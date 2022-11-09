Read full article on original website
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama’s run defense will be the X-factor in matchup against Ole Miss
Alabama football is 1-2 in its three road games against Southeastern Conference opponents. The Crimson Tide’s run defense was an issue in its two losses. Alabama allowed 182 rushing yards versus Tennessee and 185 yards against LSU. Both teams totaled two rushing touchdowns apiece. Arkansas lost to the Tide at home; however, the Razorbacks collected 187 yards rushing with two scores. Alabama enters Saturday’s meeting with Ole Miss as the third-worst SEC defense against the run, averaging 185 yards per game. Mississippi, on the other hand, carries the SEC’s No. 1 rushing offense with 267.4 yards per game. Quinshon Judkins, a native of Pike Road, Ala., is having an impactful freshman season. He leads the Rebels with 1,034 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Despite likely elimination, SEC Shorts offers Alabama a 'Playoff experience' for one day
SEC Shorts is giving Alabama a day the Crimson Tide will remember for a long time, even though the Crimson Tide are all but eliminated from College Football Playoff contention. “They were taking it pretty hard, and that’s when everyone decided to come together and create a Playoff experience that’s...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama RB Roydell Williams says players need to ‘step up’ and ‘finish’ to end season strong
One of the most significant statements that should embody Alabama football came on the hardwood during the Crimson Tide’s 2020-21 men’s basketball season. When the clock hit triple zero in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Championship Game, Nate Oats was fired up as crimson and white confetti fell to the court. Alabama earned an 80-79 victory over Louisiana State University, and Herbert Jones said “there is no pressure when you are having fun.” Jones, a native of Greensboro, Ala., was the team leader, and he embraced the pressure that comes with any Alabama athletics program. Jones knew having fun, holding others accountable, and performing at your best leads to success. Alabama basketball made a run to the Sweet 16 that year before losing to the UCLA Bruins.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama safety DeMarcco Hellams says ‘nobody is quitting’ on the team after loss to LSU
How will Alabama football respond to finishing the season after a loss to Louisiana State University?. Crimson Tide fans will be looking at Saturday’s matchup versus Mississippi at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Coach Nick Saban and a few players have discussed the pride that remains in Alabama’s building, despite having two losses. Experienced players such as Byron Young, Javion Cohen, and DeMarcco Hellams are getting young guys to understand there is still a lot to play for.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama continues prep work for Mississippi Rebels
Alabama football continued its prep work for Mississippi on Wednesday. After a loss to LSU, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide look to right the ship against the Rebels. A few players spoke during media availability and this team has a lot to play for. Alabama has an opportunity to grab the keys from LSU for the SEC West if the Tigers lose to Arkansas and Texas A&M. Lane Kiffin looks to be the third former Saban assistant to beat him.
tdalabamamag.com
Joel Klatt of FOX is not buying ‘the dynasty’ is dead’ talk for Alabama
People have been discussing ‘the dynasty is dead’ for Alabama since its second loss of the season to LSU, but one national media pundit is not buying it. Joel Klatt of FOX Sports is choosing not to take the bait. He thinks Alabama is ‘still going to be Alabama.’ The Crimson Tide has a chance to get in the SEC Championship Game if it wins out and LSU loses to Arkansas and Texas A&M. It is a long shot for the Tide, but we have seen crazier things in college football. ESPN is giving Alabama a 17 percent chance of making the CFP.
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban feels Alabama missed out by not recruiting Quinshon Judkins
Nick Saban feels the Crimson missed out by not offering and recruiting former three-star running back and Ole Miss’ freshman star, Quinshon Judkins. Judkins has burst onto the scene in Oxford. The former Pike Road High School star and Alabama native has 1,036 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns on the season. He leads the SEC in rushing scores.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs named a finalist for the Hornung Award
Alabama’s Jahmyr Gibbs was selected as a finalist for the Paul Hornung Award, the Louisville Sports Commission announced Thursday. Gibbs is one of four finalists for the Hornung and is joined by Jack Colletto (Oregon State), Emeka Egbuka (Ohio State) and Will Shipley (Clemson) to make up the group. DeVonta Smith became the Crimson Tide’s first and only recipient of the award when he took home the hardware at the end of the 2020 season.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama players still believe they have a lot to play for despite two losses
Alabama has a slim chance to play for a Southeastern Conference Championship, but the College Football Playoff opportunity is gone. The season has been disappointing and frustrating for the Crimson Tide, but Nick Saban said there is still pride in the organization. Big names in national media are dusting off “the dynasty is dead” narrative and putting it back out there.
aseaofred.com
Local “legend” Brody Peebles returning home to play at Alabama
Liberty sophomore guard Brody Peebles grew up about 100 miles from Tuscaloosa, Alabama in Hartselle. It was natural for him to become a fan of the Crimson Tide growing up, even dreaming of one day playing basketball for the hometown team. As he attended high school at Hartselle High School,...
tdalabamamag.com
Brayson Hubbard named Mississippi 6A Mr. Football
Alabama 2023 athlete commit, Brayson Hubbard was named the Mississippi class 6A Mr. Football Thursday. Hubbard attends Ocean Springs High School in Mississippi, and he garners a three-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. He plays on both sides of the football for Ocean Springs, but the Crimson Tide plan to line him up at safety.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama kicker Will Reichard named a semifinalist for Lou Groza Award
The University of Alabama football program has fielded good placekickers, but will it gain its first Lou Groza Award winner?. Will Reichard, a senior from Hoover, Ala., is one of 20 semifinalists selected for the nation’s top kicker honor. The announcement came Thursday morning from the Palm Beach Sports...
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban addresses former QB Greg McElroy’s concerns over the program
Alabama is in a strange spot since its loss to LSU last weekend. For the first time in a long while, there are outside questions from the media surrounding the program’s future which would easily be dismissed in the past. The Crimson Tide’s former quarterback and national champion, Greg McElroy, detailed some of his concerns on his podcast Always College Football.
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Alabama football Tuesday practice ahead of Ole Miss
Alabama football continued its preparation from Ole Miss in full pads Tuesday on the Thomas Drew Practice Fields. Here is video from the Crimson Tide’s Monday practice. The video can be streamed above.
tdalabamamag.com
Former Alabama LB has one message for the Crimson Tide going forward
Alabama head coach Nick Saban wants the program to get better, but it starts with him. The seven-time national champion looks to improve all areas to finish the season strong, but one of his former players wants him to focus on one thing in particular. Tim Williams, a native of Baton Rouge, La., came to the University of Alabama in its 2013 recruiting class. He has been one of the most vocal players on Twitter about how the defense must return to what it once was.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama kicker Will Reichard makes program history
Will Reichard has served as one of the most consistent players of the Nick Saban era at Alabama. He stands alone in program history for the most points scored all time. Reichard, a native of Hoover, Ala., has 388 career points since arriving on campus as a three-star in the 2019 class. Leigh Tiffin, Jeremy Shelley, Van Tiffin, Philip Doyle, Michael Proctor, and Peter Kim were some of the best kickers in Crimson Tide history. Reichard has surpassed all of them with his latest feat.
Bham Now
UAB ranked in the top 8% of global universities
In a new report from the U.S. News & World Report, University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) has been ranked in the top 8 percent of global universities and as the highest-ranked school in Alabama. The ranking is detailed in a new report that spotlights the Best Global Universities rankings...
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Alabama
Mashed compiled a list of the best pizza places in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Alabama State Superintendent’s Son Struck by Car on University of Alabama Campus
The son of the Alabama state superintendent of schools is recovering after he was struck by a car on the campus of the University of Alabama late last week. Dr. Eric Mackey posted on Facebook Wednesday evening about the incident, which occurred Friday afternoon. According to the post, his son...
This Is The Most Violent City In The State Of Alabama
I've done lots of research on the scariest places and cities in Alabama, as well as America. I wish violent crimes were not an everyday occurrence in Alabama. Wish in one hand, and, well, you-know-what in the other hand....and see which one fills up first. As we get ready for...
