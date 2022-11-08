ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens' John Harbaugh downplays animated sideline conversation with Marcus Peters during 'MNF' win vs. Saints

By Bryan Murphy
ng-sportingnews.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ng-sportingnews.com

Why did the Packers fire Mike McCarthy? Cowboys coach returns to Green Bay for first time since exit

Mike McCarthy is one of the most successful coaches in the storied history of the Packers, but for the first time as a head coach, he finds himself on the opposite sideline. McCarthy is back at Lambeau Field with the Cowboys, and it's Dallas that finds itself in better shape four years after Green Bay made the decision to part with the coach who helped deliver a championship.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston’s Ravens mailbag on contract questions for Roquan Smith and Lamar Jackson, James Proche II’s role and more | COMMENTARY

Baltimore Sun columnist Mike Preston will answer fans’ questions throughout the Ravens season. With Baltimore entering a Week 10 bye after defeating the New Orleans Saints, 27-13, on “Monday Night Football,” plenty of questions remain before a Week 11 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Here’s Preston’s take: (Editor’s note: Questions have been edited for length and clarity.) Whatever ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Robert Griffin III's Joke About His Wife Going Viral Tonight

The football world is officially done with having to watch subpar Thursday night football matchups. Tonight's contest between the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons has left plenty to be desired. Unfortunately, that's been the case for most of the Thursday night games this season. Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ng-sportingnews.com

Chargers vs. 49ers: Best player props, game picks & other expert bets for Week 10 Sunday Night Football including plenty of Christian McCaffrey

Week 10's Sunday afternoon slate should be a good one, but the best of the day might be the Sunday Night Football game between the Chargers (5-3) and the 49ers (4-4). This one will feature plenty of star power, highlighted by a rushing duel between studs Christian McCaffrey and Austin Ekeler. Since all eyes will be on this game on Sunday evening, we decided to highlight our favorite player and game props and make you some cash ahead of the holidays.
ng-sportingnews.com

NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 10 of 2022 season

The 2022 NFL season is beyond the halfway point. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's another great time to look at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended now. Here's a breakdown...
ng-sportingnews.com

Sunday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 10 Chargers-49ers showdown — Fade Christian McCaffrey from your Captain spot!?

In what should be one of the highlights of Week 10 of the NFL season, Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers (4-4) host Justin Herbert and the Chargers (5-3) on Sunday Night Football. Despite their records, the glass is definitely more full for the Niners, who are coming off a bye and three weeks into the Christian McCaffrey era. The Chargers, meanwhile, are battling myriad injuries on both sides of the ball, and enter Levi's Stadium as 7-point underdogs. This is a tough one to bet, but a great game to put together a DraftKings Showdown lineup, which is exactly what we will do today.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ng-sportingnews.com

NFL Week 10 coverage map: TV schedule for CBS, Fox regional broadcasts

The NFL is once again staging a game overseas in Week 10. The Germany game between the Seahawks and Buccaneers will get its own broadcast slot on Sunday morning at 9:30 a.m. ET, so between that and the four teams on bye, the Week 10 Sunday slate will feature fewer games than usual.

Comments / 0

Community Policy