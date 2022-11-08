Read full article on original website
Yankees could trade starting infielder for pitching support
The New York Yankees, represented by Brian Cashman, have been in discussion regarding trades at the GM meetings in Las Vegas this week. Cashman specifically noted that he’s discussed his abundance of infielders and spoken about prospective deals that could go through with free agency opening up. Out of...
How White Sox already have 1st big signing of winter
The White Sox have work to do addressing their roster this winter after a disappointing 2022 season. But Rick Hahn and Co. didn’t have to wait until the Hot Stove ignited to make their first big signing: bench coach Charlie Montoyo. New White Sox manager Pedro Grifol has an...
San Diego Padres may be changing Fernando Tatis Jr.’s role
Fernando Tatis Jr. was supposed to be the shortstop of the present and future for the San Diego Padres. That may have changed. According to Alden Gonzalez at ESPN, Tatis may no longer have a home at short. Instead, he could get time at short, second, center, and left as the Padres could look to turn him into a super utility player.
We React To Verlander Opting Out & Discuss Astros' Free Agency
Aaron Judge free agency: 3 reasons Red Sox must sign star slugger
The MLB offseason is officially upon us, and it hasn’t taken long for the rumor mill to be set ablaze in the early going here. The free agent class this offseason is absolutely electric, and it looks like plenty of big name players will be finding new homes this offseason. Of course, it goes without saying that Aaron Judge is the name that will draw the most attention on the market, and for good reason.
Red Sox reveal significant change to starting rotation, bullpen for 2023
The 2023 Boston Red Sox starting rotation isn’t as empty as it seems. After Nathan Eovaldi, Michael Wacha, and Rich Hill all became free agents at the end of the season, the Sox seemed faced with a tall order of overhauling most of their rotation this winter. Or not.
Yankees extend qualifying offers to Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo
Judge and Rizzo now have 10 days to accept or reject the one-year, $19.65 million offer, and if either or both do so and sign elsewhere, the Yankees would get compensation draft pick (or two) following the fourth round of the 2023 MLB Draft.
Derek Jeter finally reveals the real reason behind No. 2 jersey number
A single-digit number seemed to predestine Derek Jeter for Yankees greatness, the real reason behind him getting that jersey number is shockingly ordinary. When Derek Jeter got No. 2 as his jersey number from the New York Yankees, it was one of the last single-digit numbers available. The rest of the single-digit numbers — save for 6 — had been worn by legends like Mickey Mantle, Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, and others, already retired by the organization.
The Rays Are Reportedly Shopping A Handful Of Players
The Tampa Bay Rays have always been a team that operates in a small market. With limited funds, the Rays typically do not go out of their way to try and sign high-profile free agents or make blockbuster trades. Instead, Tampa Bay builds from within and then trades their assets...
Dodgers Pitcher Reacts to the Big Clayton Kershaw News
Dodgers fans aren't the only ones happy for a Clayton Kershaw return
Red Sox Reportedly Showing Interest In All-Star Starter Among Others
It appears that the Boston Red Sox will be proactive in the pitching market this offseason. Starting on Thursday at 5 p.m. ET, all Major League Baseball free agents are free to sign wherever they please. It appears that the Red Sox will not wait around for their top targets to fall off the board.
MLB world reacts to Pete Rose’s plea for Hall of Fame
Pete Rose has stepped up his quest to make the Hall of Fame. The 81-year-old Rose sent a letter to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred this week asking to be reinstated to baseball so he can be considered for the Hall of Fame. Former MLB commissioner Bart Giamatti banned Rose from baseball in 1989 for betting on the sport in the 1980s while serving as manager of the Cincinnati Reds. Rose petitioned Manfred to be reinstated in 2015, but was denied.
Yankees sign two pitchers to Major League roster, speedy outfielder opts for free agency
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is hard at work setting the table for a busy off-season. Whether it be trades to bolster specific position groups or offloading some big contracts, Cashman has his hands full, let alone the potential contract extension for star slugger Aaron Judge. However, the...
Six realistic free agents Red Sox should target this offseason
This is the offseason for Chaim Bloom to go outside his comfort zone. The Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer has gone bargain hunting since joining the front office in late 2019, but a reluctance to spend in free agency this time around could alter the course of the franchise.
Could Houston Astros Bring Back GM Jeff Luhnow After James Click Firing?
The Houston Astros fired general manager James Click Friday morning, along with assistant GM Scott Powers. Owner Jim Crane will need to hire a new GM. Could he pursue former Astros GM Jeff Luhnow, who built the Astros' 2022 and 2017 World Series teams?
Bogaerts joins two ex-Red Sox among Silver Slugger award winners
Xander Bogaerts has added more silver to his collection. The veteran shortstop won his fifth career Silver Slugger award on Thursday as the top offensive shortstop in the American League. Bogaerts, who captured his second consecutive award, hit .307 with 15 home runs and 73 RBIs this season. He led all qualified shortstops with a .307 average and a .377 on-base percentage.
Here are the free agents for every team
Here is a team-by-team breakdown of the notable free agents and players with options for all 30 MLB clubs this offseason. OF Jackie Bradley Jr., RHP David Phelps, RHP Ross Stripling. After picking up Anthony Bass’ $3 million club option, the Blue Jays could be interested in a reunion with...
Red Sox's Chaim Bloom entering critical offseason
With every other team in the AL East “better situated” than the Red Sox, Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom has “roughly four months to change that,” according to Peter Abraham of the BOSTON GLOBE. Bloom “deserves credit for the 2021 season," which saw the Red Sox advance to the ALCS in what was "not some fluke." Bloom "assembled a good team,” but that good work was “undone this past season.” That the Red Sox have yet to sign 3B Rafael Devers to a long-term contract extension is “something even other teams are puzzled about.” And Bloom’s “fervent insistence” that retaining SS Xander Bogaerts is a "top priority feels more like a public relations strategy that came out of a conference room at Fenway Park than their actual intent.” Bloom took over a little more than three years ago and the 2023 season “may decide his future.” Former GM Ben Cherington “put together a World Series champion in his second season and was fired in August of his fourth season." Former President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski was "fired in his fourth season less than a year after winning the World Series.” Bloom on the state of the organization said, “I’m optimistic. We had a rough year. ... But we have a dramatically improved farm system, we have an organizational talent base that’s getting stronger and stronger” (BOSTON GLOBE, 11/8).
Tomase: Red Sox rotation taking shape, but badly needs top-end stability
The Red Sox haven't made a move yet in free agency, but already the shell of a rotation is taking shape. James Paxton's somewhat surprising decision to exercise his $4 million option, along with the announcement that ace reliever Garrett Whitlock will shift to the rotation, provides some early clarity to a group that should still receive significant reinforcements this winter.
Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner has spoken to Aaron Judge multiple times since the season ended
The New York Yankees have made it clear what their top priority is this offseason. Their number one priority is bringing back the 2022 American League MVP Aaron Judge. While Judge of course hasn’t won the award yet, it’s a forgone conclusion that he will be bringing home that hardware.
