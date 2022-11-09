Read full article on original website
Related
Nick Saban Names 1 Player He Regrets Not Recruiting Harder
Nick Saban's Alabama defense will have its hands full against Quinshon Judkins this Saturday. The freshman running back has dominated for Ole Miss, tallying 1,036 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns through nine games. Judkins will get a chance to cement his rising star status when opposing the Crimson Tide.
Just In: Tennessee's Ranking Unveiled in Second College Football Playoff Rankings of 2022
Tennessee (8-1, 4-1) is ranked 5th in the AP poll and the Coaches Poll. On Tuesday evening, the College Football playoff committee unveiled the initial CFP rankings on ESPN, and the Vols are ranked as the 5th in the playoff rankings. Tennessee was ranked 1st in the inaugural rankings before falling ...
FOX Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia is new No. 1
There is a new team sitting atop the College Football Playoff rankings, and it's a very familiar face: The defending champion Georgia Bulldogs. The Dawgs were announced as the new No. 1 team when the CFP Committee unveiled its latest rankings on Tuesday. Rounding out the top four were No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU.
atozsports.com
What Jeremy Pruitt said about Tennessee’s loss to Georgia and the Vols’ chances of making the playoff
Former Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt had some thoughts this week on UT’s 27-13 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs. Pruitt sat down with Dawg Nation’s Mike Griffith this week to discuss the Georgia/Tennessee game and the rest of the action from this past weekend. “Tennessee has been...
2023 Running Back Javin Simpkins Announces De-Commitment
Miami (Fla.) Norland senior running back Javin Simpkins is back on the market. Simpkins, who had been committed to Georgia Tech, announced this afternoon that he has reopened his recruitment. The three-star prospect holds nearly two dozen scholarship offers. "After a long conversation with my family, I have decided to...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols get another win over SEC rival that they’ve already beaten once this season
The Tennessee Vols beat the Kentucky Wildcats on the field in late October and it appears they beat them off the field in early November. On Monday, 2023 three-star running back Khalifa Keith decommitted from Kentucky. Keith, 6-foot-/217 lbs from Birmingham, AL, is ranked in 247Sports’ composite rankings as the...
Georgia-Mississippi State football series history
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs hit the road for their third true road game of the 2022 college football season. Georgia is playing at Mississippi State, who is undefeated at home this season. The Mississippi State Bulldogs are 6-3 and are coming off an overtime win over the Auburn Tigers....
LSU climbs in College Football Playoff rankings after Alabama upset; see full list
LSU football isn’t quite in the catbird seat of the College Football Playoff, but they’ve climbed to right where they want to be with a clear path ahead. See more on WWL and Audacy.
CFP Rankings: Georgia jumps to No. 1 while TCU enters picture at 4
The Georgia Bulldogs are now top dog in the College Football Playoff rankings after their win over Tennessee while TCU finally got some love from the committee.
ESPN
Georgia claims top spot in CFP's rankings after emphatic win
Georgia took over the top spot in the College Football Playoff top 25 rankings released Tuesday night, after its impressive 27-13 win over previous No. 1 Tennessee last weekend. Meanwhile, TCU jumped three spots to No. 4 heading into its big Saturday showdown at No. 18 Texas. "They've got six...
Will Rogers Looks to Repeat Performance vs Georgia
Mississippi State has been an interesting team to watch under head coach Mike Leach, and that's not a surprise. Since 2020, Leach has introduced his unique air-raid offense to the SEC West with mixed results. After winning just 3 games in 2020, the Bulldogs have had good moments with starting ...
Atlanta Falcons: One simple reason Desmond Ridder should start
Is Marcus Mariota playing well enough to start for the Atlanta Falcons? Well, you can argue either way, but even if he is playing well enough to start, that doesn’t mean that Desmond Ridder shouldn’t be given a chance. This team has won more games already than most...
Mr. CFB: LSU, Tennessee Could Give CFP Selection Committee Some Hard Decisions
As expected, Georgia used its 27-13 win over Tennessee last Saturday to jump from No. 3 to No. 1 in the latest set of rankings released by the College Football Playoff selection committee Tuesday night. So the road for the Bulldogs (9-0), the defending national champions, is clear: Win their final ...
UNC football releases uniform combination for Wake Forest game
The UNC football program enters a big game on Saturday, traveling to Winston-Salem to take on Wake Forest. A win would clinch the ACC coastal division for the Tar Heels and keep the very slim College Football Playoff hopes they have alive. While a loss wouldn’t be a disaster in terms of the coastal division just yet, it’s better to do your part and get things done. Ahead of the primetime showdown, UNC revealed the uniform combo they are going with for the game. And the Tar Heels are going with a blue helmet, white jersey and white pants look for the game: Under the lights on Saturday night 🤩#CarolinaFootball 🏈 #UNCommon pic.twitter.com/U6OKG2XWfK — Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) November 10, 2022 Make no mistake, this is a big game for the Tar Heels under the lights on the road. While Wake has struggled the previous two games, they are still a dangerous team. UNC will need to bring it on Saturday night and keep proving the doubters wrong. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
Oregon moves into top-six in latest College Football Playoff rankings
After a chaotic week in college football, the Ducks continued their winning ways against Colorado and moved up to No. 6 in the College Football Playoff rankings. Oregon maintains the same ranking as they have in both the coaches and AP Poll and continue to climb from their preseason No. 11 ranking.
CFP chair discusses Vols playing in rain, three-point lead at Georgia
No. 5 Tennessee (8-1, 4-1 SEC) will host Missouri (4-5, 2-4 SEC) Saturday in Week 11. Kickoff between the Vols and Tigers is slated for noon EST (CBS). Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. The second College Football Playoff top 25 poll was released Tuesday. Tennessee is...
CBS Sports
The Six Pack: Alabama vs. Ole Miss, Texas vs. TCU among best Week 11 college football picks
I cannot believe how little time there is remaining in the regular season. Every year it seems like the regular season moves quicker and quicker, and I can't help but believe the expanded College Football Playoff will only intensify that feeling as the sport becomes more playoff-focused than it already is.
Twitter reacts to second edition of the CFP rankings
The Georgia Bulldogs are the No. 1 team in the latest edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings. Georgia controlled the previous top-ranked team in the CFP rankings, Tennessee, in Week 10. The Bulldogs (9-0) also have a dominant win over Oregon. Week 10 featured a pair of underdogs defeating...
profootballnetwork.com
College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia Bulldogs Bounce Back With Tennessee Win That Transports Them Back to the Top
The second set of College Football Playoff rankings are out now — who surprised, who was shockingly snubbed, and what do the latest CFP rankings tell us about how the final four might shape up in less than a month?. Between now and “Selection Sunday” on Dec. 4, these...
No. 13 Indiana uses 3s to blow out Bethune-Cookman 101-49
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana coach Mike Woodson finally took advantage of a chance to beat up on his former teammate and longtime friend Reggie Theus on Thursday night. Together, they celebrated a bigger moment than any game — the Garrett family’s return to Bloomington. Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 21 points to lead the No. 13 Indiana Hoosiers to a 101-49 rout of Bethune-Cookman, shortly after assistant coach Billy Garrett Jr. and guard Marcus Garrett celebrated their grandfather and great grandfather, Bill Garrett, breaking the Big Ten’s color barrier in December 1948. “How about that?” said Theus, now in his third season as the Wildcats coach. “We all went out and stood in front of the statue and took pictures, and I knew as soon as I saw his big head, I knew it was Billy’s head. History is an amazing thing.”
Comments / 0