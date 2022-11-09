Read full article on original website
Oklahoma elections 2022: Gov. Kevin Stitt reelected, defeats Joy Hofmeister
Incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt won the Tuesday gubernatorial election, defeating Democrat Joy Hofmeister, Oklahoma superintendent of public instruction, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board. Stitt received 56.35 percent of votes cast, with Hofmeister obtaining 40.85 percent, with 1,765 out of 1,984 precincts reporting, according to unofficial...
Oklahoma elections 2022: Ryan Walters wins Oklahoma state superintendent of public instruction race
Oklahoma Secretary of Education Ryan Walters defeated Democrat Jena Nelson for the Oklahoma state superintendent of public instruction seat, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board. Walters received 57.29 percent of votes cast, and Nelson obtained 42.71 percent with 1,887 out of 1,984 precincts reporting, according to...
OU Daily voter guide for key local, state midterm elections
Tuesday marks Oklahoma’s 2022 midterm elections. Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. OU Daily compiled a list of important races for Normanites, detailing each candidate’s campaign platform. OU Daily will monitor election results on social media when votes come in and provide updates...
Oklahoma elections 2022: Republican incumbent Matt Pinnell wins Oklahoma lieutenant governor election
Republican incumbent Matt Pinnell won the Oklahoma lieutenant governor seat in the Tuesday election, defeating Democrat Melinda Alizadeh-Fard and Libertarian Chris Powell, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board. Pinnell received 65.78 percent of votes cast, with Alizadeh-Fard attracting 30.15 percent and Powell attracting 4.07 percent with...
Oklahoma elections 2022: Democrat Jacob Rosecrants wins 3rd term as Oklahoma House District 46 representative
Democrat incumbent Jacob Rosecrants secured a third term as Oklahoma House District 46’s representative on Tuesday, defeating Republican Kendra Wesson, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board. Rosecrants received 54.51 percent of votes cast, with Wesson obtaining 45.49 percent, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma...
Oklahoma elections 2022: Democrat Jared Deck wins Oklahoma House District 44 seat
Democrat Jared Deck defeated Republican RJ Harris to represent Oklahoma House of Representatives District 44, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board. Deck attracted 73.13 percent of the vote, and Harris attracted 26.87 percent of the vote with 10 out 13 precincts reporting. Deck’s main focus moving...
Oklahoma elections 2022: Republican incumbent Frank Lucas wins Oklahoma’s 3rd Congressional District seat
Republican incumbent Frank Lucas defeated Democrat Jeremiah Ross to represent Oklahoma’s 3rd Congressional District, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board. Lucas received 76.76 percent of votes cast, with Ross obtaining 23.24 percent with 322 out of 462 precincts reporting, according to unofficial results. Lucas won...
