitcher
The Texas Rangers nabbed a potential starter for next year's rotation, and didn't give up much.
8 teams that need a title the most
Congratulations to the Houston Astros on their championship. One of the many, many great things about winning a World Series is that it is a culmination: All the troubles and woes that a franchise and its fans might have gone through in the years before they win a World Series stop being “painful memories” and become “compelling backstory.” Your team’s woes vanish in an instant. It all hurts, until it doesn’t.
Royals' GM lays out club's offseason agenda
LAS VEGAS -- While the focus for the Royals right now remains on finalizing manager Matt Quatraro’s staff, discussions about offseason moves remain prominent, especially when talking with other teams at the GM Meetings this week in Las Vegas. Pitching remains a priority, but the Royals would like to...
Rox push for pitching, pitching and more pitching
Rockies general manager Bill Schmidt has focused on improving his team’s pitching during the General Managers Meetings this week in Las Vegas. Discussions are preliminary, with teams assessing potential trade matches and free agents eligible to sign only with their current teams until Thursday at 3 p.m. MT. But Schmidt is clear about the Rockies’ key need.
Bucs announce 2nd round of Minor League honors
The Pirates announced their second batch of end-of-season Minor League awards, recognizing Jacob Gonzalez and Luis Ortiz as the Manny Sanguillen Teammates of the Year and FCL/Double-A coach Jonathan Prieto as the Danny Murtaugh Coach of the Year. • Pirates announce honors for top Minor League performers. The Manny Sanguillen...
O's announce 2023 Major League coaching staff
The Orioles on Tuesday announced their 2023 Major League Coaching Staff. The club has named Cody Asche Offensive Strategy Coach. All other coaches remain in their same positions: Matt Borgschulte and Ryan Fuller as Co-Hitting Coaches, Tim Cossins as Major League Field Coordinator/Catching Instructor, Fredi Gonzalez as Bench Coach, José Hernandez as Major League Coach, Darren Holmes as Assistant Pitching Coach, Chris Holt as Pitching Coach/Director of Pitching, Tony Mansolino as Third Base Coach and Anthony Sanders as First Base Coach.
Toughest decisions for each team ahead of Rule 5 Draft
Decisions, decisions, decisions. They’re coming fast and furiously in Major League front offices now that the offseason is about to hit full swing. Expect a flurry of moves next Tuesday, when organizations must add eligible players to their 40-man roster or else leave them exposed to the Rule 5 Draft, to be held on Dec. 7 in San Diego.
1 year later, these stars get another chance at free agency
While players like Aaron Judge, Trea Turner and Jacob deGrom are getting their first taste of free agency this offseason, there is another group of players who should be plenty familiar with the process. That includes a number of stars who did this just last year and are back at...
Here's how India wants to improve in '23
CINCINNATI -- Jonathan India’s second Major League season featured a handful of unwanted issues. Leg injuries kept the Reds' second baseman out much of the first half and he often wasn’t himself at the plate. Meanwhile, his team started a rebuild during Spring Training that left the 2021 National League Rookie of the Year suddenly thrust into senior clubhouse leadership.
Pages strikes in key moment for Desert Dogs
MESA, Ariz. -- Andy Pages features some of the best raw power in the Arizona Fall League. He used it to deliver the most important home run of the season thus far. Pages crushed a two-run homer in the eighth inning Wednesday, turning a 4-3 deficit into a 5-4 lead. The fifth-ranked Dodgers prospect singled in another run later in the frame, capping a seven-run outburst by the Glendale Desert Dogs. The 10-4 victory over the Mesa Solar Sox improved Glendale's record to 14-14-1 and clinched a spot in Friday's play-in game.
Cortes taking diligent approach to injury rehab
NEW YORK -- Almost three weeks after injuring his left groin, Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes said he is still in recovery. Cortes, who suffered the injury in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series against the Astros, started rehab last week. The 27-year-old has been working on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. He believes he is close to recovery, but there’s still bruising in the area.
