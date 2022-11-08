Read full article on original website
Trevor Murdoch Responds To Nick Aldis’ Criticisms Of NWA
Since announcing his intention to depart NWA when his contract ends in January, Nick Aldis and NWA have been engaged in a war of words. Aldis has since been suspended from the promotion following a falling-out with owner Billy Corgan over a difference in creative vision. Aldis also believes that his wife Mickie James has not been afforded the proper amount of respect for her involvement with the NWA Empowerrr event.
Watch: Chris Jericho Performs In Costume On The Masked Singer
Chris Jericho may be known as a rock star thanks to Fozzy, but he performed in a much different setting this week. On the latest episode of ‘The Masked Singer,’ Jericho performed in costume as ‘The Bride.’. The hit series sees celebrities perform in disguises, with the...
Digital Media Championship Changes Hands On Impact Wrestling
Joe Hendry captured the Digital Media Championship from Brian Myers in the opening match of this week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. This win marks Hendry’s first title with Impact Wrestling, and ends Myers’ reign at 113 days. Myers had held the title since defeating Rich Swann at Against All Odds on July 1st.
Saraya Set For In-Ring Return Against Britt Baker At AEW Full Gear
Saraya is set to return to in-ring action at the AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view event. On Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Saraya confirmed that she is 100 percent cleared to return to in-ring competition. She’ll face Britt Baker at the November 19 pay-per-view event. This will...
Backstage News On Why Bandido Chose To Sign With AEW Over WWE
Bandido had been offered an AEW contract after a strong performance against Chris Jericho on the September 28th episode of Dynamite. It wasn’t until recently, however, that Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter confirmed that Bandido signed the deal. WWE was also interested in signing him. The deal...
WWE Reveals Several New Hires
The WWE Careers page on Twitter announced its monthly ‘welcome to WWE’ clip for hires made by the company in October 2022. The most notable of those names is Rob Fee, who was directly involved in the creative for Bray Wyatt’s WWE return. Here is the list:
News On AEW’s Relationship With Warner Bros. Discovery, Likelihood Of New Rights Deal
We have a new update to pass along regarding AEW’s relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery, and the possibility of a new deal. Last week it was reported that AEW began filming a new reality series for their broadcast partner. The show is expected to be a behind-the-scenes look at...
It’s Official – The WWE 24/7 Championship Is No More
The WWE 24/7 Championship is no more. During Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, Nikki Cross defeated Dana Brooke to capture the championship. After her win, Cross attempted to throw the title in the trash but missed. On the official WWE.com website, the title is now being listed as being...
AEW Set To Make Its Debut In The UK
All Elite Wrestling is coming to the United Kingdom. During Wednesday night’s episode of Dynamite, AEW commentator Tony Schiavone announced that a live event in the country will be taking place in 2023. The official announcement regarding the event and where it’ll be taking place will be coming on...
The Young Bucks & Kenny Omega Backstage At AEW Dynamite, Archer/Starks Plans
According to a report from Pwinsider, both The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega were backstage for last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. MJF and Colt Cabana were not at the show. Lance Archer attacking Ricky Starks on AEW Dynamite will lead to their planned Rampage match being pushed back to next week.
Paul Heyman Reveals What He Likes About WWE’s New Creative Direction
WWE’s Paul Heyman was recently interviewed on WWE’s After The Bell podcast to discuss several professional wrestling topics, including how WWE has been using the on-screen dynamics of multiple characters together to put on compelling performances. He used The Bloodline as a prime example. He said,. “New superstars,...
A Stacked Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite
We’ve got a stacked lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, including a Trios Championship match, Toni Storm vs. The Bunny for the AEW Interim Women’s World Championship, and more. You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite below:
Mick Foley Reveals Why AEW Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch Fell Short Of Expectations
During the latest edition of his “Foley Is Pod” on Ad Free Shows podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley commented on AEW’s Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch and why it failed to meet the expectations from the fans. You can check out some highlights from the podcast...
El Hijo Del Vikingo Set To Make GCW Debut, Two Big MLW: Fusion Matches
El Hijo Del Vikingo will be making his official debut with Gamechanger Wrestling (GCW) at its Amerikaz Most Wanted event, which takes place on December 16th in Los Angeles, California. Also advertised for the show include: Nick Gage, Pagano, Blake Christian, Nick Wayne, Joey Janela, EFFY, and Masha Slamovich. We’ve...
Tony Khan Explains Why ROH Final Battle Will Take Place In The Afternoon
ROH will present its Final Battle pay-per-view event from the University of Texas at Arlington on Saturday, December 10th, with a special start time of 4 PM Eastern. WWE will also hold NXT Deadline on Peacock on the night of December 10th. It will be the third ROH pay-per-view in the Tony Khan period of ownership.
High Stakes #1 Contender’s Match Set For WWE SmackDown This Week
At least, that’s the vibe after it was announced that Ronda Rousey’s next opponent for her SmackDown Women’s Championship would be determined in a Six-Pack Challenge match on SmackDown this week. Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Shotzi, Sonya Deville, Lacey Evans, and Xia Li will battle for the chance to take on the Baddest Woman on the Planet on an unspecified date.
News On Ticket Sales For Several Upcoming AEW Events
You can check out some updated ticket sale numbers for several upcoming AEW events below, courtesy of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:. Next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Bridgeport, CT has 2,373 tickets out. AEW Rampage in Newark, NJ on November 18th has 5,100 tickets out. AEW Full Gear...
Tony Khan Teases Future AEW Pay-Per-View Coming To Boston
AEW could be hosting a future pay-per-view event in Boston, Massachusetts according to recent comments made by Tony Khan. This week’s tapings of Dynamite and Rampage took AEW to the Cradle of Liberty and saw Bryan Danielson defeat Sammy Guevara in the main event. Before the taping of Rampage...
Crown Jewel Draws Lowest WWE PPV Number Ever
The pay-per-view numbers for WWE Crown Jewel have been revealed. In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that the premium live event held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia scored the lowest numbers for a WWE PPV ever. Meltzer wrote, “PPV numbers for the show were 6,500, the lowest for any...
Wheeler Yuta Reveals What The Blackpool Combat Club’s Group Chat Is Like
During a recent appearance on the “Mack Mania” podcast, AEW wrestler Wheeler Yuta commented on being a member of the Blackpool Combat Club and what their group chat is like. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On the Blackpool Combat Club’s group chat: “I...
