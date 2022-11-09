Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fugitive Bookkeeper Apprehended After 8 Years, Sentenced to Federal PrisonTaxBuzzIndianapolis, IN
Ex-Husband Kills Former Wife's New Husband At Her Mother's Funeral In IndianapolisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Is Unexpectedly Closing Stores In DecemberBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Closes Stores In IndianaBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
thebutlercollegian.com
Women’s basketball vs. Chicago State: Beyond the box score
Graduate student Rachel McLimore (40) drives around a screen in practice on Oct. 6. Photo by Lauren Hough. SARAH HOHMAN | SPORTS CO-EDITOR | shohman@butler.edu. The women’s basketball team won their first game since Dec. 22, 2021 in their season opener Wednesday night against Chicago State, 84-57. Sophomore Sydney Jaynes was the only returning player from last season’s squad in the starting lineup. Graduate students Shay Frederick and Rachel McLimore, junior Anna Mortag and first-year Jordan Meulemans joined Jaynes on the court to start the season. Let’s go beyond the box score of the Bulldogs’ victory over the Cougars.
thebutlercollegian.com
Butler Sports Weekly Preview
Redshirt senior defensive back Connor Reid looks to the sideline during Butler’s 31-0 win against Dayton. Photo by Claire Runkel. CYBIL STILLSON | SPORTS REPORTER | cstillson@butler.edu. Wednesday, Nov. 9. Women’s basketball vs. Chicago State. The women’s basketball team will tip off against Chicago State at 7 p.m....
thebutlercollegian.com
Butler Sports Weekly Recap
Fifth year goalkeeper Gabriel Gjergii looks onto the field during his shut-out against Xavier on Nov. 2. Photo by Grace Hensley. The Butler men’s soccer team scored in the last 13 seconds of the game to tie Xavier 3-3 for the final score of the game. The Bulldogs ended their regular season with a 9-5-3 record and secured the No. 4 seed in the Big East Tournament. Butler scored on goals from senior Hemi Nasser, senior Wilmer Cabrera Jr. and first-year Palmer Ault.
Tri-City Herald
How to Watch Indiana Basketball Against Bethune-Cookman
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana and Bethune-Cookman match up for the first time in program history on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Indiana is coming off an 88-53 win over Morehead State in the season opener on Monday. After a bit of a slow start, the Hoosiers locked in on the defensive end and overpowered Morehead State in the paint.
thebutlercollegian.com
Perrin Barnes: A dedicated defender for the Dawgs
Perrin Barnes prepares to kick the ball during Butler’s win over Providence in the first round of the Big East Tournament. Photo by Grace Hensley. Senior defender Perrin Barnes looks to cap off his already success-filled player resume by leading the Butler men’s soccer team to a Big East Championship title this fall.
Coach TV: Mike Woodson updates Jackson-Davis' injury, talks Kentucky series, previews Bethune-Cookman
Watch and read what Indiana head coach Mike Woodson had to say Wednesday ahead of the Hoosiers' home game against Bethune-Cookman on Thursday night. "Well, (John) Cal(ipari) and I are very good friends. We've been very good friends for very many years, back when both of us were in the NBA and he's had a long run at the college level. We've always shared ideas of basketball from an X's and O's standpoint over the years. So, my thing is I can't say a whole lot until there's a contract inked, but, yes, I would love to see the game back in play. I know he's for it and I'm for it, too. So until a contract is executed, it's kind of a moot point right now. But we're hoping something in the near future will be executed, then we can really talk about the series once it's done. But right now, it's still in the talking stages."
Myles Colvin Signs National Letter of Intent With Purdue Basketball
Myles Colvin is a four-star recruit out of Heritage Christian High School in Indianapolis and the first commitment for Purdue in the class of 2023. The rising junior averaged 18.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per game last season as a sophomore.
What Mike Woodson Said After Indiana's First Regular Season Win Over Morehead State
Listen to or read about what Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson had to say following the Hoosiers' 88-53 win over Morehead State to start off the regular season.
thebutlercollegian.com
Men’s basketball vs. New Orleans: Beyond the box score
Graduate student center Manny Bates rises up for a thunderous dunk over a Privateer defender on Nov. 7. Photo by Lauren Hough. Butler men’s basketball begins their regular season with an 89-53 blowout victory over the New Orleans Privateers. Graduate student center Manny Bates shined in his debut for the team, leading all players in points and rebounds with 25 points and 11 rebounds — he also logged a game-high three blocks.
thebutlercollegian.com
Butler Collegian Newscast 11/09/22
Co-multimedia editor Ethan Polak has the latest on President Danko’s State of the University address as well as the next big events happening at the Butler Arts and Events Center. Multimedia reporter Eva Hallman also caught up with the Butler football head coach to discuss their recent success.
thebutlercollegian.com
Butler alum Amanda Kowalski shines for Chicago Red Stars
Amanda Kowalski battles for a ball with a Seton Hall defender in a match on Sept. 26, 2021. Collegian file photo. Nov. 12, 2021, was an emotional and memorable day for Butler women’s soccer alum and current Chicago Red Stars defender Amanda Kowalski. The Bulldogs had just lost to Wisconsin in the first round of the NCAA Tournament 2-1, ending her nearly six-year-long run with the program.
Another Layden in a Purdue uniform
Mckenna Layden, a 6-foot-2 guard from Kokomo, Indiana, signed her national letter of intent to play for the Boilermakers on Wednesday morning. Purdue will now have two “M. Layden”s on a women’s basketball uniform as Mckenna’s sister, Madison Layden, is currently a junior guard on the team.
thedailyhoosier.com
Jakai Newton signing with IU this week, working his way back to the court following an injury
After six months spent behind the scenes, Jakai Newton is eagerly looking forward to a bright future. His road to making things official with Indiana concludes this week, and his road back to the basketball court will follow soon thereafter. Newton tells The Daily Hoosier he is planning to sign...
crimsonquarry.com
It’s time to give Indiana basketball’s student section an assist
One of the worst things you can do as a basketball player? Rile up the opposing crowd. Sure, it’s fun and injects some energy, but you have to hold up your end of that bargain. If you poke the bear and then play sloppy basketball, you’re gonna have to pay the piper. Morehead State’s Jake Wolfe learned that the hard way.
Southside Times
Southside high schools place in annual state finals marching band competition
The 49th Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) State Finals for High School Marching Bands were held Saturday, Nov. 5, in Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis. Center Grove High School placed 10th in the Class A category, while Greenwood Community High School placed fourth in Class B. ISSMA is proud to...
cbs4indy.com
$12,000 worth of items stolen from Denver Nugget player’s Indianapolis hotel room
INDIANAPOLIS — A police report reveals that NBA star Michael Porter Jr. had thousands of dollars worth of items and cash stolen from his Indianapolis hotel room the night before he was set to play against the Pacers. Porter, who plays for the Denver Nuggets, filed the police report...
Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — While the record-setting Powerball run might have come to an end on Monday after the $2.04 billion jackpot was claimed by a lucky Californian, Hoosier weren’t left completely holding an empty bag. Five considerably smaller winning tickets were sold in Indiana, the Hoosier Lottery announced, including two $100,000 tickets that were purchased in […]
WANE-TV
Georgetown Square adding 2 more restaurant options
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne’s Georgetown area will soon have more dining options. Georgetown Square announced Wednesday that two new restaurants were moving into the shopping center. New York Pizza and Grill Kabobs, which specializes in grilled kabobs, Pakistani and Indian food, pizza and Italian food...
Dubbed Indiana’s Stonehenge, Browning Mountain is the Hoosier State’s Best Kept Secret
Did you know Indiana has its very own version of Stonehenge?. First off what exactly is Stonehenge? We've seen photos online, and maybe you have even been lucky enough to travel to England to see Stonehenge for yourself, but do you know what exactly Stonehenge is?. Stonehenge is a prehistoric...
thebutlercollegian.com
A Core Curriculum requirement impacting the community
ICR course requirements offer students an opportunity to expand their horizons. Photo by Eva Hallman. MASON KUPIAINEN | STAFF REPORTER | mkupiainen@butler.edu. Spring semester class registration is in full swing, and many students may find themselves trying to decide what class to take to fulfill the Indianapolis community requirement — otherwise known as an ICR. Butler University’s website defines these classes as “[involving] students in a wide range of reciprocal community partnerships wherein they can integrate classroom knowledge with active experiences in the Indianapolis community.” The core curriculum requirement can be fulfilled through a variety of classes through a student’s major, minor or simply taken as an elective.
