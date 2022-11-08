Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Tag Team Match Set For Monday’s Episode Of WWE RAW
WWE has announced that Riddle & Elias will take on Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) in tag team action on this Monday’s episode of RAW. “Ever since returning, Elias has had a tough time, most recently suffering a loss to Otis. He has, however, found a fan in...
ewrestlingnews.com
Digital Media Championship Changes Hands On Impact Wrestling
Joe Hendry captured the Digital Media Championship from Brian Myers in the opening match of this week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. This win marks Hendry’s first title with Impact Wrestling, and ends Myers’ reign at 113 days. Myers had held the title since defeating Rich Swann at Against All Odds on July 1st.
ewrestlingnews.com
Rhea Ripley Names Who She Wants At WrestleMania
Speaking to USA Network Insider, Rhea Ripley looked into the future and named who she hopes to face at WWE WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles next April:. “I think it would have to be myself and Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship. Whenever we step in the ring together, it’s magic. So if we could do it on a bigger scale and have the title on the line, I think it would be absolutely fantastic.”
ewrestlingnews.com
Bray Wyatt Wants Two Ex-Superstars To Return To WWE
Bray Wyatt is back with WWE, and his return to the promotion could see other ex-Superstars return. Wyatt returned to WWE at the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event, 15 months after his controversial release. Wrestle Votes reports that Wyatt is hopeful that he will be working with former Superstars Bo...
ewrestlingnews.com
Saraya Immediately Contacted Sasha Banks After Being Cleared To Wrestle Again
Saraya contacted Sasha Banks immediately after being cleared to wrestle, the AEW star has confirmed. At a WWE Live event in December 2017, Saraya suffered an injury during a match with Banks, which would force the Brit to retire the following April. Speaking on ‘The Sessions’ Saraya told Renee Paquette...
ewrestlingnews.com
Gunther Discusses His Chemistry With Sheamus, Potential Imperium vs. Bloodline WarGames Match
WWE star Gunther was recently did an interview with Steve Fall for Ten Count to discuss several professional wrestling topics. Gunther discussed his matches with Sheamus and the potential of a Imperium vs. Bloodline WarGames match. Here are the highlights:. His matches with Sheamus:. I mean, overall I would say...
ewrestlingnews.com
Trevor Murdoch Responds To Nick Aldis’ Criticisms Of NWA
Since announcing his intention to depart NWA when his contract ends in January, Nick Aldis and NWA have been engaged in a war of words. Aldis has since been suspended from the promotion following a falling-out with owner Billy Corgan over a difference in creative vision. Aldis also believes that his wife Mickie James has not been afforded the proper amount of respect for her involvement with the NWA Empowerrr event.
ewrestlingnews.com
Impact News: Delirious Set to Return Next Week, Impact in 60 Episodes
PWInsider reports that Delirious is set to return on next week’s Impact Wrestling tapings in Louisville. The star previously joined the production team for MLW last month. Additionally, PWInsider reports that the next Impact in 60 episodes will focus on Davey Richards and Triple X.
ewrestlingnews.com
The Updated Card For Impact Wrestling’s ‘Over Drive’ Pay-Per-View Event
Following this week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV, we now have the updated lineup for the Over Drive pay-per-view event, which takes place in Louisville, KY on November 18th and airs on Impact! Plus. You can check out the updated Impact Wrestling Over Drive card below:. Impact World...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Veteran Expected To Return To Action Soon
Robert Roode is expected to return to the ring soon and may possibly switch WWE brands when he does. In September, the veteran wrestler shared a picture of Southlake Orthopaedics in Birmingham, Alabama, and acknowledged going home after what he believed was a successful trip. He also mentioned that he was suffering from injuries.
ewrestlingnews.com
Ken Shamrock Reveals Why He Decided To Leave WWE Back In 1999
Back in 1999, Ken Shamrock made the decision to depart WWE and return to MMA. During a recent appearance on Vlad TV, Shamrock commented on his decision to leave WWE, whether he ended up taking a liking to the wrestling business in the end, and more. You can check out...
ewrestlingnews.com
QT Marshall Pokes Fun At Danhausen, News On Adam Cole & Orange Cassidy
AEW wrestler QT Marshall appeared on last night’s episode of AEW Rampage, hitting Danhausen with a Piledriver on the steel ring steps. Following the show, Marshall took to Twitter to poke fun at the Very Evil, Very Nice one:. ShopAEW.com is selling a limited number of special Orange Cassidy...
ewrestlingnews.com
PHOTO: Liv Morgan Meets Up With AEW Wrestler
Liv Morgan took to Twitter earlier today to share a photo of herself with AEW wrestler Abadon. She captioned the pic with,. In other news, NJPW wrestler Konosuke Takeshita recently took to Twitter to react to being called the ‘GOAT.’ He wrote,. “I was called the GOAT a...
ewrestlingnews.com
Scrapped Match From Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite Revealed
There were plans for a match that was canceled from Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The episode included six matches, with the main event featuring Bryan Danielson’s two-out-of-three falls victory against Sammy Guevara. Per Fightful Select, there was originally one more match planned for the show, featuring Darby...
ewrestlingnews.com
Two Top Japanese Wrestlers To Appear On Next Week’s Live Episode Of AEW Rampage
AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter following last night’s episode of AEW Rampage to announce a new match for next week’s live episode of Rampage, which takes place from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. This will be the go-home show before AEW Full Gear 2022.
ewrestlingnews.com
The Wrestling World Reacts To Saraya Being Cleared To Compete
Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite saw Saraya clarifying whether she’s cleared to compete in the ring. While it appeared as if she had some bad news (sorry, Wade!) for the fans in attendance, she ultimately revealed that All Elite Wrestling cleared her for competition and that she would face Britt Baker D.M.D. at AEW Full Gear on Nov. 19.
ewrestlingnews.com
El Hijo Del Vikingo Set To Make GCW Debut, Two Big MLW: Fusion Matches
El Hijo Del Vikingo will be making his official debut with Gamechanger Wrestling (GCW) at its Amerikaz Most Wanted event, which takes place on December 16th in Los Angeles, California. Also advertised for the show include: Nick Gage, Pagano, Blake Christian, Nick Wayne, Joey Janela, EFFY, and Masha Slamovich. We’ve...
ewrestlingnews.com
Paul Heyman Responds To Notable Name Wanting Him To Be His Manager
Roman Reigns retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship over Logan Paul in the main event of Crown Jewel last Saturday. Logan’s brother, Jake, was involved in the match. It’s been reported that Jake and WWE are interested in working together again down the line. Jake Paul was speaking...
ewrestlingnews.com
Billy Corgan Has Never Seen The NWA World Title Triple H Owns
You would think that the owner of the National Wrestling Alliance would know the whereabouts of the original NWA Ten Pounds of Gold title belt. However, Billy Corgan revealed to Gerald Brisco that he doesn’t own the original NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title. Corgan was a recent guest of the Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw podcast on YouTube.
ewrestlingnews.com
Crown Jewel Draws Lowest WWE PPV Number Ever
The pay-per-view numbers for WWE Crown Jewel have been revealed. In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that the premium live event held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia scored the lowest numbers for a WWE PPV ever. Meltzer wrote, “PPV numbers for the show were 6,500, the lowest for any...
Comments / 0