Related
Alabama Commit Earns Class 6A Mr. Football in Mississippi
Alabama commitment Brayson Hubbard was named Class 6A Mr. Football in the state of Mississippi for the second consecutive year on Thursday. The Ocean Springs quarterback committed to the Crimson Tide on June 26, securing another pick up for Alabama from the class of 2023. Hubbard received other offers from schools such as Mississippi State, Southern Miss, and Troy.
aseaofred.com
Local “legend” Brody Peebles returning home to play at Alabama
Liberty sophomore guard Brody Peebles grew up about 100 miles from Tuscaloosa, Alabama in Hartselle. It was natural for him to become a fan of the Crimson Tide growing up, even dreaming of one day playing basketball for the hometown team. As he attended high school at Hartselle High School,...
Former Alabama Defensive Back Named Broncos Captain
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett announces that Kareem Jackson will be a team captain for the remainder of the season. Jackson joins fellow safety Justin Simmons as the second defensive captain. "He's a guy that's played a lot of games and been around this league a long time," Hackett...
Four-Star Shooting Guard Signs With the Crimson Tide
Four-star shooting guard Davin Cosby Jr. has officially signed his letter of intent to play for Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide. The 6'5 guard is currently a junior at the Word of God Christian Academy in Raleigh, N.C. Last season, Cosby led the Holy Rams to a 21-6 record and a playoff birth. Oats and the Tide beat out Virginia, North Carolina State, and Wake Forest to acquire the services of Cosby.
Ole Miss Player Reveals He Wanted Bama to Beat LSU
Ole Miss football player Jonathan Mingo addressed the media this week to preview the upcoming matchup against Alabama. The senior wide receiver had an interesting response when he was asked if he watched the Alabama-LSU game. “Yeah I watched all of it, I was kind of hoping Alabama could win...
Will Reichard Makes Program History
With 21 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter against LSU, Will Reichard made a 46-yard field goal to send the game into overtime. In the shadows of the loss on Saturday, an Alabama scoring record was broken. Little did anyone know that Reichard's kick broke a 13-year-old record held by...
Crimson Tide Recruit Narrows Down Schools to Seven
Four-star class of 2024 athlete/running back Derrick McFall has narrowed down his schools to seven. The junior will be deciding between Texas, Miami, Texas A&M, TCU, Auburn, Penn State, and Alabama. The Tyler, Texas native ranks at No. 96 nationally, No. 10 in athletes, and No. 16 in Texas, according...
Recruiting Class of 2023: Alabama Early-Signing Period Tracker
The Crimson Tide will be adding numerous athletes in all sports except football during the Nov. 9-16 early signing period.
Top Five Candidates to Replace Bill O’Brien
It's hard to pin down what's wrong with the Crimson Tide this year. Many have speculated that NIL, a lack of mental fortitude, Saban's age, and recruiting whiffs could play a factor, along with a variety of other things. However, most Tide fans can agree on at least one thing.
Alabama Softball Signs Class of 2023 Commit Jocelyn Briski
The Crimson Tide has officially signed on its newest member, class of 2023 commit Jocelyn Briski. The pitcher from Desert Vista High School in Phoenix, Arizona announced her signing on Wednesday morning. Last season, Briski has struck out a total of 599 batters over the course of 264 innings, with...
Sports Illustrated Projects Bryce Young as the No. 1 Overall Pick
Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson projects Bryce Young to be the No. 1 overall pick to the Houston Texans in its most recent NFL mock draft. Young would be the first player in Alabama history since Harry Gilmer in 1948 to hear his name called at the top of the draft.
Bham Now
UAB ranked in the top 8% of global universities
In a new report from the U.S. News & World Report, University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) has been ranked in the top 8 percent of global universities and as the highest-ranked school in Alabama. The ranking is detailed in a new report that spotlights the Best Global Universities rankings...
Should Nick Saban Bring Back DeMeco Ryans?
Is it time for Nick Saban to replace Pete Golding with a new defensive coordinator?. Alabama's defense this season has not been nearly as dominant as the group has always been known to be, so it might be time to make a coaching change. Ryans is currently the defensive coordinator...
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Alabama
Mashed compiled a list of the best pizza places in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
comebacktown.com
Are ‘Over-the-Mountain’ Caucasians welcome to Magic City Classic?
Today’s guest columnist is John Lyda. I have always wanted to attend a Magic City Classic football game between the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alabama State Hornets, the state of Alabama’s two largest historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Year after year I’d find myself once again...
This Is The Most Violent City In The State Of Alabama
I've done lots of research on the scariest places and cities in Alabama, as well as America. I wish violent crimes were not an everyday occurrence in Alabama. Wish in one hand, and, well, you-know-what in the other hand....and see which one fills up first. As we get ready for...
Former Tide Star Injures Hand in ATV Accident
Former Crimson Tide standout and current New York Giant Xavier McKinney is going to miss a few weeks of action after injuring his hand in an ATV accident that occurred in Cabo during the team's bye week. McKinney posted on social media that he went to Cabo during the bye...
Help West Alabama Kids: Toys for Tots Donation Box Locations
The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation has been delivering hope to children for 75 years. Over the years the program has distributed 627 million toys and supported 281 million kids, according to the foundation's website. Unfortunately, there are children in our communities that might not receive a single toy this...
Tide 100.9 FM
Tuscaloosa, AL
