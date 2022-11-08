ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

San Diego Padres may be changing Fernando Tatis Jr.’s role

Fernando Tatis Jr. was supposed to be the shortstop of the present and future for the San Diego Padres. That may have changed. According to Alden Gonzalez at ESPN, Tatis may no longer have a home at short. Instead, he could get time at short, second, center, and left as the Padres could look to turn him into a super utility player.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge free agency: 3 reasons Red Sox must sign star slugger

The MLB offseason is officially upon us, and it hasn’t taken long for the rumor mill to be set ablaze in the early going here. The free agent class this offseason is absolutely electric, and it looks like plenty of big name players will be finding new homes this offseason. Of course, it goes without saying that Aaron Judge is the name that will draw the most attention on the market, and for good reason.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Derek Jeter finally reveals the real reason behind No. 2 jersey number

A single-digit number seemed to predestine Derek Jeter for Yankees greatness, the real reason behind him getting that jersey number is shockingly ordinary. When Derek Jeter got No. 2 as his jersey number from the New York Yankees, it was one of the last single-digit numbers available. The rest of the single-digit numbers — save for 6 — had been worn by legends like Mickey Mantle, Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, and others, already retired by the organization.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

The Rays Are Reportedly Shopping A Handful Of Players

The Tampa Bay Rays have always been a team that operates in a small market. With limited funds, the Rays typically do not go out of their way to try and sign high-profile free agents or make blockbuster trades. Instead, Tampa Bay builds from within and then trades their assets...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Yardbarker

Red Sox Reportedly Showing Interest In All-Star Starter Among Others

It appears that the Boston Red Sox will be proactive in the pitching market this offseason. Starting on Thursday at 5 p.m. ET, all Major League Baseball free agents are free to sign wherever they please. It appears that the Red Sox will not wait around for their top targets to fall off the board.
BOSTON, MA
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Pete Rose’s plea for Hall of Fame

Pete Rose has stepped up his quest to make the Hall of Fame. The 81-year-old Rose sent a letter to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred this week asking to be reinstated to baseball so he can be considered for the Hall of Fame. Former MLB commissioner Bart Giamatti banned Rose from baseball in 1989 for betting on the sport in the 1980s while serving as manager of the Cincinnati Reds. Rose petitioned Manfred to be reinstated in 2015, but was denied.
NBC Sports

Six realistic free agents Red Sox should target this offseason

This is the offseason for Chaim Bloom to go outside his comfort zone. The Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer has gone bargain hunting since joining the front office in late 2019, but a reluctance to spend in free agency this time around could alter the course of the franchise.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Bogaerts joins two ex-Red Sox among Silver Slugger award winners

Xander Bogaerts has added more silver to his collection. The veteran shortstop won his fifth career Silver Slugger award on Thursday as the top offensive shortstop in the American League. Bogaerts, who captured his second consecutive award, hit .307 with 15 home runs and 73 RBIs this season. He led all qualified shortstops with a .307 average and a .377 on-base percentage.
BOSTON, MA
MLB

Here are the free agents for every team

Here is a team-by-team breakdown of the notable free agents and players with options for all 30 MLB clubs this offseason. OF Jackie Bradley Jr., RHP David Phelps, RHP Ross Stripling. After picking up Anthony Bass’ $3 million club option, the Blue Jays could be interested in a reunion with...
MINNESOTA STATE
Sports Business Journal

Red Sox's Chaim Bloom entering critical offseason

With every other team in the AL East “better situated” than the Red Sox, Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom has “roughly four months to change that,” according to Peter Abraham of the BOSTON GLOBE. Bloom “deserves credit for the 2021 season," which saw the Red Sox advance to the ALCS in what was "not some fluke." Bloom "assembled a good team,” but that good work was “undone this past season.” That the Red Sox have yet to sign 3B Rafael Devers to a long-term contract extension is “something even other teams are puzzled about.” And Bloom’s “fervent insistence” that retaining SS Xander Bogaerts is a "top priority feels more like a public relations strategy that came out of a conference room at Fenway Park than their actual intent.” Bloom took over a little more than three years ago and the 2023 season “may decide his future.” Former GM Ben Cherington “put together a World Series champion in his second season and was fired in August of his fourth season." Former President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski was "fired in his fourth season less than a year after winning the World Series.” Bloom on the state of the organization said, “I’m optimistic. We had a rough year. ... But we have a dramatically improved farm system, we have an organizational talent base that’s getting stronger and stronger” (BOSTON GLOBE, 11/8).
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Tomase: Red Sox rotation taking shape, but badly needs top-end stability

The Red Sox haven't made a move yet in free agency, but already the shell of a rotation is taking shape. James Paxton's somewhat surprising decision to exercise his $4 million option, along with the announcement that ace reliever Garrett Whitlock will shift to the rotation, provides some early clarity to a group that should still receive significant reinforcements this winter.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy