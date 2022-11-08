How Ravens LB Justin Houston made history vs. Saints on 'Monday Night Football' after forgoing retirement

Read full article on original website
BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK
The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Maryland Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Fentanyl Kingpin May Face Life In Prison After Investigation By Multiple AgenciesTaxBuzzMoreno Valley, CA
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
Pick Up Gus Edwards in Fantasy Football This WeekFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Maryland LakeTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Related
ng-sportingnews.com
Why did the Packers fire Mike McCarthy? Cowboys coach returns to Green Bay for first time since exit
Mike McCarthy is one of the most successful coaches in the storied history of the Packers, but for the first time as a head coach, he finds himself on the opposite sideline. McCarthy is back at Lambeau Field with the Cowboys, and it's Dallas that finds itself in better shape four years after Green Bay made the decision to part with the coach who helped deliver a championship.
ng-sportingnews.com
Who plays on 'Thursday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 10
A week after seeing the Eagles defend their undefeated record on "Thursday Night Football," NFL fans will be treated to a battle of two teams in the NFC South. The NFC South may be the weakest division in football as it stands. None of its teams have a winning record entering Week 10, as Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are atop the division with a 4-5 record alongside Marcus Mariota's Falcons.
Colts vs. Raiders: Inactive players for Week 10
Wesley French C — Chris Williams DT — DE Kwity Paye (ankle) and TE Mo Alie-Cox (ankle) were questionable entering the game but are both active. With Ashton Dulin activated, WR Mike Strachan is a healthy scratch. QB Nick Foles is a healthy scratch with Matt Ryan getting the...
Seahawks fall to Tom Brady, Buccaneers in Germany
MUNICH — The Seattle Seahawks lost against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday in the NFL’s first-ever game played in Germany. The Seahawks were looking to continue their winning ways against Tom Brady and the struggling Buccaneers. Even with the Bucs’ struggles and coming off a 31-21 win against the Arizona Cardinals, Pete Carroll and the Hawks had a tough test...
ng-sportingnews.com
What channel is Seahawks vs. Buccaneers on today? Time, TV schedule for 2022 NFL Germany game
One of the NFL's best quarterbacks, defying the odds and putting together a stellar campaign meets Tom Brady on Sunday morning in Germany. If you were to tell your standard NFL fan that one QB's stock would be up, and one would be down entering the Seahawks-Buccaneers Week 10 matchup in Munich, very few would have picked Geno Smith to be the passer on the ascent. Smith has cemented himself as one of the NFL's very best in 2022, leading the Seahawks to a surprising 6-3 record entering their international showdown with Brady and the Buccaneers.
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Elijah Mitchell playing Sunday night? Fantasy injury update for Chargers-49ers Week 10 Sunday Night Football
Elijah Mitchell was expected to really break out this year after a strong rookie season, but after suffering a knee injury in Week 1, he was sidelined two months. Over the next eight weeks, the 49ers started Jeff Wilson Jr. and traded for star running back Christian McCaffrey. Now, McCaffrey safely sits atop the 49ers' depth chart, while Wilson Jr. is at the top of the Dolphins' after a midseason trade. That opens the door for Mitchell to be the primary handcuff in San Francisco when he returns, which could be as soon as Sunday night against the Chargers, and more than a few fantasy football owners are undoubtedly wondering if he's worth starting.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 10 of 2022 season
The 2022 NFL season is beyond the halfway point. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's another great time to look at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended now. Here's a breakdown...
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Brandin Cooks playing Week 10? Fantasy injury update for Texans-Giants
There's a ton of uncertainty around the Week 10 status of Texans' wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who did not play in last week's game because of frustration over not being traded. The veteran wide receiver is again listed as "questionable" due to personal reasons and a wrist injury after missing practice time ahead of Sunday's game against the Giants. Even if he's active, fantasy football owners are facing some tough start 'em, sit 'em decisions with Cooks, who's shaping up to be one of this season's biggest WR busts.
ng-sportingnews.com
What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Falcons vs. Panthers in Week 10
The "Thursday Night Football" matchup in Week 10 features a battle between the Falcons and the Panthers with serious NFC South implications on the line. Both squads enter Week 10 with sub-.500 records, however, the entire division has played poorly this year and it is anyone's lead to grab. The Falcons are currently tied with the Buccaneers for first place, sharing a 4-5 record. However, Tampa Bay does own the tiebreaker for now, having defeated Atlanta in their first meeting this season.
ng-sportingnews.com
Chargers vs. 49ers: Best player props, game picks & other expert bets for Week 10 Sunday Night Football including plenty of Christian McCaffrey
Week 10's Sunday afternoon slate should be a good one, but the best of the day might be the Sunday Night Football game between the Chargers (5-3) and the 49ers (4-4). This one will feature plenty of star power, highlighted by a rushing duel between studs Christian McCaffrey and Austin Ekeler. Since all eyes will be on this game on Sunday evening, we decided to highlight our favorite player and game props and make you some cash ahead of the holidays.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why did Lane Kiffin leave Alabama? Revisiting relationship between Nick Saban, Ole Miss coach
Lane Kiffin has had more twists and turns in his coaching career before age 50 than most coaches have in their lifetimes. While the 47-year-old is hoping he has finally found stability at Ole Miss, his long journey brought him through Tuscaloosa as a key member of Alabama's staff not too long ago. Like some of his other coaching stints, his time with the Crimson Tide ended in bizarre fashion.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why is Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Germany? Explaining the NFL's inaugural 2022 game in Munich
When the Seahawks and Buccaneers kick off on Sunday morning on the eastern seaboard of the United States (and just before the crack of dawn on the West Coast), it'll be the first time that the NFL kicks off in Germany in league history. (Yes, we are forgetting the whole...
ng-sportingnews.com
College football predictions: Expert picks for Week 11 underdogs with the best odds to win
Tennessee was ranked No. 1 by the College Football Playoff committee last week, remember? It was also an 8.5-point underdog at Georgia. So when No. 1 went down, in rather convincing fashion, it was, you know, not an upset. Counterintuitive, of course, because if you are No. 1, you should, in theory, be expected to win. But Georgia has the better team, Vegas knew Georgia had the better team, and the game played out that way.
ng-sportingnews.com
Travis Dye injury update: USC RB carted off after suffering gruesome leg injury
USC has one of the Pac-12's most powerful offenses, but the unit may have lost a crucial piece Friday night. Running back Travis Dye was carted off the field after going down in a heap in the first half vs. Colorado. Dye appeared to suffer an injury to his left leg or knee.
ng-sportingnews.com
Sunday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 10 Chargers-49ers showdown — Fade Christian McCaffrey from your Captain spot!?
In what should be one of the highlights of Week 10 of the NFL season, Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers (4-4) host Justin Herbert and the Chargers (5-3) on Sunday Night Football. Despite their records, the glass is definitely more full for the Niners, who are coming off a bye and three weeks into the Christian McCaffrey era. The Chargers, meanwhile, are battling myriad injuries on both sides of the ball, and enter Levi's Stadium as 7-point underdogs. This is a tough one to bet, but a great game to put together a DraftKings Showdown lineup, which is exactly what we will do today.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Josh Allen, Matthew Stafford, Kyler Murray impacting Week 10 start 'em, sit 'em calls
Heading into Sunday's Week 10 action, fantasy football owners are checking out the latest injury updates on three key starting quarterbacks (Josh Allen, Matthew Stafford, and Kyler Murray), who are likely to be game-time decisions. If any of these quarterbacks do not play, owners will have to make last-minute start 'em, sit 'em calls, not only at QB but WR and TE, as well.
ng-sportingnews.com
Cowboys vs. Packers odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 10
The Packers will try to salvage their season on Sunday afternoon when they return home to play the Cowboys at Lambeau Field (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX). Green Bay has lost five-straight games, while Dallas has won four out of its past five and is coming off of a bye. The...
ng-sportingnews.com
NFLPA president JC Tretter calls for more safety measures for NFL fields
While concussions will always rule in the conversation of player safety, some other problems have been lurking below the surface in the NFL that NFLPA president JC Tretter it trying to bring to light. The conversation around field conditions has been roiling for some time. One of the major conversations...
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Ezekiel Elliott, Kyren Williams impacting Week 10 start 'em, sit 'em decisions
With Sunday's kickoff on the horizon, fantasy football owners are doing their final weekend roundup of the Week 10 injury report and making their last-minute start 'em, sit 'em decisions. This week, owners are especially keeping an eye on running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Kyren Williams, who are expected to play on Sunday and could be worth starting in fantasy lineups.
ng-sportingnews.com
'Hard Knocks' reveals heated Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins argument during Cardinals' Week 9 loss: 'That s— wide open'
It has been a season to forget so far for the Cardinals. Arizona finds itself last in the NFC West at 3-6 with a defense that has given up more points heading into Week 10 than any other team in the NFL. But during the loss to the Seahawks in Week 9, it was the offense that appeared to have some frustration.
Comments / 0