SMMUSD November 2022 Election Coverage
Today, voters in Malibu and Santa Monica will head to the polls to decide on the Santa Monica Malibu Unified School District School Board. There are seven candidates running for four seats, with two incumbents in the race. For more information go to the City of Santa Monica’s General Elections...
News Transparency Measures
The Graphic is dedicated to providing accurate and up-to-date coverage of elections. To do so, there is a dedicated team of writers and editors fact-checking information from several credible government and news sources. These sources are:. Cal Matters.org’s 2022 Voter Guide. POLITICO Playbook. Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk office.
Pepperdine Remembers Borderline and Woolsey for Four-Year Anniversary
Students attend RISE and Reflect event Nov. 4, in the Surfboard Room. Pepperdine’s Resilience Informed Skills Education Program intended for the event to be a safe space for students to remember the dual tragedies of the Borderline Shooting and Woolsey Fire said Sergio Gallardo Palma, program specialist at RISE. Photo by Tanya Yarian.
‘Into The Woods’: Stephen Sondheim’s Spellbinding Story Takes Over Smothers Theatre
The cast of “Into the Woods” performs for the audience Wednesday, Nov. 9 during dress rehearsal. The costumes and lighting helped tell a dark tale of adored fairytale characters. Photo courtesy of Sammie Wuensche. “I wish, more than anything…” sings the cast in the opening number of “Into...
