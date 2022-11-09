One of the most significant statements that should embody Alabama football came on the hardwood during the Crimson Tide’s 2020-21 men’s basketball season. When the clock hit triple zero in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Championship Game, Nate Oats was fired up as crimson and white confetti fell to the court. Alabama earned an 80-79 victory over Louisiana State University, and Herbert Jones said “there is no pressure when you are having fun.” Jones, a native of Greensboro, Ala., was the team leader, and he embraced the pressure that comes with any Alabama athletics program. Jones knew having fun, holding others accountable, and performing at your best leads to success. Alabama basketball made a run to the Sweet 16 that year before losing to the UCLA Bruins.

