Georgia State

The Spun

Nick Saban Names 1 Player He Regrets Not Recruiting Harder

Nick Saban's Alabama defense will have its hands full against Quinshon Judkins this Saturday. The freshman running back has dominated for Ole Miss, tallying 1,036 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns through nine games. Judkins will get a chance to cement his rising star status when opposing the Crimson Tide.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FOX Sports

College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia is new No. 1

There is a new team sitting atop the College Football Playoff rankings, and it's a very familiar face: The defending champion Georgia Bulldogs. The Dawgs were announced as the new No. 1 team when the CFP Committee unveiled its latest rankings on Tuesday. Rounding out the top four were No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

2023 Running Back Javin Simpkins Announces De-Commitment

Miami (Fla.) Norland senior running back Javin Simpkins is back on the market. Simpkins, who had been committed to Georgia Tech, announced this afternoon that he has reopened his recruitment. The three-star prospect holds nearly two dozen scholarship offers. "After a long conversation with my family, I have decided to...
ATLANTA, GA
ESPN

Georgia claims top spot in CFP's rankings after emphatic win

Georgia took over the top spot in the College Football Playoff top 25 rankings released Tuesday night, after its impressive 27-13 win over previous No. 1 Tennessee last weekend. Meanwhile, TCU jumped three spots to No. 4 heading into its big Saturday showdown at No. 18 Texas. "They've got six...
ATLANTA, GA
DawgsDaily

Will Rogers Looks to Repeat Performance vs Georgia

Mississippi State has been an interesting team to watch under head coach Mike Leach, and that's not a surprise. Since 2020, Leach has introduced his unique air-raid offense to the SEC West with mixed results. After winning just 3 games in 2020, the Bulldogs have had good moments with starting ...
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC football releases uniform combination for Wake Forest game

The UNC football program enters a big game on Saturday, traveling to Winston-Salem to take on Wake Forest. A win would clinch the ACC coastal division for the Tar Heels and keep the very slim College Football Playoff hopes they have alive. While a loss wouldn’t be a disaster in terms of the coastal division just yet, it’s better to do your part and get things done. Ahead of the primetime showdown, UNC revealed the uniform combo they are going with for the game. And the Tar Heels are going with a blue helmet, white jersey and white pants look for the game: Under the lights on Saturday night 🤩#CarolinaFootball 🏈 #UNCommon pic.twitter.com/U6OKG2XWfK — Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) November 10, 2022   Make no mistake, this is a big game for the Tar Heels under the lights on the road. While Wake has struggled the previous two games, they are still a dangerous team. UNC will need to bring it on Saturday night and keep proving the doubters wrong. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Associated Press

No. 13 Indiana uses 3s to blow out Bethune-Cookman 101-49

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana coach Mike Woodson finally took advantage of a chance to beat up on his former teammate and longtime friend Reggie Theus on Thursday night. Together, they celebrated a bigger moment than any game — the Garrett family’s return to Bloomington. Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 21 points to lead the No. 13 Indiana Hoosiers to a 101-49 rout of Bethune-Cookman, shortly after assistant coach Billy Garrett Jr. and guard Marcus Garrett celebrated their grandfather and great grandfather, Bill Garrett, breaking the Big Ten’s color barrier in December 1948. “How about that?” said Theus, now in his third season as the Wildcats coach. “We all went out and stood in front of the statue and took pictures, and I knew as soon as I saw his big head, I knew it was Billy’s head. History is an amazing thing.”
BLOOMINGTON, IN

