WGAL
Lancaster County baker wins Food Network competition
A Lancaster County baker recently iced the competition in a baking contest. Blayre Wright won this year's title of Food Network's Halloween baking champion. "It was definitely like a dream come true," she said. Wright, who owns Flouretta Sweet in Manheim, was contacted over Instagram to be on the show.
Two Bucks County Places Among 40 of Prettiest American Towns to Visit During Winter
Two Bucks County towns have been ranked as some of the best places to visit over the winter, listed alongside other top stops in the country. Stefanie Waldek wrote about the towns for Country Living. Many towns throughout the country get to truly shine in winter, due to their Christmas...
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United States
OK, so they may not have Rudolph, but I mean, just the name; Bethlehem, brings a certain amount of charm and magical holiday vibes to it. Bethlehem, PA, was recently named one of the top most magical winter wonderland towns in the United States by the travel website Trips To Discover.
LOOK: Resource Officer Captures Massive Snake on Maryland High School Campus
A school resource officer has saved the day at one Baltimore high school recently, stepping in to send a slithery non-authorized visitor on its way!. The commotion began Friday afternoon at around 1:45 when the Howard County School Resource Officer, Cliff Macer heard shouting coming from the high school lobby which sat just outside Macer’s office. Soon, however, the shouts turned into frightened screams, which sent Officer Macer running.
abc27.com
Department store moving back home to York County
RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) — Gift RiteWay, a local department store, is officially moving back to Red Lion, according to an announcement that the store made on Oct. 28. According to a Facebook post made by Bennett Williams Commercial on Nov. 4, Gift RiteWay purchased a 6,601 square foot space on 35 North Main Street in Red Lion – this was the former location of Anstine’s Candy store.
abc27.com
Crash seriously injures man in Lancaster County
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County are investigating a crash that seriously injured a man on Nov. 10. According to police, at approximately 4:52 p.m., East Lampeter Township Police responded to a report of a vehicle crash at the intersection of East Main Street and South Maple Avenue in Upper Leacock Township.
Uber driver turns tables on attempted robber in Port Richmond
Sources tell Action News the Uber driver was stopped at that location when he was held up by an armed man.
abc27.com
Local discount retailer expands into Cumberland County
ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — A local liquidating business named Flea Flickers is expanding their discount-retail business, and opening up a new 22,000 square foot space. Flea Flickers, who has been in business for about three years, recently announced that they are opening their fourth location in Enola, Pa. at the Summerdale Plaza, according to one of the two owners, Josh Shiffer.
WTOP
3 dead, highway closed after Cecil Co. crash
A deadly two-vehicle crash that claimed the lives of three adults in Cecil County, Maryland, Saturday evening is under investigation. Maryland state troopers responded to a report of a multivehicle crash on eastbound Pulaski Highway at Old Elk Neck Road in Elkton just after 7 p.m. on Saturday. Police say...
local21news.com
$1 million-winning scratch-off sold in York Co.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Lottery says a retailer in York sold a $1 million winning ticket for the scratch-off "We Wish You a Merry Million." The retailer that sold the ticket, Big Mouth On The Run, on North George Street in West York. They will receive a $5,000 for the sale of the ticket.
skooknews.com
Speeds Reduced on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill, Luzerne, and Lebanon Counties Due to Weather Conditions
PennDOT is making use of their variable speed limit signs due to the weather conditions on the Interstate 81. As of 3:15pm, Friday, the speed limits on Interstate 81 northbound and southbound between the interchanges at Interstate 80 in Luzerne County to Interstate 78 in Lebanon County have been reduced to 55 miles per hour.
Police searching for juveniles who threw bleach on dog in Philadelphia
A woman's dog is recovering Friday night after a brutal attack in Philadelphia. Police said a group of kids threw bleach at them while on a walk.
Pennsylvania man says he ate a rotisserie chicken for 40 straight days; Hundreds watch the achievement
A man in Pennsylvania went viral after he said he consequently ate a whole rotisserie chicken for 40 straight days. Alexander Tominsky, 31 has been documenting his rotisserie chicken adventure on his Twitter account and decided for his 40th day he was going to invite the city of Philadelphia. Tominsky posted flyers around the city […]
PennDOT sued over ditch at issue in fatal motorcycle wreck
Pennsylvania’s transportation agency dug a ditch and didn’t tell anyone, and it cost a motorcyclist her life, the victim’s family says in a new civil lawsuit. Leslie Gingrich, a mother of three who was training to get her commercial driver’s license, was riding her Harley to class along a narrow, twisty state highway in early June when she hit a ditch left by a PennDOT crew weeks earlier. She had no warning and no chance to avoid it, her family says. PennDOT “ignored the danger” it created and put Gingrich and many other motorists at risk, attorney Albert Evans, who filed the suit on behalf of Gingrich’s children, said Friday in a phone interview. The family is seeking unspecified money damages. A message was sent to PennDOT seeking comment.
abc27.com
Grand opening of new Harrisburg apartment complex
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony is being held next week for the recently renovated Plum Apartments, according to Harristown Enterprises, Inc. The newly renovated Victorian-era complex has been converted into three, two-bedroom apartment units. The complex was renovated by the Harristown Enterprises, Inc.’s...
8 Years After Dying Patient Pleaded with Nurse to Raise Her Son, the Boy Is Thriving: 'I'm Grateful Every Day'
Tricia Seaman fulfilled her patient’s final wish and gave her little boy the family his late mother had always wanted for him When oncology nurse Tricia Seaman's patient learned that her cancer had spread and she only had months to live, Seaman did her best to console her. But on that afternoon in March 2014, Trish Somers didn't want to be consoled. The 45-year-old single mom — whose life revolved around her then-8-year-old son Wesley — was focused on something else. As she sat in her bed at...
Teen Struck By Car Boarding School Bus In York County Dies
A 16-year-old girl in York County who was struck by a car while boarding a bus to school last month died on Thursday, Nov. 10, district officials announced. Northeastern High School junior Arianna Landis had been in the hospital with serious injuries after the 7 a.m. incident on Oct. 26, on York Haven Road in Newberry Township, according to police and those who knew her.
Murder suspect could be staying with family in central Pa.: police
A man suspected of fatally shooting another man last weekend in Berks County could be staying with family in Lebanon, authorities said Friday. Reading police have been searching for 24-year-old Jabar M. Hill since Nov. 5, when police said Hill was involved in the killing of 38-year-old Jefferson Etienne, of Pottstown.
Vehicle collision in Cecil County leaves three people dead
Maryland State Police are investigating the circumstances behind a vehicle collision that left three people dead in Cecil County.
Lottery Match 6 ticket worth $2.6M sold in Pennsylvania
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $2.6 million from the Tuesday, Nov. 8, drawing was sold in Chester County, the Pennsylvania Lottery reported. According to a press release, the ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 12-16-21-26-43-47, to win the $2.6 million prize, less applicable withholding. Mr. Bottle Beverage, located at […]
