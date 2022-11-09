ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SkySports

Billie Jean King Cup finals: Katie Boulter and Harriet Dart suffer defeats as Britain beaten by Kazakhstan

Great Britain's hopes of causing an upset in their opening contest against Kazakhstan at the Billie Jean King Cup finals ended with defeats for Katie Boulter and Harriet Dart. Britain were given a place in the finals as hosts after the Lawn Tennis Association stepped in to stage the event at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow. Yet without the injured Emma Raducanu lack the strength of nearly all the other teams.
Yardbarker

Alexander Zverev set to return to the court in December

Alexander Zverev has announced that he is set to return to competitive action on the tennis court in December as he is due to take part in the exhibition tournament, the Diriyah Tennis Cup in Saudi Arabia, followed by the World Tennis Cup in Dubai just over a week later.
ESPN

Leaving Zack Steffen out of World Cup was 'heartbreaking': Gregg Berhalter

United States manager Gregg Berhalter said it was "heartbreaking" to tell goalkeeper Zack Steffen that he had been left off the World Cup squad for Qatar. Steffen was thought to be a lock to make the team after featuring regularly for the U.S. during this World Cup cycle and battling Arsenal's Matt Turner for the starting spot during World Cup qualifying.
NBC Sports

Nadal in Sydney, Swiatek in Brisbane before Australian Open

SYDNEY — Rafael Nadal and world No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek were among the top players who had their pre-Australian Open tournament destinations set when the draw was held for the new United Cup mixed teams event. Nadal, who will team with world No. 13 Paula Badosa for Spain, is...
The Independent

Harriet Dart stuns Paula Badosa as Great Britain close in on unlikely semi-final

Harriet Dart claimed one of the best wins of her career against Spain’s Paula Badosa to put Great Britain within one victory of an unlikely semi-final spot at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals.Defeat by Kazakhstan on Tuesday coupled with Spain’s 3-0 victory over the same opponents at Glasgow’s Emirates Arena the following day meant Britain knew only a whitewash of the five-time champions would be enough to progress.They went into the tie as big underdogs, but Heather Watson cruised to a 6-0 6-2 victory over Nuria Parrizas Diaz and Dart built on that with a brilliant 6-3 6-4 success...
atptour.com

Nadal Ready To Roll At Nitto ATP Finals

Rafael Nadal has hit the ground running in Turin. The legendary Spaniard practised on Wednesday at the Pala Alpitour ahead of the Nitto ATP Finals with first-time qualifier Taylor Fritz of the United States. Nadal is a 17-time qualifier for the season finale. The 36-year-old, who will pursue his first...
atptour.com

Stars Shine At Nitto ATP Finals Gala

Singles and doubles stars at this year's Nitto ATP Finals came together Thursday night at Nuvola Lavazza in Turin for the official tournament gala dinner. Former champions Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas joined fellow 2022 qualifiers Rafael Nadal, Casper Ruud, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Andrey Rublev and Taylor Fritz to meet with VIPs and tournament partners. The game's best eight doubles teams were also on hand for the evening.
FOX Sports

Dest misses 3rd straight AC Milan match as US roster nears

American right back Sergiño Dest missed his third straight match for AC Milan on Tuesday night, a day before U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter announces his World Cup roster. Dest did not dress for Milan's Serie A match at Cremonese. The club said last week that Dest was bothered by adductor fatigue.
FOX Sports

Aiming for England squad, Abraham ends Serie A goal drought

ROME (AP) — Hoping to make England’s World Cup squad, Roma striker Tammy Abraham scored his first Serie A goal since September in a 1-1 draw at Sassuolo on Wednesday. Abraham leaped amid three defenders to head in a cross from Gianluca Mancini in the 80th minute but Andrea Pinamonti equalized for Sassuolo with a swift counterattack five minutes later.
BBC

Jimmy White qualifies for UK Snooker Championship

Venue: York Barbican Dates: 12-20 November Coverage: BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app. Jimmy White has qualified for the UK Snooker Championship televised stage at the age of 60. The six-time World Championship runner-up beat Dominic Dale 6-1 to seal his place...
voguebusiness.com

The UK has a plan to create a circular fashion ecosystem

To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Sustainability Edit newsletter, click here. The British Fashion Council (BFC) wants to make the UK a leader in circular economies, and it has set out a roadmap to get there. In a new report published today, the BFC outlines its vision...

