SkySports
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Billie Jean King Cup captain Anne Keothavong backs Briton to achieve greatness
Great Britain's Billie Jean King Cup captain Anne Keothavong says Emma Raducanu is "capable of achieving great things" having already become a Grand Slam champion. The British No 1 sent the tennis world into a spin when she claimed the US Open title last year having come through qualifying, not dropping a set in 10 matches.
Coco Gauff, US tennis team ready for Billie Jean Cup Finals in Scotland
Coco Gauff hopes to go out with a stars-and-stripes bang in Glasgow, Scotland before returning to Florida for rest, relaxation and some sun.
SkySports
Billie Jean King Cup finals: Katie Boulter and Harriet Dart suffer defeats as Britain beaten by Kazakhstan
Great Britain's hopes of causing an upset in their opening contest against Kazakhstan at the Billie Jean King Cup finals ended with defeats for Katie Boulter and Harriet Dart. Britain were given a place in the finals as hosts after the Lawn Tennis Association stepped in to stage the event at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow. Yet without the injured Emma Raducanu lack the strength of nearly all the other teams.
Yardbarker
Alexander Zverev set to return to the court in December
Alexander Zverev has announced that he is set to return to competitive action on the tennis court in December as he is due to take part in the exhibition tournament, the Diriyah Tennis Cup in Saudi Arabia, followed by the World Tennis Cup in Dubai just over a week later.
BBC
WTA Tour Finals: Caroline Garcia beats Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets to take title
France's Caroline Garcia claimed the biggest singles title of her career with a straight-set win against Aryna Sabalenka in the season-ending WTA Finals in Texas. The 29-year-old won 7-6 6-4 against the Belarusian seventh seed, 24. Garcia was outside the top 70 in June but will rise to a career-high...
ESPN
Leaving Zack Steffen out of World Cup was 'heartbreaking': Gregg Berhalter
United States manager Gregg Berhalter said it was "heartbreaking" to tell goalkeeper Zack Steffen that he had been left off the World Cup squad for Qatar. Steffen was thought to be a lock to make the team after featuring regularly for the U.S. during this World Cup cycle and battling Arsenal's Matt Turner for the starting spot during World Cup qualifying.
NBC Sports
Nadal in Sydney, Swiatek in Brisbane before Australian Open
SYDNEY — Rafael Nadal and world No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek were among the top players who had their pre-Australian Open tournament destinations set when the draw was held for the new United Cup mixed teams event. Nadal, who will team with world No. 13 Paula Badosa for Spain, is...
Harriet Dart stuns Paula Badosa as Great Britain close in on unlikely semi-final
Harriet Dart claimed one of the best wins of her career against Spain’s Paula Badosa to put Great Britain within one victory of an unlikely semi-final spot at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals.Defeat by Kazakhstan on Tuesday coupled with Spain’s 3-0 victory over the same opponents at Glasgow’s Emirates Arena the following day meant Britain knew only a whitewash of the five-time champions would be enough to progress.They went into the tie as big underdogs, but Heather Watson cruised to a 6-0 6-2 victory over Nuria Parrizas Diaz and Dart built on that with a brilliant 6-3 6-4 success...
atptour.com
Nadal Ready To Roll At Nitto ATP Finals
Rafael Nadal has hit the ground running in Turin. The legendary Spaniard practised on Wednesday at the Pala Alpitour ahead of the Nitto ATP Finals with first-time qualifier Taylor Fritz of the United States. Nadal is a 17-time qualifier for the season finale. The 36-year-old, who will pursue his first...
BBC
Billie Jean King Cup: Great Britain beat Spain 3-0 to reach semi-finals
Great Britain pulled off a huge upset to reach the Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals for the first time in 41 years. Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls, who only made debuts in the competition on Tuesday, won the doubles match that sealed a 3-0 win over Spain in Glasgow. Singles...
atptour.com
Stars Shine At Nitto ATP Finals Gala
Singles and doubles stars at this year's Nitto ATP Finals came together Thursday night at Nuvola Lavazza in Turin for the official tournament gala dinner. Former champions Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas joined fellow 2022 qualifiers Rafael Nadal, Casper Ruud, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Andrey Rublev and Taylor Fritz to meet with VIPs and tournament partners. The game's best eight doubles teams were also on hand for the evening.
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: New Zealand 'know what they have to do' in Australia semi-final
Rugby League World Cup 2021 semi-final: Australia v New Zealand. Venue: Elland Road, Leeds Date: Friday, 11 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live; Live text and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. New Zealand coach...
Saudi Ladies International raises purse to $5M to match men
KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Two years after it first invested in women’s golf, Golf Saudi is raising the prize money of the Aramco Saudi Ladies International from $1 million to $5 million, making it equal to the men’s prize fund and the seventh-highest in all of women’s golf.
FOX Sports
Dest misses 3rd straight AC Milan match as US roster nears
American right back Sergiño Dest missed his third straight match for AC Milan on Tuesday night, a day before U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter announces his World Cup roster. Dest did not dress for Milan's Serie A match at Cremonese. The club said last week that Dest was bothered by adductor fatigue.
FOX Sports
Aiming for England squad, Abraham ends Serie A goal drought
ROME (AP) — Hoping to make England’s World Cup squad, Roma striker Tammy Abraham scored his first Serie A goal since September in a 1-1 draw at Sassuolo on Wednesday. Abraham leaped amid three defenders to head in a cross from Gianluca Mancini in the 80th minute but Andrea Pinamonti equalized for Sassuolo with a swift counterattack five minutes later.
BBC
Jimmy White qualifies for UK Snooker Championship
Venue: York Barbican Dates: 12-20 November Coverage: BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app. Jimmy White has qualified for the UK Snooker Championship televised stage at the age of 60. The six-time World Championship runner-up beat Dominic Dale 6-1 to seal his place...
Australian PM wants to ask China's Xi to lift trade barriers
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says he'll ask Chinese President Xi Jinping to lift billions of dollars in trade barriers in the event that the two leaders hold their first bilateral meeting
Watches, daggers and cricket ice cream: Asian summit treats
A custom wristwatch from Cambodian leader Hun Sen at the ASEAN summit in Phnom Penh, a foot-long dagger at the G-20 meetings in Bali, and cricket ice cream and Thai noodles with worm sauce at the APEC talks in Bangkok
ESPN
Transfer Talk: Chelsea join race with Real Madrid and PSG for 16-year-old prodigy Endrick
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Chelsea, Real Madrid and...
voguebusiness.com
The UK has a plan to create a circular fashion ecosystem
To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Sustainability Edit newsletter, click here. The British Fashion Council (BFC) wants to make the UK a leader in circular economies, and it has set out a roadmap to get there. In a new report published today, the BFC outlines its vision...
