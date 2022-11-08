Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
Trevor Murdoch Responds To Nick Aldis’ Criticisms Of NWA
Since announcing his intention to depart NWA when his contract ends in January, Nick Aldis and NWA have been engaged in a war of words. Aldis has since been suspended from the promotion following a falling-out with owner Billy Corgan over a difference in creative vision. Aldis also believes that his wife Mickie James has not been afforded the proper amount of respect for her involvement with the NWA Empowerrr event.
ewrestlingnews.com
Watch: Chris Jericho Performs In Costume On The Masked Singer
Chris Jericho may be known as a rock star thanks to Fozzy, but he performed in a much different setting this week. On the latest episode of ‘The Masked Singer,’ Jericho performed in costume as ‘The Bride.’. The hit series sees celebrities perform in disguises, with the...
PWMania
Ric Flair Calling Some People Out “Big Time” Regarding the Plane Ride From Hell
Ric Flair did not appear in the opening intro video of Crown Jewel, but he did appear in the opening intro video of RAW. Ric was asked why he wasn’t in the opening of Crown Jewel:. “I have no idea. Here’s the deal. I don’t care what anybody says....
ewrestlingnews.com
Billy Corgan Has Never Seen The NWA World Title Triple H Owns
You would think that the owner of the National Wrestling Alliance would know the whereabouts of the original NWA Ten Pounds of Gold title belt. However, Billy Corgan revealed to Gerald Brisco that he doesn’t own the original NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title. Corgan was a recent guest of the Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw podcast on YouTube.
wrestlinginc.com
Samu Warns The Bloodline About Sami Zayn
Sami Zayn has wormed his way into the most successful and prominent faction in WWE's landscape today, The Bloodline. The group is spearheaded by the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and also includes the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman. Former WWF World Tag Team Champion Samu, who is a cousin to Reigns, The Usos, and Sikoa, gave a warning to the entire Bloodline about Zayn.
wrestletalk.com
Paul Heyman Responds To Huge Name Wanting Heyman To Be His Manager
Paul Heyman is currently known as the mouthpiece and Special Counsel to Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. His gift of the gab has represented several notable names over the years, including Rob Van Dam, CM Punk and Brock Lesnar. Heyman has since responded to another huge name who recently said he...
stillrealtous.com
Bray Wyatt Reportedly Wants Triple H To Bring Two Former WWE Stars Back
When Bray Wyatt was released last year fans were shocked, and the wrestling world patiently waited to see what was next for the former Universal Champion. Wyatt returned to WWE last month at the Extreme Rules premium live event and he has quickly become one of the WWE’s top stars once again.
wrestletalk.com
Scrapped WWE Plan For Roman Reigns To Lose Championship Revealed
Nixed plans for Roman Reigns to lose WWE title gold at a recent premium live event have been revealed. Roman Reigns is currently recognised as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, after unifying the WWE and Universal titles after defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 in April. Reigns most recently defended...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ken Shamrock Reveals Why He Decided To Leave WWE Back In 1999
Back in 1999, Ken Shamrock made the decision to depart WWE and return to MMA. During a recent appearance on Vlad TV, Shamrock commented on his decision to leave WWE, whether he ended up taking a liking to the wrestling business in the end, and more. You can check out...
ewrestlingnews.com
Impact Wrestling Results (11/10/2022)
Here are the results for the episode of Impact Wrestling airing on November 10, 2022. Did you miss the previous episode? You can catch up with the results here: 11/3. Joe Hendry says the Digital Media Champion should inspire, and Brian Myers isn’t doing that. When he becomes the new champion, all the comments sections will say “We Believe”.
ewrestlingnews.com
Saraya Set For In-Ring Return Against Britt Baker At AEW Full Gear
Saraya is set to return to in-ring action at the AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view event. On Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Saraya confirmed that she is 100 percent cleared to return to in-ring competition. She’ll face Britt Baker at the November 19 pay-per-view event. This will...
ewrestlingnews.com
Elias Says Austin Theory’s Failed MITB Cash-In Attempt Was ‘Bizarre’
During today’s episode of WWE’s ‘The Bump,’ WWE Superstar Elias reacted to Austin Theory cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Seth Rollins for the United States Championship on Monday’s episode of RAW. The older brother of Ezekial says he thought the whole...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Talent To Be In Lifetime Movie ‘Bad Tenant’
Laura ‘The Bunny’ Dennis will be starring in ‘Bad Tenant.’. Tampa Bay Times published a feature story about the AEW talent filming for a role in the Lifetime movie ‘Bad Tenant.’ It was shot in the Tampa Bay area from late October through early November.
ewrestlingnews.com
Road Dogg Reacts To Criticism Over Him Saying Bret Hart Wasn’t A Great Wrestler
Road Dogg shocked a lot of fans when he stated that he didn’t think WWE Hall of Famer Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart was a great wrestler. The former New Age Outlaw member made the comment on a recent episode of his “Oh…You Didn’t Know” podcast. He later posted a video responding to all of the negative feedback from his comments about Hart.
ewrestlingnews.com
News On AEW’s Relationship With Warner Bros. Discovery, Likelihood Of New Rights Deal
We have a new update to pass along regarding AEW’s relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery, and the possibility of a new deal. Last week it was reported that AEW began filming a new reality series for their broadcast partner. The show is expected to be a behind-the-scenes look at...
ewrestlingnews.com
Logan Paul Says He’ll Return To WWE ‘In No Time,’ News On Gargano, ‘Taker, Austin
WWEShop.com is now selling new ugly holiday sweaters, including some for The Undertaker, Steve Austin, John Cena, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. Logan Paul recently posted a video to his Instagram Story, which shows him exercising his legs. The YouTuber also says he’ll return to WWE “in no time.”
ewrestlingnews.com
Nick Aldis Talks His Decision To Leave The NWA, Responds To Billy Corgan’s Comments
Nick Aldis was recently interviewed by Sam Roberts for the latter’s Not Sam Wrestling podcast to discuss several professional wrestling topics. During the podcast, Aldis discussed his decision to leave the NWA, Billy Corgan’s comments reacting to his departure, and more. You can check out some highlights below:
ewrestlingnews.com
Mick Foley Reveals Why AEW Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch Fell Short Of Expectations
During the latest edition of his “Foley Is Pod” on Ad Free Shows podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley commented on AEW’s Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch and why it failed to meet the expectations from the fans. You can check out some highlights from the podcast...
ewrestlingnews.com
Gunther Discusses His Chemistry With Sheamus, Potential Imperium vs. Bloodline WarGames Match
WWE star Gunther was recently did an interview with Steve Fall for Ten Count to discuss several professional wrestling topics. Gunther discussed his matches with Sheamus and the potential of a Imperium vs. Bloodline WarGames match. Here are the highlights:. His matches with Sheamus:. I mean, overall I would say...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bray Wyatt Gets Physical With L.A. Knight On SmackDown, More
During Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Bray Wyatt got into it with L.A. Knight. In a backstage segment, Knight was being interviewed when Wyatt showed up. This led to Knight telling the latter to go back to his “romper room” and play with his puppetts, which resulted in Wyatt hitting him with a headbutt.
