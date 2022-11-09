Harriet Dart claimed one of the best wins of her career against Spain’s Paula Badosa to put Great Britain within one victory of an unlikely semi-final spot at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals.Defeat by Kazakhstan on Tuesday coupled with Spain’s 3-0 victory over the same opponents at Glasgow’s Emirates Arena the following day meant Britain knew only a whitewash of the five-time champions would be enough to progress.They went into the tie as big underdogs, but Heather Watson cruised to a 6-0 6-2 victory over Nuria Parrizas Diaz and Dart built on that with a brilliant 6-3 6-4 success...

TEXAS STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO