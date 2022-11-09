ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Commit Earns Class 6A Mr. Football in Mississippi

Alabama commitment Brayson Hubbard was named Class 6A Mr. Football in the state of Mississippi for the second consecutive year on Thursday. The Ocean Springs quarterback committed to the Crimson Tide on June 26, securing another pick up for Alabama from the class of 2023. Hubbard received other offers from schools such as Mississippi State, Southern Miss, and Troy.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
aseaofred.com

Local “legend” Brody Peebles returning home to play at Alabama

Liberty sophomore guard Brody Peebles grew up about 100 miles from Tuscaloosa, Alabama in Hartselle. It was natural for him to become a fan of the Crimson Tide growing up, even dreaming of one day playing basketball for the hometown team. As he attended high school at Hartselle High School,...
HARTSELLE, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Defensive Back Named Broncos Captain

Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett announces that Kareem Jackson will be a team captain for the remainder of the season. Jackson joins fellow safety Justin Simmons as the second defensive captain. "He's a guy that's played a lot of games and been around this league a long time," Hackett...
DENVER, CO
Tide 100.9 FM

Four-Star Shooting Guard Signs With the Crimson Tide

Four-star shooting guard Davin Cosby Jr. has officially signed his letter of intent to play for Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide. The 6'5 guard is currently a junior at the Word of God Christian Academy in Raleigh, N.C. Last season, Cosby led the Holy Rams to a 21-6 record and a playoff birth. Oats and the Tide beat out Virginia, North Carolina State, and Wake Forest to acquire the services of Cosby.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Ole Miss Player Reveals He Wanted Bama to Beat LSU

Ole Miss football player Jonathan Mingo addressed the media this week to preview the upcoming matchup against Alabama. The senior wide receiver had an interesting response when he was asked if he watched the Alabama-LSU game. “Yeah I watched all of it, I was kind of hoping Alabama could win...
OXFORD, MS
Tide 100.9 FM

Will Reichard Makes Program History

With 21 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter against LSU, Will Reichard made a 46-yard field goal to send the game into overtime. In the shadows of the loss on Saturday, an Alabama scoring record was broken. Little did anyone know that Reichard's kick broke a 13-year-old record held by...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Crimson Tide Recruit Narrows Down Schools to Seven

Four-star class of 2024 athlete/running back Derrick McFall has narrowed down his schools to seven. The junior will be deciding between Texas, Miami, Texas A&M, TCU, Auburn, Penn State, and Alabama. The Tyler, Texas native ranks at No. 96 nationally, No. 10 in athletes, and No. 16 in Texas, according...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Top Five Candidates to Replace Bill O’Brien

It's hard to pin down what's wrong with the Crimson Tide this year. Many have speculated that NIL, a lack of mental fortitude, Saban's age, and recruiting whiffs could play a factor, along with a variety of other things. However, most Tide fans can agree on at least one thing.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bham Now

UAB ranked in the top 8% of global universities

In a new report from the U.S. News & World Report, University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) has been ranked in the top 8 percent of global universities and as the highest-ranked school in Alabama. The ranking is detailed in a new report that spotlights the Best Global Universities rankings...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Should Nick Saban Bring Back DeMeco Ryans?

Is it time for Nick Saban to replace Pete Golding with a new defensive coordinator?. Alabama's defense this season has not been nearly as dominant as the group has always been known to be, so it might be time to make a coaching change. Ryans is currently the defensive coordinator...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
comebacktown.com

Are ‘Over-the-Mountain’ Caucasians welcome to Magic City Classic?

Today’s guest columnist is John Lyda. I have always wanted to attend a Magic City Classic football game between the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alabama State Hornets, the state of Alabama’s two largest historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Year after year I’d find myself once again...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Tide Star Injures Hand in ATV Accident

Former Crimson Tide standout and current New York Giant Xavier McKinney is going to miss a few weeks of action after injuring his hand in an ATV accident that occurred in Cabo during the team's bye week. McKinney posted on social media that he went to Cabo during the bye...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Tide 100.9 FM

Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
757K+
Views
ABOUT

Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy